Genoa's New Bridge: Start of Load Tests with 56 Trucks, 2,500 Tonnes. Webuild towards Completion of Project

07/20/2020 | 03:51am EDT
MILAN, JULY 19, 2020 -Load tests have begun onGenoa's new bridge following the near completion of the structure in a record 13 months by Webuild and Fincantieri. The tests, conducted by state motorways entity Anas and Rina, began at about 8:00 a.m. with 16 lorries driving along the bridge during what is called phase zero of a preliminary assessment.

In late morning, the static load tests began, with 56 lorries weighing 44 tonnes each putting the bridge through further tests with a total combined weight of 2,500 tonnes. The static load tests will continue for the coming days. Although they will keep having trucks run along the bridge, the eastern ramp will have remote-controlled vehicles on it.

Meanwhile, Webuild is completing its work to preparing the bridge for delivery: installing glass and solar panels, setting up signage and preparing the final layer of asphalt four centimetres thick.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 07:50:04 UTC
