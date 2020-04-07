Log in
Webster Financial Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/07/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

WATERBURY, Conn., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today the following details for its first quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:  

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)



Conference Call: 

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)



Dial-in number:   

877-407-8289; or 201-689-8341 for international callers



Webcast:  

Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com



Webcast replay:

Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at www.wbst.com



Telephone replay: 

Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on April 21, 2020



Replay number: 

877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13701805 

***

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $30.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:    

Investor Contact: 

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318

acferreira@websterbank.com 

tmangan@websterbank.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301037074.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
