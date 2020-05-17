Log in
05/15 04:00:00 pm
35.06 USD   +1.48%
08:06pWEIBO : Q1 2020 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call
PU
05/12WEIBO CORPORATION : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 19, 2020
PR
04/29WEIBO : 1.5 mb
PU
Weibo : Q1 2020 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call

05/17/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with a calendar invite with participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access pin by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10006805-invite.html

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly. A telephone replay will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference and may be accessed at the following number until May 27, 2020:

United States: 1855 883 1031
Hong Kong: 800 930 639
International: +61 7 3107 6325
Replay PIN: 10006805

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

Disclaimer

Weibo Corp. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 00:05:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 717 M
EBIT 2020 513 M
Net income 2020 463 M
Finance 2020 1 462 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,77x
EV / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 7 940 M
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,10 $
Last Close Price 35,06 $
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Hong Du Director
Yong Zhang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION-24.36%7 940
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.05%514 882
NETFLIX, INC.40.37%199 755
NASPERS LIMITED-1.50%71 018
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.18%56 303
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.6.21%29 535
