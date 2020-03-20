WebSafety : Is Ready to Launch DriveSafety, the First Patented Solution for Disabling a Phone From Texting While Driving and Other Distracted Driving Habits

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced that the DriveSafety app is ready to launch and has been completed for some time. For further information on the DriveSafety app go to www.drivesafetyapp.com.

Mr. Rowland Day, the founder of WebSafety, stated: "We have been ready to launch the DriveSafety app; however, due to the national and world Coronavirus pandemic we feel that we must wait to launch the DriveSafety app under more favorable conditions. With the world focused on the health of each nation we must allow the focus to stay on finding solutions to stop and eradicate the Coronavirus."

"We know DriveSafety will save lives, injuries and property damage due to the dangerous habit of distracted driving but the launch must wait until the world's health and economic news improves and becomes more optimistic. Let us be patient and prayerful that God will assist each nation in mitigating and eradicating the Coronavirus. We will launch as soon as the news improves."

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

