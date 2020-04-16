Log in
Wisconsin Electric : declares quarterly dividends

04/16/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 14, 2020. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable July 31, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2020.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Visit the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-electric-declares-quarterly-dividends-301042181.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Electric


© PRNewswire 2020
