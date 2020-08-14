Log in
WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1793)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/13
0.186 HKD   +3.33%
WECON : Precautionary measures at the annual general meeting to be held on 21 august 2020
PU
WECON : Adoption of share award plan
PU
Wecon : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2020

08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wecon Holdings Limited

偉工控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1793)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Wecon Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 17 July 2020. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

According to the notice of the AGM, the AGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hong Kong Construction Association, 1/F, 180-182 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (the "Venue"). Given the recent development of the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic"), for protecting the health and safety of the Shareholders and attendees of the AGM, the Company hereby announces that the following precautionary measures will be implemented at the Venue:

  1. compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every attendee at the entrance of the Venue. Any attendee having body temperature of over 37.5 degree Celsius or has any flu-like symptoms or is otherwise unwell will not be permitted to enter into the Venue;
  2. every attendee is required to complete a health declaration form at the entrance of the Venue. Any attendee who has travelled to areas outside Hong Kong at any time in the preceding 14 days of the AGM, or is subject to any compulsory quarantine prescribed by Department of Health of Hong Kong, or has close contact with confirmed case(s) and/or suspected case(s) of COVID-19 patient(s), or live with or has close contact with any person under home quarantine or self-quarantine in relation to COVID-19 will be denied entry into the Venue;
  3. All attendees will be required to wear a surgical face mask at the Venue at all the times and to maintain a safe distance from other attendees. Please note that no masks will be provided at the Venue and attendees should bring and wear their own surgical mask;

  1. Seating at the Venue will be arranged for accommodating appropriate social distancing. Under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Regulation"), the number of attendees of the AGM in the Venue will be restricted. In order to observe the Regulation, the capacity of the Venue will therefore be limited. Shareholders, proxies and other attendees will be admitted to the Venue on a "first-come-first-served" basis. Shareholders or proxies subsequently arriving may not be permitted to enter the Venue;
  2. No refreshments and corporate gifts will be provided; and
  3. The Company will strictly observe all requirements under the Regulation and implement further precautionary measures as and when necessary.

The Company reserves the right to deny entry into or require any person to leave the Venue if such person refuses to comply with any of the above precautionary measures. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights at the AGM by appointing the chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend and vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM instead of attending the AGM or any adjourned meeting(s) in person.

In light of the recent development of the Pandemic, the Company may be required to change the AGM arrangements at short notice. The Company will make further announcement(s) if there are any changes to the arrangement of the AGM, if necessary.

By Order of the Board

Wecon Holdings Limited

Tsang Ka Yip

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tsang Ka Yip (Chairman), Mr. Tsang Tsz Him Philip, Mr. Tsang Tsz Kit Jerry; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Tim Yiu Raymond, Dr. Lau Chi Keung and Mr. Sze Kwok Wing Nigel.

Disclaimer

Wecon Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:02:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 204 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2020 50,5 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
Net cash 2020 134 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,30x
Yield 2020 13,1%
Capitalization 149 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wecon Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Yip Tsang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lee Mei Tsang Secretary & Financial Controller
Tsz Him Tsang Executive Director
Tsz Kit Tsang Executive Director
Chi Keung Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.06%19
VINCI SA-17.19%54 811
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.87%32 182
FERROVIAL-15.31%19 862
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.73%18 462
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-23.74%17 839
