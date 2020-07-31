Weichai Power : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020
07/31/2020 | 09:12am EDT
濰柴動力股份有限公司
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2338)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 31 JULY 2020
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the EGM Notice was duly approved by way of poll at the EGM held on 31 July 2020.
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolution proposed for consideration and approval at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company, which was held on 31 July 2020 at 2:50 p.m. (the "EGM") as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 10 July 2020 (the "EGM Notice") as follows:
Ordinary resolution
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
To consider and approve the grant of the
3,566,746,691
170,752,153
0
Guarantee(s) by the Company for the benefit
(95.4314%)
(4.5686%)
(0.0000%)
of Weichai Power Hong Kong International
Development Co., Limited in respect of certain
loans.
As more than one half of the total number of the votes held by the shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Notes:
Total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM: 7,933,873,895 shares (comprising 5,990,833,895 A shares and 1,943,040,000 H shares).
Total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: nil.
Total number of shares held by the shareholders or their proxies who have attended the EGM and are entitled to vote is 3,737,498,844 shares, which represent approximately 47.1081% of the total issued shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM.
(i) Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the share registrar for the H Shares of the Company, (ii) Mr. Ma Changhai, a supervisor of the Company, and (iii)北京市通商律師事務所 (Beijing Commerce & Finance Law Office), legal advisors of the Company as to the People's Republic of China law, acted as the scrutineers at the EGM.
By order of the Board of Directors
Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
Kwong Kwan Tong
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 31 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Xuguang, Mr. Zhang Quan, Mr. Xu Xinyu, Mr. Sun Shaojun, Mr. Yuan Hongming and Mr. Yan Jianbo; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Liangfu, Mr. Jiang Kui, Mr. Gordon Riske and Mr. Michael Martin Macht; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Hongwu, Mr. Wen Daocai, Ms. Jiang Yan, Mr. Yu Zhuoping and Ms. Zhao Huifang.
