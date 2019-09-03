Log in
WEG : Company signs agreement to acquire 51% of PPI-Multitask's share capital and offers increasingly complete Industry 4.0 software solutions

09/03/2019 | 04:47pm EDT

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Company signs agreement to acquire 51% of PPI-Multitask's share capital and

offers increasingly complete Industry 4.0 software solutions

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY), announces to shareholders and the general market an agreement to acquire control of PPI-Multitask Group, which specialized in Industrial Automation Systems Integration, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Solutions, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and software for the industry.

With the closing of the agreement, WEG will own 51% of the share capital of PPI, with the possibility, provided in the agreement, to increase its participation in the business in the future.

Founded in 1992 in São Paulo (SP), PPI-Multitask has a long history in integrating automation systems for machine control and industrial processes, having one of the most respected MES software developed in Brazil. PPI offers solutions to the automation of data collection and online shop floor monitoring, connecting to other company's management systems and preparing the industrial site to meet the new demands of Industry 4.0.

Associated with traditional automation products and electric motors from WEG, PPI's software will allow the possibility of integrating the monitoring of equipment performance, such as electric motors using the Motorscan sensor and a real-time manufacturing execution management system. These ensure the on-line visualization of the plant, enabling productivity management and increased Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

In June of this year, WEG announced the creation of a new digital business structure to accelerate the development of software solutions, embedded or external, to the company's traditional products, as well as turn its process management and manufacturing system into business real time.

The acquisition of NPS will not trigger withdraw rights as the transaction does not fit into any of the situations foreseen in Article 256 of Law 6404/76, amended by Law N. 10.303/01. The amount paid in the acquisition does not represent a relevant investment

for the purchaser nor does the average price of each share fit any of the hypotheses described in Section II of the previously mentioned article.

Jaraguá do Sul, September 3, 2019

Paulo Polezi

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 20:46:08 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 13 008 M
EBIT 2019 1 726 M
Net income 2019 1 507 M
Finance 2019 354 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 31,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,65x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 47 780 M
Chart WEG
Duration : Period :
WEG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,12  BRL
Last Close Price 22,78  BRL
Spread / Highest target 9,75%
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Wandair José Garcia Information Technology Officer
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEG28.28%11 494
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.88%71 910
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.66%45 333
NIDEC CORPORATION15.54%37 994
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.27%36 654
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.56%33 902
