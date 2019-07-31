Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Webster Financial Corporation    WBS

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Webster Financial : Lowers Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

WATERBURY, Conn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that it has lowered its prime lending rate to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent effective tomorrow, August 1, 2019. 

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $28.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact: 

Investor Contact:                                                          

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610                 

Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318         

acferreira@websterbank.com           

tmangan@websterbank.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-lowers-prime-lending-rate-to-5-25-percent-300894509.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORAT
06:08pWEBSTER FINANCIAL : Lowers Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent
PR
07/22WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Common Dividend
PR
07/18WEBSTER FINANCIAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $1.05 Per Share
PU
07/18WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
07/18WEBSTER FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/24WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release a..
PR
05/07WEBSTER FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/03WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission o..
AQ
04/22WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Common Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group