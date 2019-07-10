WEC Energy Group : Corporate Responsibility Report highlights commitment to environment and community

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group today released its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report, a comprehensive overview of the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The report details progress made by WEC Energy Group and its family of companies on major projects and sustainability goals.

The report highlights the company's aggressive effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the announcement of a new methane emissions reduction plan. Both efforts are being undertaken while maintaining fuel diversity and reducing customer costs.

"Our companies have provided vital services to our communities for more than a century," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman – WEC Energy Group. "We look forward to a new era of sustainable growth across the Heartland."

Carbon dioxide emissions reduction

WEC Energy Group continues to work toward a long-term goal of reducing total carbon dioxide emissions by 80% below 2005 levels by 2050. Since 2006, the company has invested nearly $6 million in climate change research and development programs. The majority of the electricity supplied to WEC Energy Group customers today comes from low- or no-carbon sources.

Methane emissions reduction

The company announced a new target in 2019: to reduce the rate of methane emissions from its natural gas distribution lines by 30% per mile from a 2011 baseline by 2030. Key to this effort – WEC Energy Group's Peoples Gas subsidiary is working to modernize approximately 2,000 miles of natural gas pipelines serving the city of Chicago by replacing outdated cast iron pipes with modern polyethylene materials.

Additional 2018 performance highlights

Helped customers save more than 420 gigawatt-hours of electricity and 32 million therms of natural gas through energy efficiency programs.

Spent $123 million on conservation programs and activities.

on conservation programs and activities. Spent $263 million with businesses qualified for the company's Supplier Diversity Initiative, setting a company record.

with businesses qualified for the company's Supplier Diversity Initiative, setting a company record. Provided $17 million of grants and donations to nonprofit organizations through subsidiaries and foundations.

The 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report and further information on WEC Energy Group's ESG efforts are published online at www.wecenergygroup.com/csr.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and nearly $34 billion of assets.

