Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Weichai Power Co., Ltd.    2338   CNE1000004L9

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(2338)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weichai Power : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 09:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

濰柴動力股份有限公司

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2338)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the EGM Notice was duly approved by way of poll at the EGM held on 31 July 2020.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolution proposed for consideration and approval at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company, which was held on 31 July 2020 at 2:50 p.m. (the "EGM") as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 10 July 2020 (the "EGM Notice") as follows:

Ordinary resolution

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

Abstain

To consider and approve the grant of the

3,566,746,691

170,752,153

0

Guarantee(s) by the Company for the benefit

(95.4314%)

(4.5686%)

(0.0000%)

of Weichai Power Hong Kong International

Development Co., Limited in respect of certain

loans.

As more than one half of the total number of the votes held by the shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. Total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM: 7,933,873,895 shares (comprising 5,990,833,895 A shares and 1,943,040,000 H shares).
  2. Total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: nil.
  3. Total number of shares held by the shareholders or their proxies who have attended the EGM and are entitled to vote is 3,737,498,844 shares, which represent approximately 47.1081% of the total issued shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM.
  4. (i) Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the share registrar for the H Shares of the Company, (ii) Mr. Ma Changhai, a supervisor of the Company, and (iii) 北京市通商律師事務所 (Beijing Commerce & Finance Law Office), legal advisors of the Company as to the People's Republic of China law, acted as the scrutineers at the EGM.

By order of the Board of Directors

Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

Kwong Kwan Tong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Xuguang, Mr. Zhang Quan, Mr. Xu Xinyu, Mr. Sun Shaojun, Mr. Yuan Hongming and Mr. Yan Jianbo; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Liangfu, Mr. Jiang Kui, Mr. Gordon Riske and Mr. Michael Martin Macht; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Hongwu, Mr. Wen Daocai, Ms. Jiang Yan, Mr. Yu Zhuoping and Ms. Zhao Huifang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 13:11:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
09:12aWEICHAI POWER : Announcement of results of the extraordinary general meeting hel..
PU
07/23WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/16WEICHAI POWER : Shandong Heavy Industry Group and China Telecom Group Signs Stra..
PU
07/10WEICHAI POWER : Closure of register of members and withholding and payment of en..
PU
06/28WEICHAI POWER : Tan Xuguang Visits Weichai Power Shanghai Technology Innovation ..
PU
06/02German companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
01/28WEICHAI POWER : SHACMAN GM visits Nigeria
AQ
2019WEICHAI POWER : Announces Strategic Investment in Aradex AG, Embracing the Whole..
PU
2019WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (main text)
PU
2019WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (full report)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 180 B 25 890 M 25 890 M
Net income 2020 10 019 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
Net cash 2020 33 275 M 4 773 M 4 773 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 126 B 18 031 M 18 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 80 182
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,00 CNY
Last Close Price 15,41 CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Guang Tan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Jun Sun Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Xin Yu Xu Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Quan Zhang Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Wen Wu Lu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.65%18 137
DENSO CORPORATION-18.61%29 797
APTIV PLC-15.28%21 726
CONTINENTAL AG-25.40%20 255
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.80%16 621
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.06%14 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group