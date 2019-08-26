WEED Inc., The FIRST American Cannabis Public Company “Down Under” is Honored to Present & Speak at the Pharmacy Guild of Australia's National Conference “Pharmacy Connect 2019”

WEED Australia Ltd., w/non-profit arm, The Cannabis Institute of Australia, are sponsors at the Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s national conference ‘Pharmacy Connect’. This event is the second biggest pharmacy conference in Australia and will be held September 5th to 7th at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney.



SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEED, Inc. (OTCQB: BUDZ) (OTCMarkets.com), a global Cannabis holding company focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases, today announced that its subsidiary, WEED Australia Ltd. will present at “Pharmacy Connect”, the second biggest pharmacy conference in Australia.

WEED, Inc.’s Chairman and CEO, Glenn E. Martin, stated: “WEED Australia is ‘excited’ to announce our ‘Seed-to-Sale’ concept that vertically integrates all aspects of Cannabis grow operations through wholesale/retail of Pharmaceutical products, non-prescription products and services. First for the domestic Australian Medical Cannabis market, then exports to Oceanic & Asia while growing Global IP & Brands.” Mr. Martin continues, “WEED speaker session sponsorship for The Guilds’ ‘Pharmacy Connect’ was developed to meet the needs of Australia’s health professionals.”

Daniel Weinstock, Head of Business Development for WEED Australia Ltd., will be WEEDs highlighted speaker on Sept. 6th at 4:00 PM at the Hilton.

Please join us! Mr. Weinstock’s presentation will address:

“WEEDs History & Future of Medical Cannabis for Australia”

Daniel Weinstock proposes that, “The legal framework currently around medicinal cannabis in Australia is still evolving and remains tightly restricted by the ODC (Office of drug control) but patient numbers are rapidly increasing. The TGA is streamlining the application process for medicinal cannabis patients and doctors alike. These special access scheme applications can now be lodged online. As WEEDs representative, I look to clarify as many of the medical Cannabis issues that Australia needs answers to. Hope to see you all at our speaker session.”

Patrick Brodnik, Managing Director of WEED Australia & The Cannabis Institute of Australia commented: “WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically integrated world-class cannabis organization focused on the development and application of cannabis and hemp derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases.

"WEED Inc.’s corporate strategy for global expansion started WEED Australia Ltd. Founded in March 2017. WEED looks to lead the way for Cannabis/Hemp research and development to include all of Australia from Perth to Brisbane.”

Mr. Brodnik continues, “Australia’s infra-structure is ideally situated for global expansions for distribution of Hemp & Cannabis products throughout the Asian Pacific Rim. With Australia being the first continent to fully approve medical cannabis research and product, WEED Australia Ltd. is on the forefront of not only medical research & development, but is positioned to drive the next generation of research and data through to product development.

"WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia (a wholly owned nonprofit of WEED Australia Ltd.) were formed with one of its major goals being: formation of an Australian Scientific Advisory Council, to assist in establishing national protocol and procedures. Educating Australians government representatives, medical doctors, pharmacists and the general public about the value of cannabinoid research, products and treatments is key to implementing national medical cannabis treatment programs. WEED is now taking applications.”

WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia agrees with Kos Sclavos AM, Vice President the Queensland branch pharmacy Guild of Australia. Kos Sclavos is the Convenor of the Guild’s 2nd national conference, “Pharmacy Connect”.

Kos Sclavos AM ‘Pharmacy Connect’ Convener welcomes WEED Inc.’s sponsorship of the 2019 conference. “There is significant public interest in medicinal cannabis and pharmacists have a key role to play. Pharmacists are often the first port of call for patient enquiries about medicinal cannabis.” Vice President Kos Sclavos continued:

“The conference seeks to build on the knowledge base in this exciting area of research. I encourage the pharmacy professionals to embrace this therapeutic area.”

“….An ever increasing number of Australians accept the role of medicinal cannabis as a therapy option and its benefits in number of therapeutic areas…..”

In another interview Kos Sclavos AM commented,

“….If community pharmacies and pharmacists do not remain informed about medicinal cannabis therapies, there is a significant risk that they will see their patient’s medications dispensed elsewhere….”

“….if the community pharmacy sector does not embrace this therapeutic category, pharmacy faces the risk of dispensing occurring at specialized dispensaries—which in my opinion is against the public interest….”

Patrick Brodnik, Managing Director of WEED Australia & The Cannabis Institute of Australia in response: “WEED Inc.(USA), WEED Australia Ltd., and The Cannabis Institute of Australia officially agree with Kos Sclavos AM. WEED believes in the importance of research & product development, to create therapies and treatments derived from Cannabis and Hemp to successfully bring naturopathic cures to the world. From Australia, By Australians To Australians…Globally!”

About WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia.

WEED Australia Ltd.’s corporate strategy is to become a leader in cannabis and hemp research and development. To support this goal WEED Australia Ltd. has assembled a highly qualified team of well-respected Ph.D.’s, scientists, researchers and business experts with the goal of establishing an export industry.

About WEED Hong Kong Limited:

WEED Hong Kong Limited was established April 23rd, 2019 as an International subsidiarity of WEED Inc USA. A special purpose holding company for development of our Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights and intellectual Property for company and brands of WEED Inc. on a global basis. Glenn E Martin, Director, President, CEO. Nicole Marie Breen, Executive Director and company Treasurer. Ed Lehman, of Lehman, Lee and Xu Corporate Services Limited, is appointed the corporate secretary. Registered office: Lehman, Lee and Xu. Suite 3313, Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd.

WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. was established to build and expand WEED, Inc.’s global presence. WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. is looking to obtaining licenses to grow, cultivate, process, extract, and manufacture cannabis based products for the Israeli domestic and broader international import/export markets.

About Prof. Elka Touitou

Prof. Elka Touitou is currently our Chairperson for the Israeli Scientific Advisory Board along with being the Head of the Innovative Dermal, Transdermal and Transmucosal Delivery Lab at the Institute of Drug Research, The School of Pharmacy, HUJ.

Professor Touitou is an internationally renowned authority in the field of drug delivery and design of new technologies for efficient administration of drugs and development of new products. She has pioneered leading technologies in the field, being the inventor of Ethosomes, currently recognized as one of the most sophisticated and efficient transdermal carriers. Professor Touitou is a Visiting Professor at Universities in Europe and Asia. She has broad experience in collaborating with the pharmaceutical industry serving in their Advisory Boards.

Professor Touitou has served as a Director in the Board of Controlled Release Society (CRS) and is honored as a CRS Fellow, recipient of the Jorge Heller Outstanding Paper Award, the Kaye Award for Innovation and honored as one of leader innovators at the Hebrew University. Professor Touitou has more than 100 scientific publications that include original research papers, reviews and book chapters. She is a co-editor of the books Enhancement in Drug Delivery (2006) and Novel Cosmetic Delivery Systems (1999). She is also the author of numerous granted international patents.

About Sangre AT, LLC DBA Sangre BioSciences.

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre BioSciences"), WEED, Inc.'s wholly owned US subsidiary, is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre BioSciences, please visit: www.SangreBiosciences.com

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. ( BUDZ ) is currently a USA-based fully reporting public company. WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically-integrated world class Cannabis organization. WEED is structured as a holding company doing business through its divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries, and strategic collaborative partners to achieve and promote our global brands.

WEED is dedicated to its global goals and outreach across the full spectrum of the Cannabis industry to find treatments, therapies and medical cures utilizing the Cannabaceae plant family. WEED does not grow, harvest, produce, or sell any substance in violation of US Federal law under The Federal Controlled Substances Act, and meets all standards of international law for WEED, Inc. and its subsidiaries in foreign locations. For additional information about WEED Inc, please visit: www.WEEDIncUSA.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including that we have a limited operating history and very limited funds, are dependent upon key personnel whose loss may adversely impact our business, some of our potential business activities, while believed to be compliant with applicable state law, may be illegal under federal law because they violate the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and we may be subject to the risks related to the cost, delays and uncertainties associated with potential future scientific research, product development, clinical trials and the regulatory approval process. We may not be able to enter into binding agreements related to the subject matter of this press release on terms favorable to us or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

