Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Wedia    ALWED   FR0010688440

WEDIA (ALWED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 10:29:08 am
23.3 EUR   +1.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wedia : is listed in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Distributed Marketing Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:44am EST
Posted at 15:54h
in Newsby Carmen Schaefer

In November 2018, leading research and advisory company Gartner, published its latest Market Guide for Distributed Marketing platforms. We are delighted to announce that Wedia has been identified as one of the Representative Vendors!
Wedia had already been recognized as one of the representative vendors in Gartner's June 2018 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management.

What is Distributed Marketing?

Distributed Marketing helps brands localize, customize and publish marketing material on demand and across all channels from a single web interface.

The recently published 2018 Market Guide for Distributed Marketing platforms (DMP) includes a market analysis and a list of 29 core Distributed Marketing platforms for marketing organizations, listing each vendor's capabilities.

The report shows the importance of DMP, a module Wedia has been focusing on for years.
Among the solutions on the market, Wedia is one of the few combining DAM and Distributed Marketing.

According to Gartner's report 'Marketing leaders in complex organizations work with a broad set of stakeholders to achieve business results'. This report will help them 'identify providers that enable distributed teams to execute campaigns with shared access to tools, resources and customer insights.'

For more information, Gartner clients can read the Gartner report here.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

Wedia SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 15:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEDIA
10:44aWEDIA : is listed in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Distributed Marketing Platf..
PU
2018WEDIA : Does Santa Claus use a DAM solution?
PU
2018WEDIA : R&D Anticipates the Usage of Tomorrow and Innovates for the Future of Ma..
PU
2018WEDIA : The 3 Attributes of an MRM Retail Platform
PU
2018CREATING A SUCCESSFUL MRM PROJECT : 3 Questions for Sébastien Levy
PU
2018WEDIA : Indexing, the often underestimated field of Marketing Resources Manageme..
PU
2018CREATING A SUCCESSFUL MRM PROJECT : 3 Questions for Sébastien Levy
PU
2018WEDIA : How can I integrate UGC content into my Content Marketing strategy?
PU
2018WEDIA : at Microsoft Inspire 2018
PU
2018WEDIA : is listed in Gartner's 2018 DAM Market Guide!
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11,6 M
EBIT 2018 1,60 M
Net income 2018 1,00 M
Finance 2018 1,90 M
Yield 2018 1,00%
P/E ratio 2018 19,83
P/E ratio 2019 11,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 18,8 M
Chart WEDIA
Duration : Period :
Wedia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,4 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claude Cosson Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Boutet Chairman, President & Head-Investor Relations
Olivier Grenet Director & Chief Technology Officer
Bertrand Dienis Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Paul Perdrieu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEDIA0.44%22
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.48%783 435
RED HAT-0.65%30 845
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.56%22 037
SPLUNK INC9.77%16 685
CITRIX SYSTEMS1.36%13 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.