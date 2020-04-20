WEC Energy Group : changes 2020 Annual Meeting to virtual format

MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) announced today that the company will hold a virtual-only 2020 Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. Central/2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the New York Stock Exchange. However, the company announced last month that its plans would need to change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accessing the virtual meeting

Online access to the 2020 Annual Meeting will open at 1 p.m. Central/2 p.m. Eastern time.

Registered stockholders as of Feb. 26, 2020, or beneficial owners holding a valid legal proxy from their bank or broker may participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/268338791 and entering their control number and the meeting password. These individuals will be able to ask questions and vote online.

Guests may access the virtual meeting in listen-only mode by selecting "I am a guest" after accessing www.meetingcenter.io/268338791. No control number is required. Guests will not have the ability to vote or ask questions.

For more information about the virtual meeting, please refer to the company's Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials. These materials were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2020, which can be accessed at https://investor.wecenergygroup.com/investors/financial-info/sec-filings/default.aspx.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

