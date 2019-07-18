Log in
WEC Energy Group : declares quarterly dividend

07/18/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 59 cents per share on the company's common stock. 

The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on Aug. 14, 2019. This marks the 308th consecutive quarter – dating back to 1942 – that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and nearly $34 billion of assets.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-300887590.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group


© PRNewswire 2019
