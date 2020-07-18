Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Urumqi, the capital of China's
far western region of Xinjiang, said it has launched emergency
response plan after the city reported 16 new coronavirus cases
on Friday.
The regional government said all recent new infections and
asymptomatic cases reported in the autonomous region were in
Urumqiit said on its official Weibo account on Saturday.
Xinjiang, home to most of China's Uighur ethnic minority,
has so far mostly avoided the worst of the coronavirus pandemic
which erupted in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last
year.
As of July 17, the region reported a total of 17 coronavirus
cases, plus 11 asymptomatic cases. Another 269 people were under
medical observation, according to the regional health
commission.
The city launched emergency response plan on Friday to
analyse confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections, state
broadcaster CCTV reported, adding the government would carry out
epidemiological investigations to trace the source of the
infection in order to make sure no one was missed.
"The epidemic situation is generally controllable," Rui
Baoling, the director of the disease control and prevention
centre in Urumqi was quoted as saying to the state media.
Epidemic control measures in the city has led to the
cancellation of more than 600 scheduled flights at Urumqi Diwopu
International Airport, or more than 80% of the daily total,
figures from aviation data firm Variflight showed.
Urumqi also suspended subway services from late Thursday.
Including the 16 cases in Urumqi, China reported 22 new
coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 17, up from 10 cases
a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday. Six others
were imported cases.
China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, up from five a
day earlier.
China's capital city of Beijing suffered a flare-up of
coronavirus infections last month, with the government
re-imposing strict control measures that were used across the
country earlier in the year to stifle the first wave of
infections. The measures appear to have doused the recent virus
clusters in Beijing.
As of Friday, mainland China had 83,644 confirmed
coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death
toll remained at 4,634.
