Webjet : Suspension From Official Quotation

Mr Jon Chow 23 March 2020 Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000 By email jon.chow@asx.com.au james.gerraty@asx.com.au tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au

Dear Jon

Voluntary Suspension Request - ASX Code: WEB

Webjet Limited (ACN 002 013 612) (Webjet) requests a voluntary suspension be implemented for its ordinary shares (ASX Code: WEB) under Listing Rule 17.2 prior to the commencement of trading today.

Webjet provides the following information for the purposes of Listing Rule 17.2:

As set out in its request for trading halt dated 19 March 2020, Webjet is currently working on a proposed raising. Webjet has not concluded the terms of the proposed raising. Webjet requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until Webjet releases an announcement in relation to the outcome of the proposed raising. Webjet is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerely

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer

Webjet Limited