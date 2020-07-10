Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Webuild S.p.A.    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webuild S p A : (Salini Impregilo) to work on 220m contract for Turin-Lyon high-speed railway base tunnel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

MILAN, July 10, 2020 - Webuild, formerly Salini Impregilo, and its partners have won a €220-million contract to help develop the base tunnel between Turin and Lyon, a major infrastructure project that is part of an ambitious European Union initiative of sustainable mobility to connect the continent's railway networks and increase the transport of people and goods on rail rather than road.

The Lot 5A contract, commissioned by Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin (TELT), is the latest acknowledgement of Webuild's global leadership in tunnelling and the construction of major high-speed railways that contribute to the sustainable development of transport links across regions. Webuild will develop the project with joint-venture partners Vinci Construction Grands Projets, Dodin Campenon Bernard, VINCI Construction France and Bergteamet. Webuild has a 33% stake.

Located at the center of the planned 57.5-kilometre base tunnel between the train stations of Susa in Italy and Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne in France, the contract consists of preparatory works for the future safety site at Modane. The excavations will create a logistics hub 500 metres below ground ahead of the drilling of 18 kilometres of tunnel under the Ambin Massif in the direction of Italy.

It comprises the excavation of four shafts each 500 metres deep at Avrieux, using the raise-boring method for safety, speed and cost. The contract also entails the excavation by the conventional method with the use of explosives of tunnels, chambers and seven caverns - measuring up to 22 metres in height and 23 metres in width - at the base of the existing decline at Villarodin Bourget Modane.

The 36-month-long project will have up to 250 workers.

The Turin-Lyon railway link is a major section of the Mediterranean Corridor, one of a series being developed to create the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The Corridor will connect southwestern Europe with Central and Eastern European countries. By 2030, the Turin-Lyon link will take enough trucks off the roads to contribute to the reduction of the equivalent of three million tonnes of CO2 each year.

A major builder of railways worldwide, Webuild is involved in a number of projects that are contributing to the development of TEN-T corridors. In Italy, it is building the Terzo Valico dei Giovi, a 53-kilometre, high-speed/high-capacity railway that will connect the port of Genoa with that of Rotterdam in what is called the Rhine-Alpine Corridor. Webuild is working on the Brenner Base Tunnel under the Alps between Italy and Austria. At 64 kilometers, it will be the longest railway tunnel in the world when it is completed. It will be part of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean Corridor. Another part of this Corridor on which Webuild is working along the Naples-Bari high-speed railway. In Turkey, it is working on a 153-kilometre section of a high-speed railway between Istanbul and the border with Bulgaria, which will be a part of the Orient/East-Med Corridor, connecting Central Europe with ports of the North, Baltic, Black and Mediterranean seas.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 17:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WEBUILD S.P.A.
01:26pWEBUILD S P A : (Salini Impregilo) to work on 220m contract for Turin-Lyon high..
PU
06/29WEBUILD S P A : "The Italian contractor becomes the lord of the bridge" - Handel..
PU
06/19THE BASE FOR THE NEW GENOA BRIDGE'S : work continues non-stop to deliver the pr..
PU
06/01WEBUILD S P A : (Salini Impregilo) among global leaders in sustainability with &..
PU
05/19SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : First stone laid for Ionian Highway. 1,500 jobs created..
PU
05/18SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/14SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Work begins on new Ionian motorway work site, a key mob..
PU
05/08WEBUILD (SALINI IMPREGILO) ON SHORT : one of Norway's biggest onshore construct..
PU
05/08SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Dallas-Houston High-Speed rail project by Webuild one s..
PU
05/04SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Shareholders' Meeting - May 4, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 512 M 6 232 M 6 232 M
Net income 2020 74,0 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net Debt 2020 539 M 610 M 610 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 1 287 M 1 454 M 1 455 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 22 956
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,48 €
Last Close Price 1,44 €
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-10.59%1 454
VINCI SA-19.62%51 046
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.49%32 882
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.51%19 934
FERROVIAL-14.28%19 059
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-4.54%17 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group