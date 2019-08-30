Webster Financial : Bank Donates $30,000 to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318 acferreira@websterbank.com tmangan@websterbank.com

Webster Bank Donates $30,000 to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts

Directing outreach to customers and employees in hurricane-affected areas

WATERBURY, Conn., August 30, 2019 - Webster Banktoday announced it will donate $30,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster recovery efforts for communities that may be affected by Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to hit the southeastern area of the United States in the coming days.

"Our thoughts are with the communities in Florida, and throughout the southeastern United States, as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian," said Harriet Munrett Wolfe, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. "Webster has a long history of supporting the communities we serve, especially in times of disaster; it's indicative of our core values. We're also fortunate to have our American Red Cross partners at the ready to assist," she added.

The donation will assist four American Red Cross chapters in Connecticut/Rhode Island and Massachusetts as they begin to deploy teams to help those in the affected areas. In addition, Webster will make a donation to the American Red Cross-Wisconsin Area through its HSA Bank division, headquartered in Milwaukee.

Webster will work with impacted customers as appropriate during the disruption of critical services in their communities. In addition, Webster has also reached out to employees in these areas to ensure they are safe and aware of services available to them.

For more information about how you can assist people in the affected areas visit redcross.org. To learn more about emergency preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

