Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Webuild S.p.A.    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webuild S p A : oversees start of track-laying, a new milestone for Forrestfield-Airport Link Project in Perth, Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:26am EDT

MILAN, July 31, 2020 - Webuild's Forrestfield-Airport Link project in Perth, Australia has achieved a milestone with the laying of the first kilometre of track along the metro rail transit line, designed to encourage people from the eastern suburbs to travel to the city centre without their cars, reducing traffic and harmful emissions.

The new line also includes a new station at Perth Airport, providing a convenient public transport connection for airport passengers and employees.

Workers laid the first kilometre of track near the Redcliffe Station, following the completion of tunnelling in April.

The project will use 2,400 tonnes of Australian steel for the track and support more than 100 additional jobs for the laying of the track and other rail infrastructure work.

Webuild and its local joint-venture partner, NRW, will have Australian company Martinus Rail lay around 40 kilometres of rail that is needed to form the track in each tunnel and connections near the city centre.

Work is also underway to prepare for the installation of the overhead line equipment and the complex systems for communications and signalling.

'We're at an exciting time for this major infrastructure project - the tunnel-boring machines have finished creating our tunnels, our three new stations are taking shape and tracklaying is now underway,' Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said.

Once completed, the 8.5-kilometre-long Forrestfield-Airport Link will allow residents to commute between the eastern suburbs and the centre in 20 minutes, each way, versus 45 minutes by car. By encouraging them to leave their cars at home, the service is expected to transport 20,000 passenger trips per day by 2022, potentially take 15,000 vehicles off the roads every day and reduce CO2 emissions.

Webuild is expanding in Australia, a market of great interest for its potential for projects in sustainable development such as mobility and renewable energy. It is working on Snowy 2.0, the largest project of its kind in the country to expand the Snowy Mountains Hydro-electric Scheme.

As a sign of the country's importance as a market, Webuild submitted during the first half of the year tenders for projects whose combined value was more than double the total for all of 2019.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:25:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WEBUILD S.P.A.
03:26aWEBUILD S P A : oversees start of track-laying, a new milestone for Forrestfield..
PU
07/30WEBUILD : future growth expected with Progetto Italia, relaunch decree. New thre..
PU
07/30COMMENTS FROM WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SAL : "Astaldi merger essential to grow and sei..
PU
07/30WEBUILD S P A : Consolidated Financial Results at June 30, 2020
PU
07/21New Genoa bridge to open in August, two years after fatal collapse
RE
07/20GENOA'S NEW BRIDGE : Start of Load Tests with 56 Trucks, 2,500 Tonnes. Webuild t..
PU
07/17ASTALDI S P A : Italian court gives final approval to builder Astaldi's rescue p..
RE
07/15Two years on, Benetton-led Atlantia reaches deal on concession row
RE
07/10WEBUILD S P A : (Salini Impregilo) to work on 220m contract for Turin-Lyon high..
PU
06/29WEBUILD S P A : "The Italian contractor becomes the lord of the bridge" - Handel..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 512 M 6 554 M 6 554 M
Net income 2020 74,0 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
Net Debt 2020 539 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 1 043 M 1 229 M 1 241 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 22 956
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,48 €
Last Close Price 1,16 €
Spread / Highest target 97,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-27.60%1 229
VINCI SA-21.58%53 679
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.32%30 447
FERROVIAL-21.06%18 889
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.57%18 362
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.04%17 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group