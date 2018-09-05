Webjet : WebBeds appoints new Chief Commercial Officer, WebBeds Services

WebBeds appoints Mohamed El Mashouly as Chief Commercial Officer, WebBeds Services

5th September 2018

WebBeds, the world's fastest growing and second largest B2B accommodation provider (comprising the JacTravel, Sunhotels, Lots of Hotels, totalstay and FITRuums brands) has appointed Mohamed El Mashouly (pictured) as Chief Commercial Officer, WebBeds Services.

Mashouly has a wealth of experience and is well known in the industry having spent 15 years developing his career at GTA with various contracting roles in London, Greece, Dubai and Rome. He has been with WebBeds since its inception in 2013 and takes on the new role having previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer in AMEA. As Chief Commercial Officer, Mashouly assumes responsibility for maintaining and developing strategic partnerships with WebBeds' significant and ever-growing global portfolio of leading hotel chains.

Of his appointment, Mashouly says "I am thrilled to have this opportunity. We enjoy some incredible relationships with the leading hotel chains globally and I'm really looking forward to working closely with each one to identify new distribution opportunities across our various platforms and brands."

Shelley Beasley, Webjet Limited's Group Chief Commercial Officer adds "We are delighted that Mashouly has accepted the position. As one of the founding team members at WebBeds, he was responsible for signing our very first chain agreement - before we had even established an office in Dubai. We've certainly come a long way since then. We are looking forward to realising the potential and maximising the opportunity that our chain inventory presents by providing our hotel suppliers with access to new markets and a truly global distribution network, whilst offering our trade clients a competitively priced, dynamic and varied product offering."

About WebBeds:

WebBeds is the world's second largest accommodation supplier to the travel industry operating its B2B travel business through; Sunhotels, JacTravel and Totalstay (Global & Europe), FIT Ruums (Asia) and Lots of Hotels (Americas, Middle East and Africa). WebBeds provides its global network of travel trade partners with the choice of 200,000 hotels in nearly 10,000 destinations. Customers can access this huge choice of inventory,ranging from city-centre international chain hotels to independent beach properties, via market-leading booking websites or an API. Clients can also access transfer services in 950 destinations, and thousands of tour guide excursions and attraction tickets.

WebBeds also provides tailor-made travel arrangements for groups of all sizes covering leisure, special interest, education and MICE.

WebBeds is a subsidiary of Webjet Limited (ASX: WEB) - an ASX 200 listed company operating a digital travel business with over AUD$3 billion in total annual turnover, as at June 2018.

