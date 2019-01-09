Wedia : is listed in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Distributed Marketing Platforms

In November 2018, leading research and advisory company Gartner, published its latest Market Guide for Distributed Marketing platforms. We are delighted to announce that Wedia has been identified as one of the Representative Vendors!

Wedia had already been recognized as one of the representative vendors in Gartner's June 2018 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management.

What is Distributed Marketing?

Distributed Marketing helps brands localize, customize and publish marketing material on demand and across all channels from a single web interface.

The recently published 2018 Market Guide for Distributed Marketing platforms (DMP) includes a market analysis and a list of 29 core Distributed Marketing platforms for marketing organizations, listing each vendor's capabilities.

The report shows the importance of DMP, a module Wedia has been focusing on for years.

Among the solutions on the market, Wedia is one of the few combining DAM and Distributed Marketing.

According to Gartner's report 'Marketing leaders in complex organizations work with a broad set of stakeholders to achieve business results'. This report will help them 'identify providers that enable distributed teams to execute campaigns with shared access to tools, resources and customer insights.'

For more information, Gartner clients can read the Gartner report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.