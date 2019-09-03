Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  WEG    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG

(WEGE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WEG : accelerates its journey towards Industry 4.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:47pm EDT

NEWS

RELEASE

WEG accelerates its journey towards Industry 4.0

Company signs agreement to acquire 51% of PPI-Multitask's share capital and offers

increasingly complete Industry 4.0 software solutions

Jaraguá do Sul, September 3, 2019 - Looking to expand its strategy to deliver Industry

4.0 solutions, WEG has just announced an agreement to acquire control of PPI-Multitask Group, specialized in Industrial Automation Systems Integration, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Solutions, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and software for the industry.

With the closing of the agreement, WEG will own 51% of the share capital of PPI, with the possibility, provided in the agreement, to increase its participation in the business in the future.

Founded in 1992 in São Paulo (SP), PPI-Multitask has a long history in integrating automation systems for machine control and industrial processes, having one of the most respected MES software developed in Brazil. PPI offers solutions to the automation of data collection and online shop floor monitoring, connecting to other company's management systems and preparing the industrial site to meet the new demands of Industry 4.0.

According to Mr. Carlos José Bastos Grillo, WEG's Digital Business Director, with the acquisition, the company now offers its customers MES software, which is the backbone of the 4.0 industry. "Connected to a MES management system we will be able to provide accurate, real-timeproduction and machine information, synchronizing the shop floor with sales, supply and inventory requirements, ensuring inventory accuracy, manufacturing costs and especially enabling increased productivity", explains Grillo.

Associated with traditional automation products and electric motors from WEG, PPI's software will allow the possibility of integrating the monitoring of equipment performance, such as electric motors using the Motorscan sensor and a real-time manufacturing execution management system. These ensure the on-line visualization of the plant, enabling productivity management and increased Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

In June of this year, WEG announced the creation of a new digital business structure to accelerate the development of software solutions, embedded or external, to the company's traditional products, as well as turn its process management and manufacturing system into business real time.

For further information:

Page 1 of 2

NEWS

RELEASE

Investor Relations

Press Relations

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Andressa Cristina Pereira

(47) 3276-6367

(47) 3276-4295

amsalgueiro@weg.net

andressa@weg.net

ri.weg.net

About WEG- Founded in 1961, WEG is a global electric-electronic equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electric machines, automation and paints for several sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others. WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing units in 12 countries and present in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 30,000 employees worldwide. WEG's net revenue reached R$ 11.970 billion in 2018, 58% from external markets.

About PPI-Multitask- PPI-Multitask is a Brazilian technology company for Industry

4.0 that develops Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and integrates Automation and IIoT systems, operating in various segments such as food and beverage, automotive, plastic and rubber, mechanical metal, electronics, among others. PPI-Multitask has over 25 years of experience focused on shop floor automation and its integration with other company management systems such as ERP, APS and PLM, supporting continuous improvement processes that promote industry operational excellence.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 20:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEG
04:47pWEG : Company signs agreement to acquire 51% of PPI-Multitask's share capital an..
PU
04:47pWEG : accelerates its journey towards Industry 4.0
PU
09/02WEG : Succession Planning and Restructuring at Electric Motors business
PU
07/29WEG : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/01WEG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/29WEG : and Embraer sign an agreement for technological cooperation in electric ae..
PU
03/25WEG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25WEG : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19WEG : Dividends
PU
02/15WEG SA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 13 008 M
EBIT 2019 1 726 M
Net income 2019 1 507 M
Finance 2019 354 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 31,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,65x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 47 780 M
Chart WEG
Duration : Period :
WEG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,12  BRL
Last Close Price 22,78  BRL
Spread / Highest target 9,75%
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Wandair José Garcia Information Technology Officer
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEG28.28%11 494
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.88%71 910
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.66%45 333
NIDEC CORPORATION15.54%37 994
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.27%36 654
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.56%33 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group