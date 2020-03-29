Webjet : Suspension Update

|
Mr Jon Chow
|
30 March 2020
|
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
|
|
Australian Securities Exchange
|
|
Level 4, Rialto North Tower
|
|
525 Collins Street
|
|
MELBOURNE VIC 3000
|
|
By email
|
|
jon.chow@asx.com.au
|
|
james.gerraty@asx.com.au
|
|
tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au
|
Dear Jon
Voluntary Suspension Update - ASX Code: WEB
Webjet Limited (ACN 002 013 612) (Webjet) advises that work on its proposed capital raising remains ongoing.
Because the company has not yet reached an outcome, the voluntary suspension of its securities has been extended.
At this stage, Webjet expects to be in a position to announce the outcome of the proposed raising within five business days.
Yours sincerely
Tony Ristevski
Chief Financial Officer Webjet Limited tony.ristevski@webjet.com.au
