Webster Financial Corporation : Declares Common Dividend

07/22/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

WATERBURY, Conn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock.

The dividend on the common shares will be payable August 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2019.

On its Series F Preferred Stock, Webster declared a quarterly cash dividend of $328.125 per share ($0.328125 per each depositary share, 1,000 of which represent one share of Series F Preferred Stock), payable September 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2019.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $28.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Alice Ferreira

Terry Mangan

203-578-2610 

203-578-2318

acferreira@websterbank.com

tmangan@websterbank.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-declares-common-dividend-300888989.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
