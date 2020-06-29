Webuild S p A : "The Italian contractor becomes the lord of the bridge" - Handelsblatt interview with Pietro Salini, CEO Webuild

June 29, 2020 - The construction of Genoa's new bridge in record time, the call for a plan to invest in the country's infrastructure, the hope for a new Marshall Plan and the concern for young Italians' job prospects and future: Pietro Salini, his vision and his company as told by Regina Krieger of Handelsblatt.
Read the article
Disclaimer
Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:05 UTC