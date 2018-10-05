Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Webster Financial Corporation    WBS

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Webster Financial Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today the following details for its third quarter 2018 earnings release and conference call:

 

Earnings Release:    

Thursday, October 18, 2018 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)



Conference Call:     

Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)



Dial-in number:  

(877) 407-8289; or (201) 689-8341 for international callers



Webcast:        

Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com



Webcast replay:      

Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at www.wbst.com



Telephone replay:    

Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m.
(Eastern) on October 18, 2018



Replay number:     

(877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The replay
conference ID number is 13683721 

 

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $27 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 163 banking centers and 326 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

 

Media Contact:




Investor Contact:  

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610




Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318 

acferreira@websterbank.com 




tmangan@websterbank.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300725330.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORAT
08:31pWEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release an..
PR
09/26WEBSTER FINANCIAL : Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent
PR
09/13WEBSTER FINANCIAL : CBA Announces Board Leadership Team, Sets Advocacy Agenda fo..
AQ
09/12WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07WEBSTER FINANCIAL : to Make Presentation at Investor Conference
PR
08/03WEBSTER FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/03WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/24TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Bank of America and Webster Financial
AC
07/23WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Common Dividend
PR
07/20WEBSTER FINANCIAL : Waterbury-based Webster Bank sees growth surge from increase..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28JPMorgan's pushes into Boston, making a challenging market even difficult 
08/21COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Profits Up 40% And Still Attractive Versus Peers 
07/30WEBSTER FINANCIAL : A Play On Higher Growth And Rising Yields 
07/30BANK OF AMERICA AND JP MORGAN : Catalysts For A 2nd Half Rally 
07/23Webster Financial declares $0.33 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.