Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Wedia    ALWED   FR0010688440

WEDIA

(ALWED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wedia : Why has Digital eXperience Management become indispensable to content scoring?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 11:18am EDT
Posted at 16:57h
in DXMby Julien Fauvel

At the crossroads of user context and content, DXM is well positioned to provide an accurate measure of performance.

'Better understanding the customer experience by improving data analysis': in a 2018 survey by eMarketer, 65% of respondents said this is their number one priority. A commendable ambition that clashes with a complex reality. At a time when Digital Asset Management (DAM) platforms, Content Management Systems (CMS) and Marketing Automation tools co-exist, data has become inherently very fragmented. But the good news is that a Digital eXperience Management (DXM) solution can help bring this data together.

In our martech landscape, marketers must ask themselves several questions. How do you get a unified view of this data? How do you draw important learnings about your data, for example how to adjust the famous mix of Paid-Owned-Earned media (POEM)? And above all, how do you identify the winning combinations? For example: What are the content formats that achieve the best completion rates according to the origin of the traffic (search engine, social networks)? Is it more likely that visitors who have consumed one or more videos also complete a buyer journey?

Go beyond the usual metrics

Answering these questions means facing one of the biggest tasks of performance measurement. That is, going beyond the usual analytical metrics (page views, bounce rate etc), to focus on analysis dimensions that give key performance indicators (KPIs) their relevance. 3 large categories of dimensionsprove to be valuable: The first investigates the context of the user (their geographical area, their moment of connection, the device used); the second examines the user's journey (from a landing page to the home page for example); and the third, the consumption of content that is served by the DAM and the DXM (the assets).

Looking at these 3 dimensions, one observation emerges: while conventional analytical solutions can cover the first two dimensions, most of them miss the third - the one associated with assets. Because for these solutions, the sessions and the URLs, rather than the content, represent the raw material. In practice, only a DXM solution can provide a deep view into asset consumption - and reconcile this data with the usual analytical dimensions.

Establish the relationship between context and content

And for good reason: let's remind ourselves that the main goal of the DXM is to ensure a dynamic rendition of content according to the user's context. As such, the DXM logs the actual consumption of each type of resource for a given user context, and across all points of diffusion. This guarantees a 360 degree view of content consumption.

Furthermore, the DXM provides a deep analysis because it analyzes consumption at the media level and not the channel level, whether it's the website or a social network - because of course, the query data is not interpreted by the diffusion channel. This is why the measure provided by the DXM is described as 'media-centric' as opposed to 'site-centric.'

This advantage is all the more valuable as social networks tend to restrict access to important data, which is already hindering the work of companies specialized in social listening as well as advertisers. For example, analysts estimate that, on a network like Instagram, 'the volume of data retrieved will decrease by about 40% despite the promises of different publishers to have the best integration with Instagram on the market.' This restriction of access is illustrated by the increasing adoption of data collection services that bypass the limits of social networks, such as proxy networks like Proxy Crawlor Common Crawl. Tools that will be used to indicatewhich sets of interest, media and the kind of engagement generated in this case. In short, there is no salvation outside a truly 'media-centric' measure.

The DXM can also take advantage of content taxonomy, as it can analyze how current actions influence the consumption of different categories of content. These 'categories' can be pieced together from to a wide variety of data: product range labels, product identifiers, campaign tags… All the metadata of a DAMcan, in practice, be put to use, as well as those of third-party solutions - data for example from an e-commerce solution. As a result, the DXM is able to establish a correlation between the traffic of two sets of product marketing content and changes in basket rate (the rate at which items are added to the basket/shopping cart).

Discover how our clients use the Wedia solution.

In this way, the DXM not only provides users with rich analytic dimensions, it equips them with the 'test and learn' approaches. Since it is able to identify assets - and not just pages - the DXM also can differentiate between different versions of assets. An object with different backgrounds or a video that has been edited with different visual elements can be A/B tested to help identify which version is the most successful for a particular context.

Dataviz to the rescue of content scoring

Let's be honest, this wealth of analysis can lead to a legitimate concern: is there two much data to complicate the analysis? That's why Wedia combines content scoring and data visualization in its DXM module. And with one clear objective: to create synthetic visual representations that facilitate the understanding of trends, ratios and correlations.

Within these dashboards, the profiles involved (Content Manager, Brand Manager, Campaign Manager etc.) can view the actual and detailed consumption of each asset, but also explore the performance of content grouped by brand, product, campaign, format, duration… A personalizable control tower to, at one glance, embrace context and content.

It is also from this same tower that a brand content manager will be able to identify misuse. For example, the use of content on a channel where they are not intended (a social network) or the use of outdated content, such as old products or brand guidelines. A way to use Digital eXperience Management as a means to ensure brand consistency. But that is another story..

Disclaimer

Wedia SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 15:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEDIA
11:18aWEDIA : Why has Digital eXperience Management become indispensable to content sc..
PU
03/27WEDIA : How to regain control of your images
PU
03/14WEDIA : listed in Forrester Now Tech Digital Asset Management For Customer Exper..
PU
03/12WEDIA HOSTING SERVICES : Going ‘Multi-Cloud' with AWS and Azure
PU
01/09WEDIA : is listed in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Distributed Marketing Platf..
PU
2018WEDIA : Does Santa Claus use a DAM solution?
PU
2018WEDIA : R&D Anticipates the Usage of Tomorrow and Innovates for the Future of Ma..
PU
2018WEDIA : The 3 Attributes of an MRM Retail Platform
PU
2018CREATING A SUCCESSFUL MRM PROJECT : 3 Questions for Sébastien Levy
PU
2018WEDIA : Indexing, the often underestimated field of Marketing Resources Manageme..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9,30 M
EBIT 2018 1,10 M
Net income 2018 1,00 M
Finance 2018 1,90 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 20,78
P/E ratio 2019 12,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 20,6 M
Technical analysis trends WEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,4 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claude Cosson Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Boutet Chairman, President & Head-Investor Relations
Olivier Grenet Director & Chief Technology Officer
Bertrand Dienis Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Paul Perdrieu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEDIA6.55%23
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.08%920 129
RED HAT4.22%32 356
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.04%26 844
SPLUNK INC23.69%19 463
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.13%17 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About