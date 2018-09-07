Log in
Webster Financial : to Make Presentation at Investor Conference

09/07/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that John Ciulla, president and chief executive officer, and Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will make a presentation from 9:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Presentation slides and a link to the live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Webster's website at www.wbst.com.

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association. With $27 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 163 banking centers and 326 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:     

Investor Contact:  

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610    

Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318                                     

acferreira@websterbank.com     

tmangan@websterbank.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-to-make-presentation-at-investor-conference-300708915.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
