WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(2338)
Weichai Power : Shandong Heavy Industry Group and China Telecom Group Signs Strategic Cooperation Agree...

07/16/2020

　　On the morning of July 10, Shandong Heavy Industry Group and China Telecom Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Ke Ruiwen, Party Secretary and Chairman of China Telecom Group, and Tan Xuguang, Secretary of Party Committee and Chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, attended the signing ceremony.

　　Tan Xuguang said that Shandong Heavy Industry Group has carried out fruitful cooperation with China Telecom Group for many years. With the advent of the digital era, the importance of comprehensively deepening strategic cooperation between the two sides has become more prominent. SHIG hopes that through cooperation with China Telecom, it will accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and achieve high-quality development.

　　Ke Ruiwen said that SHIG is a very important customer and partner of China Telecom. They hope that both parties will make use of their respective advantages to carry out more in-depth cooperation in the fields of 5G technology, industrial Internet, internationalization, and information security, and jointly promote the development of China's high-end equipment manufacturing industry.

　　Jiang Kui, general manager of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, and Shao Guanglu, deputy secretary of the Party Group of China Telecom Group, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on behalf of both parties. Tan Xuguang and Ke Ruiwen witnessed the signing of the contract.

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 03:30:00 UTC
