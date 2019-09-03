WEG : Company signs agreement to acquire 51% of PPI-Multitask's share capital and offers increasingly complete Industry 4.0 software solutions

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Company signs agreement to acquire 51% of PPI-Multitask's share capital and

offers increasingly complete Industry 4.0 software solutions

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY), announces to shareholders and the general market an agreement to acquire control of PPI-Multitask Group, which specialized in Industrial Automation Systems Integration, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Solutions, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and software for the industry.

With the closing of the agreement, WEG will own 51% of the share capital of PPI, with the possibility, provided in the agreement, to increase its participation in the business in the future.

Founded in 1992 in São Paulo (SP), PPI-Multitask has a long history in integrating automation systems for machine control and industrial processes, having one of the most respected MES software developed in Brazil. PPI offers solutions to the automation of data collection and online shop floor monitoring, connecting to other company's management systems and preparing the industrial site to meet the new demands of Industry 4.0.

Associated with traditional automation products and electric motors from WEG, PPI's software will allow the possibility of integrating the monitoring of equipment performance, such as electric motors using the Motorscan sensor and a real-time manufacturing execution management system. These ensure the on-line visualization of the plant, enabling productivity management and increased Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

In June of this year, WEG announced the creation of a new digital business structure to accelerate the development of software solutions, embedded or external, to the company's traditional products, as well as turn its process management and manufacturing system into business real time.

The acquisition of NPS will not trigger withdraw rights as the transaction does not fit into any of the situations foreseen in Article 256 of Law 6404/76, amended by Law N. 10.303/01. The amount paid in the acquisition does not represent a relevant investment