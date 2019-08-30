Log in
Webster Financial : Bank Donates $30,000 to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts

08/30/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318

acferreira@websterbank.com

tmangan@websterbank.com

Webster Bank Donates $30,000 to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts

Directing outreach to customers and employees in hurricane-affected areas

WATERBURY, Conn., August 30, 2019 - Webster Banktoday announced it will donate $30,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster recovery efforts for communities that may be affected by Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to hit the southeastern area of the United States in the coming days.

"Our thoughts are with the communities in Florida, and throughout the southeastern United States, as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian," said Harriet Munrett Wolfe, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. "Webster has a long history of supporting the communities we serve, especially in times of disaster; it's indicative of our core values. We're also fortunate to have our American Red Cross partners at the ready to assist," she added.

The donation will assist four American Red Cross chapters in Connecticut/Rhode Island and Massachusetts as they begin to deploy teams to help those in the affected areas. In addition, Webster will make a donation to the American Red Cross-Wisconsin Area through its HSA Bank division, headquartered in Milwaukee.

Webster will work with impacted customers as appropriate during the disruption of critical services in their communities. In addition, Webster has also reached out to employees in these areas to ensure they are safe and aware of services available to them.

For more information about how you can assist people in the affected areas visit redcross.org. To learn more about emergency preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

***

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $28.9 billion in assets, Webster provides businessand consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment servicesthrough 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobileand online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-basedlendingfirm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment financefirm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which

provides health savings accounttrustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Disclaimer

Webster Financial Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 19:06:04 UTC
