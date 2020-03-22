Log in
WEBJET LIMITED WEB AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/18
3.76 AUD   -13.56%
09:42pWEBJET : Suspension From Official Quotation
PU
03/18WEBJET : Request for Trading Halt
PU
03/10WEBJET : Withdraws FY20 Earnings Guidance
PU
Webjet : Suspension From Official Quotation

03/22/2020 | 09:42pm EDT

Mr Jon Chow

23 March 2020

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, Rialto North Tower

525 Collins Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

By email

jon.chow@asx.com.au

james.gerraty@asx.com.au

tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au

Dear Jon

Voluntary Suspension Request - ASX Code: WEB

Webjet Limited (ACN 002 013 612) (Webjet) requests a voluntary suspension be implemented for its ordinary shares (ASX Code: WEB) under Listing Rule 17.2 prior to the commencement of trading today.

Webjet provides the following information for the purposes of Listing Rule 17.2:

  1. As set out in its request for trading halt dated 19 March 2020, Webjet is currently working on a proposed raising.
  2. Webjet has not concluded the terms of the proposed raising.
  3. Webjet requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until Webjet releases an announcement in relation to the outcome of the proposed raising.
  4. Webjet is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerely

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer

Webjet Limited

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 01:41:06 UTC
