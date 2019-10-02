Log in
WEBSTER LIMITED

(WBA)
Webster : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund

10/02/2019

(Reuters) - Australian agribusiness company Webster Ltd said on Thursday it has signed a deal for a A$854 million ($572.52 million) takeover by shareholder PSP Investments, one of Canada's biggest pension funds.

The walnut, cotton and livestock producer said the A$2 per share offer - a 57.5% premium to Wednesday's ordinary shares closing price - offered immediate benefits to shareholders "without the inherent risks associated with agricultural enterprises."

The deal will close in early 2020, subject to shareholder approval.

PSP Investments, which currently holds a 19.1% stake in Webster, will acquire all the ordinary and preference shares in Webster that it does not already own via its subsidiaries PSP BidCo and Sooke Investments Inc.

Under the deal, Webster will then transfer some assets to a separate, newly formed PSP Investments group entity, to be called KoobaCo. Existing shareholders Belfort Investment Advisors Ltd and Verolot Ltd will be given the opportunity to purchase a 50.1% interest in that new company.

Given the intricacies of the deal, Webster formed an independent committee of two directors not associated with any of the funds to consider the proposal.

"PSP Investments has a proven track record in managing and investing in agricultural assets over the long term for sustainable value creation," Chief Executive Maurice Felizzi, one of the two non-conflicted directors, said in a statement.

Through its Natural Resources group, PSP Investments invests globally in agriculture, timberland and related opportunities via direct investments. In 2015, it took a major stake in Australia's Hewitt Cattle company.

Webster plans to hold a shareholder meeting to vote on the proposal in early 2020.

The company reiterated its forecast of breakeven financial results this year, due to continued drought conditions.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jane Wardell)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 124 M
EBIT 2019 22,6 M
Net income 2019 9,50 M
Debt 2019 77,9 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,35x
EV / Sales2020 3,65x
Capitalization 460 M
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Felizzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Glen Tyndall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christopher Darcy Corrigan Non-Executive Director
Bevan David Cushing Non-Executive Director
David Fitzsimons Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBSTER LIMITED-23.31%305
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%27 631
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%21 323
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.0.01%10 593
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 021
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 922
