WEG : Dividends

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

DIVIDENDS

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare dividends of R$ 173,867,032.53, corresponding to R$ 0.082905759 per share, to the shareholders of record on February 22, 2019, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From February 25, 2019 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-dividends".

The payment of dividends, as well the JCP declared in September and December of 2018, will begin on March 13, 2019.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684-9495 or directly from WEG S.A., at Avenida Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul, SC, phone +55 47 3276-6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, February 19, 2019