WEG : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)

09/17/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

INTEREST ON STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY (JCP)

We inform that WEG S.A. board of directors, at the meeting held today decided to declare interest on stockholders' equity ("JCP") of R$ 85,751,347.67, corresponding to R$ 0.040882353 per share, to the shareholders of record on September 20, 2019, "ad referendum" of the general shareholder's meeting. From September 23, 2019 onwards, the shares will trade as "ex-payment of interest on stockholders' equity".

The payment of JCP will begin on March 11, 2020 and will be made to the net amount of R$ 0.034750000 per share, after the 15% (fifteen percent) withholding of income tax, except for those shareholders that inform before September 20, 2019 to the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A. their exemption from the previously mentioned taxation by legal provision. The amount paid as JCP will be allotted to the obligatory dividends, as determined by article 37 of WEG's by-laws.

Additional information may be obtained from the depository financial institution Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, phone +55 11 3684-9495 or directly from WEG S.A., at Avenida Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300, Jaraguá do Sul, SC, phone +55 47 3276-6106.

Jaraguá do Sul, September 17, 2019

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 21:46:05 UTC
