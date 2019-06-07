Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Weborama    ALWEB   FR0010337444

WEBORAMA

(ALWEB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weborama : parent company tops Amazon's bid to acquire Sizmek Ad Server and DCO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Press release – June, 7 2019 – 8:30am

Weborama’s parent company tops Amazon’s bid to acquire
Sizmek Ad Server and DCO

Weborama’s parent company Ycor has decided to top Amazon’s bid for Sizmek Ad Server and DCO, with the vision of building the independent alternative the advertising industry needs.

On March 29, 2019, Sizmek – the second largest Ad Server globally, far outweighed by Google’s Ad Manager division – filed for US Chapter 11 protection. Multiple companies have expressed interest in acquiring the Ad Serving part of the company. On May 31, 2019, Amazon announced it signed an agreement to acquire Sizmek Ad Server and Sizmek DCO. 

Weborama is a leading European tech and data company, which serves global clients in the fields of Ad Serving, DMP and state-of-the-art Semantic AI. Weborama and Ycor have spent the last two months assessing the acquisition of Sizmek Ad Server and DCO. We believe overbidding today the existing offer is the best decision from an industry perspective. Acquisition will be made by Ycor, Weborama’s parent company.

Alain Lévy, CEO of Weborama and Partner at Ycor, said: “Obviously, we are conscious that, given how incommensurate Amazon’s resources are, it can bring “David versus Goliath” to mind. Today, we make a financial commitment, taking into account what is at stake for the industry as a whole: prevent the advent of a duopoly. We do believe that no one should turn a blind eye on Sizmek Ad Server being possibly acquired by a global platform – be it Amazon or another. Choice must prevail.” 

Marketers and agencies need an independent, neutral and transparent Ad Server player, able to serve as a fair alternative to dominant offerings. The same applies to talent who, when given the choice, might opt to join a dedicated close-knit company whose sole craft is to help raise the bar of precision marketing.  

Teaming up with Sizmek, Weborama will provide marketers and agencies with such an independent alternative, powered by dedicated cutting-edge technologies.

Contacts

WEBORAMA / YCOR – Alain Lévy – alain@weborama.com
CALYPTUS – Mathieu Calleux - 01.53.65.68.68 – weborama@calyptus.net

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEBORAMA
02:47aWEBORAMA : parent company tops Amazon's bid to acquire Sizmek Ad Server and DCO
GL
04/11WEBORAMA : 2018 earnings
AQ
02/21WEBORAMA : Growth in business in 2018 in an unfavorable market environment
GL
2018WEBORAMA : 2019 financial communication calendar
GL
2018WEBORAMA : 2018 first-half earnings
GL
2018WEBORAMA : Half-year results
CO
2018WEBORAMA : 2018 first-half business - Revenues up +11% to 16m
GL
2018WEBORAMA : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
2018WEBORAMA : Strong progress with all results in 2017
GL
2018WEBORAMA : Strong growth in 2017
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 34,8 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 3,20 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 23,7 M
Chart WEBORAMA
Duration : Period :
Weborama Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBORAMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,10 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Bel Director
Mathieu Roche Director
François Mariet Director
Daniel Sfez Deputy Chief Executive Officer & IR Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBORAMA-18.12%24
DENTSU INC-22.04%9 524
GUANGDONG ADVERTISING GROUP CO LTD--.--%767
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%589
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.3.40%521
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About