Webuild S p A : "The Italian contractor becomes the lord of the bridge" - Handelsblatt interview with Pietro Salini, CEO Webuild

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

June 29, 2020 - The construction of Genoa's new bridge in record time, the call for a plan to invest in the country's infrastructure, the hope for a new Marshall Plan and the concern for young Italians' job prospects and future: Pietro Salini, his vision and his company as told by Regina Krieger of Handelsblatt.

Read the article

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 429 M 6 121 M 6 121 M
Net income 2020 74,0 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net Debt 2020 539 M 607 M 607 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 403 M 1 412 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 22 956
Free-Float 30,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-13.02%1 403
VINCI SA-17.86%50 535
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-13.88%28 698
FERROVIAL-10.09%19 832
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-25.90%17 868
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-14.65%16 770
