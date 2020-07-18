China's western city Urumqi enters 'wartime mode' after reporting 16 coronavirus cases

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Urumqi, the capital of China's
far western region of Xinjiang, has gone into "wartime mode" and
launched an emergency response plan after the city reported 16
new coronavirus cases on Friday.
State broadcaster CCTV cited unnamed officials as telling a
press conference on Saturday that the city had suspended
gatherings and ordered communities to restrict visits to other
households.
It urged people not to make unnecessary trips outside the
city and ordered infection tests for anyone who needed to leave
Urumqi, aiming to prevent the spread of the virus. It has also
carried out city-wide free infection tests, officials told the
press conference as part of what the officials termed a
"wartime" response.
On its official Weibo account on Saturday the regional
government said all recent new infections and asymptomatic cases
reported in the autonomous region were in Urumqi.
Rui Baoling, director of the disease control and prevention
centre in Urumqi, told the news conference that recent cases in
the city were associated with a cluster of activities, with all
confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections reported in Tianshan
District, CCTV said. She didn't say what activities were
involved.
"The epidemic has developed rapidly," Rui was quoted saying.
Xinjiang, home to most of China's Uighur ethnic minority,
has so far mostly avoided the worst of the coronavirus pandemic
which erupted in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last
year.
As of July 17, the region reported a total of 17 coronavirus
cases, plus 11 asymptomatic cases. Another 269 people were under
medical observation, according to the regional health
commission.
It reported another 12 asymptomatic cases as of noon on
Saturday.
SOURCE OF INFECTION
The city launched an emergency response plan on Friday to
analyse confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections, state
broadcaster CCTV reported, adding the government would carry out
epidemiological investigations to trace the source of the
infection in order to make sure no one was missed.
"The epidemic situation is generally controllable," Rui was
quoted as saying to state media.
Epidemic control measures in the city have led to the
cancellation of more than 600 scheduled flights at Urumqi Diwopu
International Airport, or more than 80% of the usual daily
total, figures from aviation data firm Variflight showed.
Urumqi also suspended subway services from late Thursday.
Including the 16 cases in Urumqi, China reported 22 new
coronavirus cases on the mainland for July 17, up from 10 a day
earlier, the health authority said on Saturday. Six others were
imported cases.
China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, up from five a
day earlier.
China's capital Beijing suffered a flare-up of coronavirus
infections last month, in response to which the government
re-imposed strict control measures that were used across the
country earlier in the year to stifle the first wave of
infections. The measures appear to have controlled the outbreak.
As of Friday, mainland China had 83,644 confirmed
coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death
toll remained at 4,634.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou, William Zhang and Brenda Goh
Editing by Lincoln Feast and David Holmes)