Weibo : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. "We ended the year 2019 well as our community and business continue to grow," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "Our user base and engagement grew robustly as we remained focused on improving user product and optimizing content consumption experience. On monetization, we are pleased with the solid growth from key accounts sector in 2019, underpinned by robust momentum in user traffic and our differentiated value proposition to brand advertisers. Entering into 2020, we will continue to build our ecosystem to enhance our core competitiveness. We will also focus on driving marketing value for our customers and diversifying monetization opportunities to achieve sustainable growth in future," Mr. Wang concluded. Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights Net revenues were $468.1 million , a decrease of 3% year-over-year or 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

, a decrease of 3% year-over-year or 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Advertising and marketing revenues were $405.9 million , a decrease of 3% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 3% year-over-year. Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $62.2 million , a decrease of 4% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 4% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Weibo was $95.1 million and diluted net income per share was $0.42 .

and diluted net income per share was . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $176.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.77 .

and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was . Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 516 million in December 2019 , a net addition of approximately 54 million users year-over-year. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs.

, a net addition of approximately 54 million users year-over-year. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs. Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 222 million in December 2019 , a net addition of approximately 22 million users year-over-year. Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights Net revenues were $1.77 billion , an increase of 3% year-over-year or 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [2] .

, an increase of 3% year-over-year or 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Advertising and marketing revenues were $1.53 billion , an increase of 2% year-over-year.

, an increase of 2% year-over-year. VAS revenues were $236.7 million , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Weibo was $494.7 million and diluted net income per share was $2.18 .

and diluted net income per share was . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $637.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $2.78 . [1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2018, or RMB 6.94=US$1.00. [2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate of 2019 had been the same as 2018, or RMB 6.62=US$1.00. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results For the fourth quarter of 2019, Weibo's total net revenues were $468.1 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $481.9 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $405.9 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $417.0 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from key accounts ("KAs") and small & medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") were $368.1 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $385.5 million for the same period last year. VAS revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $62.2 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year compared to $64.9 million for the same period last year. Costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $317.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to $298.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $299.2 million, an increase of 1% compared to $295.5 million for the same period last year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $150.7 million, compared to $183.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $168.9 million, compared to $186.4 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $25.1 million, compared to a loss of $1.9 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 mainly included (i) a $176.5 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $214.7 million impairment on the Company's investment in Yixia Tech Co., Ltd., which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (iii) a $13.3 million net interest and other income. Income tax expenses were $31.1 million, compared to $14.9 million for the same period last year, largely attributable to the deferred tax charges recognized from the fair value change of investment in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $95.1 million, compared to $166.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.42, compared to $0.73 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $176.5 million, compared to $183.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.77, compared to $0.80 for the same period last year. As of December 31, 2019, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.40 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $253.2 million, capital expenditures totaled $6.5 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $6.5 million. Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results For fiscal year 2019, Weibo's total net revenues were $1.77 billion, an increase of 3% compared to $1.72 billion in 2018. Advertising and marketing revenues for 2019 were $1.53 billion, an increase of 2% compared to $1.50 billion in 2018. Advertising and marketing revenues from KAs and SMEs were $1.43 billion, an increase of 4% compared to $1.38 billion for 2018. VAS revenues for 2019 were $236.7 million, representing an increase of 8% compared to $219.3 million for 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to the revenues derived from the live streaming business acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018. Costs and expenses for 2019 totaled $1.17 billion, compared to $1.11 billion for 2018. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $1.10 billion, compared to $1.06 billion for 2018. Income from operations for 2019 was $597.6 million, compared to $609.3 million for 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations was $662.2 million, at similar level compared to 2018. Non-operating income for 2019 was $4.8 million, compared to a non-operating income of $59.6 million for 2018. Non-operating income in 2019 mainly included (i) a $207.4 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $249.9 million impairment on the Company's certain investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (iii) a $46.7 million net interest and other income. Income tax expenses were $109.6 million, compared to $96.2 million for 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher deferred tax charges recognized from fair value change of investment in 2019. Net income attributable to Weibo for 2019 was $494.7 million, compared to $571.8 million for 2018. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2019 was $2.18, compared to $2.52 for 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for 2019 was $637.5 million, compared to $624.2 million for 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2019 was $2.78, compared to $2.73 for 2018. Business Outlook For the first quarter of 2020, Weibo's business has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in China. Due to the high uncertainty of the evolving situation, we have limited visibility on the full quarter revenue impact brought upon by the epidemic. Based on our current best estimate, Weibo anticipates its first quarter of 2020 net revenues to decrease by 15% to 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change. Conference Call Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6AM – 7AM Eastern Time on February 26, 2020 (or 7 PM – 8 PM Beijing Time on February 26, 2020) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com. The conference call can be accessed as follows: US Toll Free: +1 866-519-4004 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906-601 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-620-8038 International: +65 6713-5090 Passcode for all regions: 9232549 A replay of the conference call will be available from 22:00 China Standard Time on February 26, 2020 to 20:59 China Standard Time on March 5, 2020. The dial-in number is +61 2-8199-0299. The passcode for the replay is 9232549. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results." About Weibo Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream. Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Contact: Investor Relations

Weibo Corporation

Phone: +86 10 5898-3336

Email: ir@staff.weibo.com WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





















































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018























Net revenues:



















Advertising and marketing

$ 405,921

$ 417,016

$ 412,489

$ 1,530,211

$ 1,499,180 Value-added service

62,227

64,859

55,264

236,703

219,338

Net revenues

468,148

481,875

467,753

1,766,914

1,718,518























Costs and expenses:



















Cost of revenues (1)

90,566

82,940

73,471

328,826

277,648 Sales and marketing (1)

123,372

140,525

129,411

465,339

527,424 Product development(1)

75,187

62,515

69,036

284,444

249,873 General and administrative(1)

28,286

12,865

23,323

90,721

43,755 Goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment

-

-

-

-

10,554

Total costs and expenses

317,411

298,845

295,241

1,169,330

1,109,254 Income from operations

150,737

183,030

172,512

597,584

609,264























Non-operating income (loss):



















Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and

fair value change of investments, net

(38,372)

(12,936)

644

(41,885)

15,713 Interest and other income , net

13,253

11,038

4,665

46,698

43,865





(25,119)

(1,898)

5,309

4,813

59,578























Income before income tax expenses

125,618

181,132

177,821

602,397

668,842 Income tax expenses

(31,056)

(14,895)

(31,362)

(109,564)

(96,222)























Net income

94,562

166,237

146,459

492,833

572,620 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests (506)

(270)

290

(1,842)

797























Net income attributable to Weibo $ 95,068

$ 166,507

$ 146,169

$ 494,675

$ 571,823















































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 0.42

$ 0.74

$ 0.65

$ 2.19

$ 2.56 Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 0.42

$ 0.73

$ 0.64

$ 2.18

$ 2.52























Shares used in computing basic



















net income per share attributable to Weibo 226,000

224,479

225,610

225,452

223,751 Shares used in computing diluted



















net income per share attributable to Weibo 226,844

232,558

233,126

226,412

232,683















































(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:





















Cost of revenues

$ 1,488

$ (618)

$ 1,533

$ 5,251

$ 3,522

Sales and marketing

2,761

(1,205)

2,899

9,828

6,837

Product development

8,124

2,243

7,828

28,628

21,187

General and administrative

4,990

1,975

4,637

17,582

9,465 WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

























December 31,

December 31,









2019

2018















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,452,985

$ 1,234,596





Short-term investments

951,235

591,269





Accounts receivable, net

422,225

369,093





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

424,905

168,821





Amount due from SINA(1)

384,828

105,319





Current assets subtotal

3,636,178

2,469,098

















Property and equipment, net

46,729

45,623

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

46,513

50,449

Long-term investments

1,027,459

694,586

Other assets(2)

47,307

14,926

Total assets

$ 4,804,186

$ 3,274,682















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 126,247

$ 123,730





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(2) 465,580

317,437





Deferred revenues

108,783

99,994





Income tax payable

100,245

88,683





Current liabilities subtotal

800,855

629,844



















Long-term liabilities:













Convertible debt

888,266

884,123





Senior notes

793,985

-





Other long-term liabilities(2)

39,261

12,577





Total liabilities

2,522,367

1,526,544

















Shareholders' equity :











Weibo shareholders' equity

2,283,267

1,745,459



Non-controlling interests

(1,448)

2,679





Total shareholders' equity

2,281,819

1,748,138

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,804,186

$ 3,274,682

















(1) Included short-term loans to SINA of $236.6 million as of December 31, 2019 and $43.6 million as of December 31,

2018.

















(2) The Company adopted the new leasing guidance (ASU 2016-2) started from January 1, 2019, which requires that a

lessee recognize the assets and liabilities that arise from operating leases. The Company recognized a right-of-use

asset and a liability relating to lease payments (the Lease Liability) in the statements of financial position for lease

contracts having terms beyond 12 months period. The adoption of new leasing guidance resulted in recognition of

$9.7 million of right-of-use asset and a total of $10.0 million of leasing liability as of December 31, 2019. WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share data)





















































Three months ended









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019













































Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results













































Advertising and marketing

$ 405,921





$ 405,921

$ 417,016





$ 417,016

$ 412,489





$ 412,489

Value-added service

62,227





62,227

64,859





64,859

55,264





55,264



Net revenues

$ 468,148





$ 468,148

$ 481,875





$ 481,875

$ 467,753





$ 467,753





































































































(17,363) (a)







(2,395) (a)







(16,897) (a)















(821) (b)







(925) (b)







(825) (b)



Total costs and expenses

$ 317,411

$ (18,184)

$ 299,227

$ 298,845

$ (3,320)

$ 295,525

$ 295,241

$ (17,722)

$ 277,519





































































































17,363 (a)







2,395 (a)







16,897 (a)















821 (b)







925 (b)







825 (b)



Income from operations

$ 150,737

$ 18,184

$ 168,921

$ 183,030

$ 3,320

$ 186,350

$ 172,512

$ 17,722

$ 190,234





































































































17,363 (a)



















16,897 (a)















821 (b)







2,395 (a)







825 (b)















38,372 (d)







925 (b)







(644) (d)















2,118 (e)







12,936 (d)







11,596 (e)















6 (f)







(64) (f)







(21) (f)















21,354 (g)







(145) (g)







(122) (g)















1,371 (h)







1,035 (h)







1,360 (h)



Net income attributable to Weibo $ 95,068

$ 81,405

$ 176,473

$ 166,507

$ 17,082

$ 183,589

$ 146,169

$ 29,891

$ 176,060













































Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 0.42





$ 0.77 * $ 0.73 *



$ 0.80 * $ 0.64 *



$ 0.77 *











































Shares used in computing diluted





































net income per share attributable to Weibo 226,844

6,753 (i) 233,597

232,558





232,558

233,126





233,126













































Adjusted EBITDA:



















































































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo







$ 176,473









$ 183,589









$ 176,060





Interest income,net









(13,652)









(11,476)









(16,785)





Income tax expenses









9,702









15,040









31,484





Depreciation expenses









5,719









4,915









5,503



Adjusted EBITDA









$ 178,242









$ 192,068









$ 196,262

















































































































































































WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share data)





















































Twelve months ended





















December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





























Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP





















Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

























































Advertising and marketing

$ 1,530,211





$ 1,530,211

$ 1,499,180





$ 1,499,180













Value-added service

236,703





236,703

219,338





219,338















Net revenues

$ 1,766,914





$ 1,766,914

$ 1,718,518





$ 1,718,518

















































































(41,011) (a)



























(61,289) (a)







(1,348) (b)



























(3,355) (b)







(10,554) (c)















Total costs and expenses

$ 1,169,330

$ (64,644)

$ 1,104,686

$ 1,109,254

$ (52,913)

$ 1,056,341





























































































































41,011 (a)



























61,289 (a)







1,348 (b)



























3,355 (b)







10,554 (c)















Income from operations

$ 597,584

$ 64,644

$ 662,228

$ 609,264

$ 52,913

$ 662,177





















































































































































































































































61,289 (a)







41,011 (a)



























3,355 (b)







1,348 (b)



























41,885 (d)







10,554 (c)



























12,143 (e)







(15,713) (d)



























(1,648) (f)







1,655 (f)



























20,979 (g)







9,354 (g)



























4,803 (h)







4,140 (h)















Net income attributable to Weibo $ 494,675

$ 142,806

$ 637,481

$ 571,823

$ 52,349

$ 624,172

























































Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 2.18





$ 2.78 * $ 2.52 *



$ 2.73 *























































Shares used in computing diluted





































net income per share attributable to Weibo 226,412

6,753 (i) 233,165

232,683





232,683

























































Adjusted EBITDA:



















































































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo







$ 637,481









$ 624,172

















Interest income, net









(60,293)









(46,722)

















Income tax expenses









88,585









86,868

















Depreciation expenses









22,418









18,499















Adjusted EBITDA









$ 688,191









$ 682,817

























































(a) To exclude stock-based compensation. (b) To exclude amortization of intangible assets. (c) To exclude goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment. (d) To exclude net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments. (e) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments. (f) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests. (g) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (b) and (d). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications.





For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.

(h) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. (i) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.











































* Net income attributable to Weibo is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS. WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands)

























Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018





















Net revenues



















Advertising and marketing



















Key accounts and small & medium-sized enterprises $ 368,061

$ 385,464

$ 393,331

$ 1,432,439

$ 1,381,484

Alibaba 37,860

31,552

19,158

97,772

117,696

Subtotal 405,921

417,016

412,489

1,530,211

1,499,180























Value-added service 62,227

64,859

55,264

236,703

219,338



$ 468,148

$ 481,875

$ 467,753

$ 1,766,914

$ 1,718,518 View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-unaudited-financial-results-301011527.html SOURCE Weibo Corporation

