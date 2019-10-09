WEG S A : will be present at IDA 2019

The theme of the 2019 World Congress is 'Crossroads to Sustainability' - how we evolve the role of desalination and how it works with new technologies to ensure sustainability of water resources. This theme is pivotal to the varied discussions already taking place surrounding the growing demand for a sustainable source of fresh water in response to population growth, economic expansion, and degradation of existing resources, energy-water-food nexus, and the effects of climate change.

The Technical Program focuses on a broad range of desalination and water reuse technologies, practices and experiences, recognizing that resources and requirements can vary based on local needs, climate conditions, natural resources, and locations.

The World Congress will feature four days of technical sessions, lectures, workshops and will include an open forum of roundtable like discussions, a Dialogue Hall and for the first time a leader's summit.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority host the IDA World Congress 2019. The Congress will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the World Trade Centre from October 20 to 24 2019.

WEG will highlight its water solutions for the desalination industry with its team of experts for the Water Segment with focus on EPCs and OEMs companies.

Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC)

Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Date: Oct 20 - 24, 2019

Booth #A8/A9