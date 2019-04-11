Peoples Gas : named among 'easiest to do business with' in national residential customer brand study

CHICAGO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Gas was recognized by its customers as one the easiest utilities in the nation with which to conduct business in the 2019 Cogent Reports Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study.

The study surveyed over 60,000 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the nation's 140 largest electric and natural gas utility brands. Of those brands, Peoples Gas was among the top 33 companies on the Customer Effort index score.

"We're honored to be named one of the utilities that's 'easiest to do business with in America,'" said Charles Matthews, president and CEO – Peoples Gas. "Our goal is to satisfy every customer in every transaction — every time. This national award is a testament to our customer focus and the skill and professionalism of our employees who dedicate themselves to outstanding customer care every day."

The study measures how easy it is for customers to interact with a utility based on their service, communication and product touchpoints, and explores what utilities can do to improve how they serve their customers across each of these areas.

"The importance of providing a world-class customer experience cannot be underestimated," said John Zaganczyk, senior vice president – customer service, WEC Energy Group. "We look forward to continued innovation in our service, communication and products that make it easy to do business with our company."

For example, around-the-clock service features are available for customers at peoplesgasdelivery.com. Using the website, customers can easily pay bills; review billing and payment information and history; monitor usage; start or stop gas service; find financial and energy assistance options, rebates and programs; and more. Customers can connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to receive the latest Peoples Gas news and information, including helpful energy saving tips, project updates, and safety advice.

Customer service representatives are available to answer questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 866-556-6001. Gas outages and emergencies can also be reported 24/7 at 866-556-6002.

Peoples Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), is a regulated natural gas delivery company that serves more than 873,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the city of Chicago. You can find more information about natural gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at peoplesgasdelivery.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @peoplegaschi.

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential

Market Strategies-Morpace conducted surveys among 61,023 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest U.S. utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on U.S. census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility's customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electrically providers) are given equal weight in order to balance the influence of each utility's customers on survey results. Market Strategies-Morpace will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Market Strategies International-Morpace

Leading market research firms Market Strategies International and Morpace bring clients closer to their customers through exceptional insights, which include deep expertise in financial services, specifically among wealth, banking, payments and insurance organizations. The firms specialize in brand, customer experience, product development and segmentation research, and are known for blending primary research with data from syndicated, benchmarking and self-funded studies to help clients succeed. The syndicated products, known as Cogent Reports, help clients understand the market environment, explore industry trends and monitor their brand within the competitive landscape. Market Strategies and Morpace have earned the trust of many of the world's top brands across the automotive, consumer & retail, energy, financial services, health, technology and telecommunications industries. They are combining into one firm, as part of an acquisition of both firms by STG, and will be rebranded under a new name to be announced in 2019. With more than 450 research professionals, the collective firm is now the 15th largest market research firm in the US and top 25 globally.

