Weichai Power : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

濰柴動力股份有限公司

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2338)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the EGM Notice was duly approved by way of poll at the EGM held on 31 July 2020.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolution proposed for consideration and approval at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company, which was held on 31 July 2020 at 2:50 p.m. (the "EGM") as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 10 July 2020 (the "EGM Notice") as follows:

Ordinary resolution Number of votes (%) For Against Abstain To consider and approve the grant of the 3,566,746,691 170,752,153 0 Guarantee(s) by the Company for the benefit (95.4314%) (4.5686%) (0.0000%) of Weichai Power Hong Kong International Development Co., Limited in respect of certain loans.

As more than one half of the total number of the votes held by the shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.