WEC Energy Group : to announce 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results Feb. 12

02/05/2019 | 12:01pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) will issue its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings news release before the stock market opens Tuesday, Feb. 12. A conference call for security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.

To listen to webcast
Go to wecenergygroup.com. Under 'Webcasts' select 'Q4 Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time on Feb. 12.

To listen to conference call
United States: Dial toll-free 866-393-4306 at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time. An audio replay will be available later that day through Feb. 26 at 855-859-2056. The live call and replay ID is 5299655.

International: Call 734-385-2616 at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time. An audio replay will be available later that day through Feb. 26 at 404-537-3406. The live call and replay ID is 5299655.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees, and more than $32 billion of assets.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-group-to-announce-2018-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-feb-12-300789899.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group


