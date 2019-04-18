Log in
WEC Energy Group : to announce 2019 first-quarter financial results April 25

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) will issue its 2019 first-quarter earnings news release before the stock market opens Thursday, April 25. A conference call for security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time

To listen to webcast
Go to wecenergygroup.com. Under 'Webcasts' select 'Q1 Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC website by 6:30 a.m. Central time on April 25.

To listen to conference call
United States: Dial toll-free 877-683-2228 at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time. An audio replay will be available later that day through May 9 at 800-585-8367. The live call and replay ID is 7299228.

International: Call 647-689-5446 at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time. An audio replay will be available later that day through May 9 at 416-621-4642. The live call and replay ID is 7299228.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and more than $33 billion of assets.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-group-to-announce-2019-first-quarter-financial-results-april-25-300834618.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group


© PRNewswire 2019
