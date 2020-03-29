Log in
WEBJET LIMITED    WEB   AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/18
3.76 AUD   -13.56%
07:58pWEBJET : Suspension Update
PU
03/27Australia's Capital Raising Contest Looks Ready to Intensify
DJ
03/25WEBJET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Webjet : Suspension Update

03/29/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

Mr Jon Chow

30 March 2020

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, Rialto North Tower

525 Collins Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

By email

jon.chow@asx.com.au

james.gerraty@asx.com.au

tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au

Dear Jon

Voluntary Suspension Update - ASX Code: WEB

Webjet Limited (ACN 002 013 612) (Webjet) advises that work on its proposed capital raising remains ongoing.

Because the company has not yet reached an outcome, the voluntary suspension of its securities has been extended.

At this stage, Webjet expects to be in a position to announce the outcome of the proposed raising within five business days.

Yours sincerely

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer Webjet Limited tony.ristevski@webjet.com.au

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 23:57:08 UTC
