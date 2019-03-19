Webster Financial Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WATERBURY, Conn., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today the following details for its first quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release: Thursday, April 18, 2019 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern) Conference Call: Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) Dial-in number: (877) 407-8289; or (201) 689-8341 for international callers Webcast: Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com Webcast replay: Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at www.wbst.com Telephone replay: Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on April 18, 2019 Replay number: (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13688974

About Webster



Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $27.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at

www.websterbank.com

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318 acferreira@websterbank.com tmangan@websterbank.com

