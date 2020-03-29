Webjet : Suspension Update

Mr Jon Chow 30 March 2020 Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000 By email jon.chow@asx.com.au james.gerraty@asx.com.au tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au

Dear Jon

Voluntary Suspension Update - ASX Code: WEB

Webjet Limited (ACN 002 013 612) (Webjet) advises that work on its proposed capital raising remains ongoing.

Because the company has not yet reached an outcome, the voluntary suspension of its securities has been extended.

At this stage, Webjet expects to be in a position to announce the outcome of the proposed raising within five business days.

Yours sincerely

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer Webjet Limited tony.ristevski@webjet.com.au