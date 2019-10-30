Weichai Power : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (FULL REPORT)
濰柴動力股份有限公司
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2338)
By order of the Board of Directors
Tan Xuguang
Chairman and CEO
Weifang, Shandong, PRC
30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Xuguang, Mr. Zhang Quan, Mr. Xu Xinyu, Mr. Sun Shaojun, Mr. Yuan Hongming and Mr. Yan Jianbo; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Yuepu, Mr. Jiang Kui, Mr. Gordon Riske and Mr. Michael Martin Macht; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Zhong, Mr. Wang Gongyong, Mr. Ning Xiangdong, Mr. Li Hongwu and Mr. Wen Daocai.
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019
October 2019
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
SECTION 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board of directors, the Supervisory Committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that no false presentations or misleading statements are contained herein, nor with any material omissions, and severally and jointly accept responsibilities for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this quarterly report.
All directors have attended the Board meeting in respect of reviewing this quarterly report.
Tan Xuguang, principal of the Company, Kwong Kwan Tong, principal in‐charge of accounting and Li Xia, head of accounting department (in charge person of accounting), warrant that the financial statements contained in the quarterly report are true, accurate and complete.
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
SECTION 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
2.1 Major accounting data and financial indicators
Whether the Company has made retrospective adjustment or restatement of accounting data of the prior years
□ Yes √No
Unit: RMB
As at the end of the
As at the end of
Change for the end
of reporting
reporting period
last year
period as
compared to end
of last year
Total assets (RMB)
223,726,604,498.05
205,276,365,174.18
8.99%
Net assets attributable to
shareholders of listed company
42,877,114,285.21
39,313,734,834.02
9.06%
(RMB)
Reporting period
Change for the
From the beginning
Change for the period from
reporting period
the beginning of the year
over the
of the year to the
to the end of the reporting
corresponding
end of the reporting
period over the
period of last year
corresponding period of
period
last year
Revenue (RMB)
35,845,761,369.43
-0.20%
126,708,257,889.91
7.21%
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of listed company
1,770,753,119.83
10.07%
7,058,241,497.72
17.61%
(RMB)
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of listed company after
1,494,633,694.65
-0.93%
6,447,076,829.66
13.35%
extraordinary gain/loss (RMB)
Net cash flows from operating
--
--
4,014,711,229.81
-38.15%
activities (RMB)
Basic earnings per share
0.22
10.95%
0.89
18.55%
(RMB/share)
Diluted earnings per share
0.22
10.95%
0.89
18.55%
(RMB/share)
Weighted average return on net
4.15%
-0.18%
17.20%
0.73%
assets
Extraordinary gain/loss items and amounts
√ Applicable □ N/A
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount from the beginning of
Description
the year to the end of the
reporting period
Gains or losses from disposal of non-current assets (including the
part of assets impairment provision already made and written
103,406,089.71
off)
Government subsidy accounted into profit and loss for the
current period, excluding those closely associated with the
140,420,761.47
business of the Company which were given in a fixed amount or
volume in compliance with state standard
Profit and loss from debt restructuring
8,891,743.08
Profit and loss on the changes in fair value generated from
financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets,
financial liabilities held for trading and derivative financial
liabilities and investment income received from disposal
of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial
436,033,421.23
assets, financial liabilities held for trading, derivative
financial liabilities and other debt investments, other than
effective hedging business relating to ordinary operating
business of the Company
Reversal of impairment provision in respect of receivables and
contract assets for which impairment test is conducted
6,768,474.42
separately
Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above
126,652,586.90
items
Less: Effects of income tax
106,732,364.94
Effects of minority interests (after tax)
104,276,043.81
Total
611,164,668.06
--
Notes for the Company's extraordinary gain or loss items as defined in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses and the extraordinary gain or loss items as illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses defined as its recurring gain or loss items
□ Applicable √ N/A
During the reporting period, the Company did not define any extraordinary gain or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses as its recurring gain or loss items.
2.2 Total number of shareholders and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders as at the end of the reporting period
1. Number of shareholders of ordinary shares and shareholders of preference shares with resumed voting rights and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
Unit: Share
Total number of shareholders of
Total number of shareholders of
preference shares with resumed
ordinary shares as at the end of the
180,939
0
voting rights as at the end of the
reporting period
reporting period, if any
Information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders
f
Nature of
Number of
Pledged or frozen
Shareholding
Number of
Name of shareholder
ratio
restricted
shareholder
shares held
Status of
Quantity
shares held
shares
HKSCC Nominees Limited
Foreign
24.43%
1,938,406,116
shareholder
Weichai Group Holdings
State-owned legal
17.72%
1,406,100,000
1,345,905,600
Limited
person
Hong Kong Securities
Overseas legal
Clearing Company
person
5.13%
407,084,690
Limited
Weifang Investment
State-owned legal
Group Company
person
3.74%
296,625,408
296,625,408
Limited
China Securities Finance
Domestic non-
Corporation Limited
state-owned legal
2.06%
163,608,906
person
IVM Technical
Overseas
Consultants Wien
1.58%
125,265,203
legal person
Gesellschaft m.b.H
Central Huijin Assets
State-owned
Management Company
legal person
1.37%
108,492,800
Limited
Shandong Enterprise
Domestic
Trust Operation
non-state- owned
0.83%
66,180,960
Company Limited
legal person
Tan Xuguang
Domestic natural
0.74%
58,842,596
44,131,947
person
Hu Zhongxiang
Domestic
natural
0.63%
50,264,177
person
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
Information on shareholdings of the top ten non-restricted shareholders
Name of shareholder
Number of non-restricted
Types of shares
shares held
Types of shares
Quantity
HKSCC Nominees Limited
1,938,406,116
Overseas listed
1,938,406,116
foreign shares
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company
407,084,690
RMB
ordinary
407,084,690
Limited
shares
China Securities Finance Corporation
163,608,906
RMB
ordinary
163,608,906
Limited
shares
IVM Technical Consultants Wien
125,265,203
RMB
ordinary
125,265,203
Gesellschaft m.b.H
shares
Central Huijin Assets Management
108,492,800
RMB
ordinary
Company Limited
shares
108,492,800
Shandong Enterprise Trust Operation
66,180,960
RMB
ordinary
66,180,960
Company Limited
shares
Weichai Group Holdings Limited
60,194,400
RMB
ordinary
60,194,400
shares
Hu Zhongxiang
50,264,177
RMB
ordinary
50,264,177
shares
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. - Orient
43,424,254
RMB
ordinary
Hong Rui Feng Flexible Allocation Mixed
shares
Securities Investment Fund (LOF) (招商银
43,424,254
行股份有限公司－东方红睿丰灵活配置
混合型证券投资基金(LOF))
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
37,241,939
RMB
ordinary
37,241,939
shares
Statement on the connected relationship
Among the aforesaid shareholders, Mr. Tan Xuguang is the chairman of Weichai Group
or acting in concert relationship among
Holdings Limited. The Company is not aware whether there is any connected
the aforementioned shareholders
relationship among the aforementioned shareholders, or whether there is any acting in
concert relationship among them.
Description of top 10 shareholders'
Among the top 10 shareholders of the Company, Hu Zhongxiang held 49,369,177 shares
involvement in financing and securities
through a client credit trading guarantee securities account of China Galaxy Securities
lending businesses
Co., Ltd..
Whether any of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares and the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period
□ Yes √ No
None of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares or the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period.
2. Total number of shareholders of preference shares and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders of preference shares as at the end of the reportingperiod
□ Applicable √ N/A
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
SECTION 3 IMPORTANT EVENTS
3.1 Information on and reasons for the changes of financial statistics and financial indicators during the reporting period
√ Applicable □ N/A
Unit: RMB
Item on Statements
As at the end of
As at the end of
Percentage
Reason
the reporting
last year
change
period
Financial assets held for trading
It is mainly attributable to the
increase in structured deposits
in the current period.
5,915,503,031.17
4,115,199,600.23
43.75%
Construction in progress
It is mainly attributable to the
5,523,692,606.42
2,848,101,239.62
93.94%
increase
in
investments
in
some construction projects of
the Company in the current
year.
Short-term loans
It is mainly attributable to the
8,037,340,704.45
5,472,765,901.24
46.86%
general
working
capital
requirements.
Long-term payables
It is mainly attributable to the
3,520,442,033.45
9,895,419,535.20
-64.42%
effect of implementation of
new lease standards.
Item on Statements
From the beginning
Corresponding
Percentage
Reason
of year to the end of
period of last year
change
the reporting period
Research & development expenses
3,585,775,633.45
2,684,165,691.90
33.59%
It is mainly attributable to the
increase in research and
development expenditure
during the period.
Finance expenses
It is mainly attributable to the
increase
in
structured
141,092,090.41
99,589,936.90
41.67%
deposits in the current period
and the
recognition
of
interest income in investment
income.
Investment income
It is mainly attributable to the
490,916,366.16
336,382,718.03
45.94%
increase
in
income
of
structured
deposits
in
the
current period.
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
Gain on change of fair value
127,437,168.43
27,992,650.96
355.25%
It is mainly attributable to the
increase in gain on cross
currency swap instruments.
Impairment loss of assets
It is mainly attributable to the
-389,707,627.13
-266,412,361.68
-46.28%
increase in provision for decline in
value of inventories.
Net cash flows from operating
It is mainly attributable to the
activities
4,014,711,229.81
6,491,451,894.12
-38.15%
impact caused by the time
point of cash collection from
sales of merchandises.
Net cash flows from investing
It is mainly attributable to the
activities
-6,687,742,942.65
-4,566,690,774.44
-46.45%
increase in structured deposits
and acquisition of fixed assets
in the current period.
3.2 Analysis and description on the progress of important events, their impacts and solutions
□ Applicable
√ N/A
Progress of implementation of share repurchase
□ Applicable
√ N/A
Progress of implementation of the disposal of repurchased shares by way of centralized bidding
□ Applicable
√ N/A
3.3 Commitments made by the Company's de facto controllers, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers entities and other related committing parties not yet implemented during the reporting period
√ Applicable
□ N/A
The
Commitments
Type of
Contents of commitments
Time of
Period of
Implementation
commitment
by
commitment
commitments
commitments
situation
Other commitments
Shaanxi
Other
I. Issues relating to the qualification of
9 April 2007
Before 30 June
Implementation
to medium and
Automotive
commitments
Shaanxi Zhongqi: 1. The business scope
2007
of commitments
minority
of Shaanxi Zhongqi covers the
Group Co.,
production and sale of full-set
was not yet
shareholders of the
Ltd., Shaanxi
automobiles ("Sale and export trade
completed.
Company
(licensed operation) of automobiles
Heavy-duty
(excluding sedans), auto parts and
Motor
components and engines produced by
the company" as stated in its Business
Company
License of Corporate Legal
Limited
8
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
Person). According to the announcement "Vehicle Manufacturers and Products" made by the State Development and Reform Commission (the "SDRC"), Shaanxi Automotive, the other shareholder of Shaanxi Zhongqi, remained as the manufacturer of the "Shaan-qi" branded automobiles. 2. In establishing Shaanxi Zhongqi jointly with TAGC, the contribution from Shaanxi Automotive was represented by the operating assets relating to the operation of heavy-duty automobile production, whereas the corresponding undertakings and human resources were taken over by Shaanxi Zhongqi. Whilst the qualification of Shaanxi Automotive for producing and selling heavy-dutyfull-set automobile products shall be succeeded by Shaanxi Zhongqi, the formalities for the change of qualification have not been completed under the influence of the "Delong-league" crisis and other factors. Shaanxi Automotive has committed to cooperate in procuring the change of qualification as mentioned above according to the law.
II. Issues relating to land lease:
1. Shaanxi Zhongqi leased from Shaanxi Automotive land parcels and buildings located in No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City and Caojia Town in Qishan County. 2. Shaanxi Automotive failed to provide the relevant title documents including property ownership certificates, land use certificates or leasing registration certificates, etc. 3. Shaanxi Automotive and Shaanxi Zhongqi undertook that they shall fully negotiate and communicate with local governments to seek elimination of the irregularities existing in the leased land and properties, within the shortest possible timeframe. Where losses are suffered by Shaanxi Zhongqi in this regard, Shaanxi Automotive shall be responsible for its full compensation.
Shaanxi Fast
Other
1.Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a
1 December
One year
Implementation
subsidiary controlled by the Company
of commitments
commitments
2006
Gear Co., Ltd.
leased from Shaanxi Auto Gear General
was not yet
Works (currently named Shaanxi Fast
completed.
Gear Automotive Transmission Co.,
Ltd., and hereinafter "Fast
Transmission") two parcels of land
located in Daqing Road, Lianhu District,
Xi'an City and Wu Zhang
9
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
Yuan Town in Qishan County and
Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in
Shaanxi Province. The aforesaid two
parcels of land were acquired by Fast
Transmission by way of allocation, but
Fast Transmission failed to provide
competent government authorities
with documents testifying agreed
leasing of the land use rights
concerning such allocated land.
2. SFGC leased from Fast
Transmission buildings located in the
west section of Daqing Road, Lianhu
District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan
Town in Qishan Country and Shucang
Village in Baoji County. For some of the
buildings, title documents including
property ownership certificates,
corresponding land use right certificates
and leasing registration etc. have not
yet been obtained. 3. Fast Transmission
and SFGC
undertook to fully negotiate
and communicate with the local
governments to seek lawful and
effective regulations or adjustments to
the leasing of land and properties
within one year and seek elimination of
the existing circumstances of
irregularities in respect of the leasing of
land parcels and properties.
During the merger by absorption with
TAGC, Weichai Power built some
Other
properties on a parcel of land acquired
One year
Implementation
Weichai
by way of land grant, allocation and
1 December
commitments
leasing which is to the west of Weizhou
2006
of commitments
Power Co.,
was not yet
Road and to the south of Min Sheng
completed.
Ltd.
Road East Street by Weifang Diesel
Engine Factory (currently named
Weichai Group Holdings Limited, and
hereinafter "Weichai Group").
Application has been made by Weichai
Power for the grant (transfer) of six
parcels of land under Weichai Group
where the aforesaid buildings are
located, to obtain the land use rights by
way of land grant to the aforesaid land
parcels.
Whether the
No
commitments have
been implemented
timely
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
If implementation of commitments is not yet completed, state detailed reasons for not completing implementation of commitments and next plan
Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Automotive Group Co., Ltd. and Shaanxi Heavy‐duty Motor Company LimitedAccording to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 9 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）9号 行政监管措施决定书》), Shaanxi Automotive Group, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., issued announcements in designated media on 13 August 2014, stating the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: "I. Since 2007, Shaanxi Automotive has striven to transfer the qualification for producingfull-setheavy-dutyvehicles to ShaanxiHeavy-dutyMotor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power. However, in actual practice, due to the change of austerity measures and industry policies of the state, competent authorities including the State Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology do not permit the segregation and partial transfer of qualification with respect tofull-setautomobile. As such, the "change of holder of sale and production qualification in respect of full- setheavy-dutyvehicle products to ShaanxiHeavy-dutyMotor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." as stated in the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 92 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission《(中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）92号行政监管措施决定书》) has not been completed due to the aforesaid policy ground albeit efforts made by various parties. Going forward, the Company will actively trace the changes of state policies applicable to the automobile industry. Once permitted under policies, we commit that transfer of sale and production qualification in respect offull-setheavy-dutyvehicles will be completed within half a year. II. Since its establishment in 2002, ShaanxiHeavy-dutyMotor Company Limited has undergone rapid and healthy development and fully safeguarded the interests of investors. The qualification issue has never had any impact on the normal operation and development of the company. This management approach has also won recognition from competent state authorities. Shareholders from both sides and relevant regulatory bodies have been satisfied with the operation, development and result of performance of the company. III. The land and buildings located at No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province are listed under the "Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road (《幸福路地区综合改造工作方案》)" in accordance with the Notice Concerning the Issuance of Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road (《关于印发幸福路地区综合改造工作方案的通 知》) under Shi Zheng Bang Fa No. (2013) 89 issued by the General Office of Xi'an People's Government, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. ShaanxiHeavy-dutyMotor Company Limited moved to its registered address namely Jingwei Industrial Park, Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xi'an in 2006 and obtainedstate-ownedland use right in respect of land parcels occupying approximately 2,700 mu, satisfying its operation and development needs. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the company will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd."
Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. According to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 10 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）10 号行政监管措施决定书》), Fast Transmission, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., stated the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: " I. Regarding the regulations on the land and parcels and buildings located in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province, which were originally committed by the group for leasing to Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd., to date, the land use right certificates and property ownership certificates for the buildings located in Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province have been completed. The land use right certificate for the land parcels in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City has been completed, but the property ownership certificate is on hold as suggested by the government because Lianhu District is located in the zone that has been designated as part of the government's removal area. The factories located in Lianhu District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province has been, in accordance with the Notice by Xi'an People's Government Concerning the Administration of the Construction Projects in the Comprehensive Renovation Zone in Tumen Area(《西安市人民政府关于加强土门地区综合改造 区域建设项目管理的通告》) under Shi Zheng Gao No. [2013] 4 issued by Xi'an People's Government, the land parcel has been included under the Working Plan of the Comprehensive Renovation of Tumen Area, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. The company shall remove on a planned and step-by-step basis and this will not affect the production operation and development of Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. II. The group is a wholly state-owned enterprise and its reform and development has been strongly supported by Shaanxi Government and the local government for its region. Its land and properties have been endorsed by the local government and are not subject to risks. The group commits, once again, that it shall bear all losses to be incurred as a result of any failure to normally use/ failure to use those land parcels and buildings by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. which is in turn due to any claim of rights over those land parcels and buildings made by any third parties or imposition of any penalty by the relevant government bodies during the leasing period. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the group will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd. "
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
3. Regarding the commitments made by Weichai Power The 6 parcels of land proposed to be granted have been listed by Weifang People's Government as part of the overall planning for land use under the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, and legal procedures for granting land to Weichai Power will no longer proceed. During the transitional period under the staged implementation of the overall planning of the "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, Weichai Power shall continue to lease those land parcels in the original manner. According to the further communication between the Company and the government, the Company shall implement, by stages, the overall planning of the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative.
12
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
3.4. Investments in securities
√ Applicable
□ N/A
Unit: RMB
Gain or
loss on fair
Accumulated fair
Purchase
Sale
Carrying value at
value
value changes
Gain/loss
Type of
Stock
Short
Initial Investment
Accounting
amount
amount
Carrying value at
Accounted
securities
code
cost
method
the beginning of
changes
included in
for the
for the
the end of period
for under
Source
name
for the
period
arising
equity during
period
period
period
during the
the period
period
Domestic
600166
Foton
194,000,000.00
Fair value
Investment
and
in other
overseas
Motor
measurement
equity
Internal
instruments
equity
145,600,000.00
12,800,000.00
158,400,000.00
funding
Domestic
000425
XCMG
1,199,540,273.14
Fair value
Investment
and
measurement
Internal
1,006,304,269.98
411,690,684.76
1,417,994,954.74
in other
overseas
funding
equity
equity
instruments
Total
1,393,540,273.14
--
1,151,904,269.98
424,490,684.76
1,576,394,954.74
--
--
3.5. Entrusted wealth management
□Applicable
√ N/A
The Company had no entrusted wealth management in the reporting period.
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
3.6. Investments in derivatives
✓Applicable
□ N/A
Unit: in ten thousand RMB
Name of
Proportion of
Whether or
Type of
Initial
Investment
Amount
Amount
Amount of
investment
to
Actual amount of
operators
Connection
not a
acquired
disposed of
Investment
the net asset of
profit and loss
Derivatives
provision for
of derivatives
connected
Investment
Effective Date
Expiry Date
at
the
during the
during the
at the end of
the Company at
during the
investment
transaction
investment
amount of
beginning
of
reporting
reporting
impairment
the Period
the end of the
reporting period
derivatives
the Period
period
period
(if any)
reporting period
investment
The Hong Kong
and
Shanghai
Banking
30
30
Corporation
Limited,
the
No
No
Cross
Currency
0.00 September
September
-16,132.92
2,478.12
0.04%
18,415.50
Bank of China,
Swap Business
2015
2020
Barclays
The Hong Kong
14
14
and Shanghai
Banking
September
September
Corporation
Limited,
2017
2022
Australia and
No
No
0.00
8,523.64
44,679.25
0.67%
36,024.30
New Zealand
Cross Currency
Banking Group
Swap Business
Limited, BNP
Paribas, JP
Morgan
Overseas
Cash flow
hedge in
non-
connecting
No
No
respect of
0.00
1 January
2019-2020
1,923.37
-2,496.72
-0.04%
-19,230.62
financial
forward
institutions
2017
etc.
exchange
contracts
Overseas
21 February
2020-2024
non-
connecting
No
No
Interest
rate
0.00
2017
-6,169.55
-11,962.56
-0.18%
-12,359.60
financial
swaps hedging
institutions
etc.
Overseas
22 June 2018
1 June 2025
non-
connecting
No
No
Fair
value
0.00
823.38
2,137.72
0.03%
6,809.83
financial
hedging
institutions
etc.
Domestic
Structured
27 April 2018
27 March 2020
connecting
No
No
1,643,700.00
361,500.00
1,282,200.00
1,123,200.00
517,000.00
7.75%
16,592.73
financial
deposit
institution
Total
1,643,700.00
--
--
350,467.92
1,282,200.00
1,123,200.00
551,835.81
8.27%
46,252.16
Source of derivatives investment
Internal
funding
funding
Litigation involved (if applicable)
Not applicable
Date of the announcement disclosing
23 September 2015
31 August 2017
the approval by the board of directors of
derivatives investment by the Board (if
22 August 2018
11 January 2019
any)
Risk analysis of positions in derivatives
during the reporting period and
There is appropriate internal control system for the management of the Company to control the relevant
explanations of risk control measures
risks. At the end of reporting period, there was no significant exposure for the positions in derivatives of the
(including but not limited to market risk,
liquidity risk, credit risk, operation risk,
Company.
legal risk etc.)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
In the course of valuation, the Company adopted valuation techniques which were appropriate
in the
circumstances and for which sufficient data and other information were available for measurement,
selecting inputs which were consistent with the characteristics of the assets and liabilities contemplated by
market participants under the relevant assets or liabilities transactions. Priorities should be given to the
use of relevant observable inputs. Where the relevant observable inputs could not be obtained in a
practicable manner or at all, unobservable inputs would be used instead.
(1) On 1 July 2016, Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited ("Hong Kong Energy") , a
subsidiary of the Company, used the 2015 bond cross currency swaps as hedging instrument, and
conducted cash flow hedging on the foreign currency bond amounting to USD400 million against the cash
flow fluctuation incurred by change in exchange rates. From January to September 2019, the gain on the
changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to
RMB184,155,042.15 (EUR23,754,565.89). The amount included in the statement of profit and loss for the
current period was RMB116,624,473.45 (EUR15,034,648.58). There was no material invalid hedge for the
period. Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio, frequency of
interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest rate curve, USD/EUR
exchange rate curve etc.
(2) The effective date of 2017 bond cross currency swaps contract of Weichai International Hong Kong
Energy Group Co., Limited ("Hong Kong Energy"), a subsidiary of the Company, was 14 September 2017.
The gain on the changes of fair value from January to September 2019 amounted to RMB360,243,027.80
(EUR46,760,517.62). Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio,
frequency of interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest rate
Changes in market price or product fair
curve, USD/EUR exchange rate curve etc.
value of invested derivatives during the
(3) At the inception of hedging, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow hedging
reporting period, where specific methods
on forward currency contracts designated to the exchange rate risk of forecast sale, forecast purchase and
and
relevant
assumptions
and
firm commitment. From January to September 2019, the post-tax loss on the changes in fair value of the
parameters used shall be disclosed in the
hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB30,425,911.20
analysis of derivatives' fair value
(EUR3,924,000.00). The post-tax included in the profit or loss for the current period was
RMB25,657,324.20 (EUR3,309,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters
of assumption included contracted exchange rate, prevailing forward exchange rate, discount rate etc.
(4) KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow hedging on interest rate swap
contracts designated to the interest rate risk of the floating-rate borrowings for acquiring Dematic Group,
a subsidiary of the Company. From January to September 2019, the amount after tax loss on the changes
in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to
RMB50,841,666.60 (EUR6,557,000.00). No amount was taken to profit or loss during the current period.
There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted
sum of payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc.
(5) On 22 June 2018, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into interest rate swap
contracts to conduct fair value hedging designated on the interest rate risk of the fixed-ratemedium-term
notes with a face value of EUR100,000,000.00 issued this period. On 30 September 2019, the aforesaid
hedged items of the Group were presented as bonds payable in the financial statements of the Group with
a carrying value of RMB615,333,814.20 (EUR79,359,000.00). The carrying value of the adjustment of
changes in fair value of the hedged items taken to the hedged items was RMB121,277,185.80
(EUR15,641,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the current period. Key parameters of
assumption included contracted sum of payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc.
There was a high degree of transparency of the market changes of the subject linked to the structured
deposit business conducted by the Company with active transactions, whose fair values could be
determined based on the prices provided or obtained by intermediary financial institutions such as banks.
Explanations of any significant changes
in the Company's accounting policies
and specific accounting and auditing
No change
principles on derivatives between the
reporting period and the last reporting
period
For details, please refer to the "Independent opinion on the Company's relevant matters by independent
Specific
opinions of independent
directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 31 August 2017 and the "independent
Directors
on the derivatives investment
opinion on the launch of derivative trading business by a controlling subsidiary of the Company by
and risk control of the Company
independent directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 22 August 2018 and 11
January 2019.
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
3.7. Meetings with researchers, public relations and interviews during the reportingperiod
✓Applicable
□ N/A
Time
Way of reception
Type of guests
Basic information of research
3 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 3 July 2019
disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website
9 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor
Relations Activities as of 9 July 2019
(I) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website
9 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 9 July 2019 (II)
disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website
15 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor
Relations Activities as of 15 July 2019 disclosed by
the Company on CNINFO website
2 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 2 September
2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
3 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor
Relations Activities as of 3 September 2019
disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website
11 September
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor
2019
Relations Activities as of 11 September 2019
disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website
17 September
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor
2019
Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (I)
disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website
17 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September
2019 (II) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
17 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor
Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (III)
disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
3.8. External guarantees in violation ofregulations
Applicable✓N/A
The Company did not have external guarantees in violation of regulations during the reporting period.
3.9. Non‐operating funds of the listed company occupied by its controlling shareholders and their associates
Applicable✓N/A
There were no non-operating funds of the listed company occupied by its controlling shareholders and their associates during the reporting period.
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
SECTION 4 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4.1 Financial statements

4.1.1 Consolidated balance sheet
Contract assets
1,415,293,360.20
935,892,539.90
Held-for-sale assets
24,237,289.50
5,525,306.60
Non-current assets due within one year
2,603,842,347.00
2,127,858,173.40
Other current assets
1,599,308,448.41
1,692,343,618.45
Total current assets
117,028,710,581.33
108,105,462,937.38
Non-current assets:
Granted loans and advances
Debt investments
Available-for-sale financial assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity investments
Long-term receivables
7,824,444,871.80
6,483,298,008.60
Long-term equity investments
4,686,360,335.24
4,463,591,313.13
Investments in other equity instruments
1,775,509,890.12
1,315,633,672.96
Other non-current financial assets
238,413,842.40
192,949,412.40
Investment property
566,170,937.52
593,459,307.58
Fixed assets
23,678,864,995.18
29,454,072,247.73
Construction in progress
5,523,692,606.42
2,848,101,239.62
Productive biological assets
Oil and gas assets
Right-of-use assets
9,190,483,078.33
Intangible assets
22,799,609,031.32
23,299,455,749.37
Development expenditure
443,197,596.11
440,148,223.16
Goodwill
23,407,800,301.60
23,037,386,296.04
Long-term prepaid expenses
221,610,611.13
228,459,134.85
Deferred tax assets
5,829,503,167.00
4,458,451,001.33
Other non-current assets
512,232,652.55
355,896,630.03
Total non-current assets
106,697,893,916.72
97,170,902,236.80
Total assets
223,726,604,498.05
205,276,365,174.18
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
8,037,340,704.45
5,472,765,901.24
Loans from central bank
Capital borrowed from other financial
institutions
18
Financial liabilities held for trading
108,336,617.04
213,435,765.47
Derivative financial liabilities
Notes payable
22,117,720,837.24
15,925,016,265.08
Accounts payable
28,872,740,086.94
30,869,354,934.85
Advance from customers
Contract liabilities
7,296,850,543.43
8,722,443,043.80
Selling financial assets of repurchase
Absorbing deposit and interbank deposit
Security trading commission
Security underwriting fees
Payroll payables
5,074,653,405.17
5,184,666,613.19
Taxes payable
2,378,597,714.24
2,506,794,642.37
Other payables
6,938,507,825.18
6,502,173,092.72
Incl.: Interests payable
66,804,543.21
101,293,322.06
Dividends payable
1,199,786,998.30
295,006,756.48
Handling fees and commission payable
Reinsurance payables
Held-for-sale liabilities
Non-current liabilities due within one year
8,922,348,495.17
6,898,699,368.61
Other current liabilities
6,133,084,348.48
6,121,799,350.16
Total current liabilities
95,880,180,577.34
88,417,148,977.49
Non-current liabilities:
Insurance contract reserve
Long-term borrowings
9,379,550,281.45
10,908,512,233.85
Bonds payable
13,085,248,978.50
12,265,020,075.27
Incl: Preference shares
Perpetual bonds
Lease liabilities
9,288,616,477.23
Long-term payables
3,520,442,033.45
9,895,419,535.20
Long-term payroll payable
11,982,082,005.15
9,580,057,732.13
19
Provisions
335,972,154.00
364,979,471.20
Deferred income
4,388,447,620.29
3,256,007,618.70
Deferred tax liabilities
5,749,330,198.00
5,772,705,450.50
Other non-current liabilities
3,353,562,696.96
2,557,186,306.15
Total non-current liabilities
61,083,252,445.03
54,599,888,423.00
Total liabilities
156,963,433,022.37
143,017,037,400.49
Equity holders' interest:
Share capital
7,933,873,895.00
7,997,238,556.00
Other equity instruments
Incl: Preference shares
Perpetual bonds
Capital reserves
107,758,719.83
113,699,432.76
Less: Treasury stock
499,911,217.21
Other comprehensive income
-1,559,474,019.25
-1,570,594,557.01
Special reserves
185,567,940.07
155,056,854.10
Surplus reserves
237,736,834.40
674,283,390.61
General risk provision
Retained earnings
35,971,650,915.16
32,443,962,374.77
Total equity attributable to equity holders of parent
42,877,114,285.21
39,313,734,834.02
company
Minority interests
23,886,057,190.47
22,945,592,939.67
Total equity holders' interests
66,763,171,475.68
62,259,327,773.69
Total liabilities and equity holders' interests
223,726,604,498.05
205,276,365,174.18
Legal representative: Tan Xuguang
Principal in charge of accounting: Kwong Kwan Tong
Head of accounting department: Li Xia
4.1.2 Balance sheet of the parent company
Unit: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
16,263,709,387.37
19,192,409,975.78
Financial assets held for trading
Derivative financial assets
Notes receivable
22,059,588,642.72
21,026,407,121.15
20
Accounts receivable
5,986,384,175.01
1,069,759,568.00
Receivable financing
Prepayments
269,546,338.88
385,395,385.93
Other receivables
339,932,292.38
501,826,716.43
Incl.: Interests receivable
120,399,175.58
10,662,718.08
Dividends receivable
292,560,465.75
Inventories
1,765,734,236.74
1,971,178,990.99
Contract assets
Held-for-sale assets
Non-current assets due within one
year
Other current assets
164,194,933.94
Total current assets
46,684,895,073.10
44,311,172,692.22
Non-current assets:
Debt investments
Available-for-sale financial assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term equity investments
15,029,178,616.64
14,531,123,322.77
Investments in other equity
182,882,200.00
170,082,200.00
instruments
Other non-current financial assets
Investment property
1,115,733,669.95
1,372,826,553.46
Fixed assets
2,717,878,702.02
2,561,908,781.20
Construction in progress
2,150,731,689.53
922,996,632.68
Productive biological assets
Oil and gas assets
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
514,695,628.81
447,349,640.19
Development expenditure
Goodwill
341,073,643.76
341,073,643.76
Long-term prepaid expenses
Deferred tax assets
1,100,763,670.02
949,075,808.16
Other non-current assets
2,266,184,774.12
2,266,184,774.12
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
Total non-current assets
25,419,122,594.85
23,562,621,356.34
Total assets
72,104,017,667.95
67,873,794,048.56
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
Financial liabilities held for trading
Derivative financial liabilities
Notes payable
12,289,762,938.36
11,756,416,668.11
Accounts payable
9,963,841,226.66
9,543,570,906.39
Advance from customers
Contract liabilities
1,254,007,887.89
1,481,303,661.91
Payroll payables
907,340,147.47
916,685,488.49
Taxes payable
464,776,335.00
569,997,419.03
Other payables
3,014,960,849.93
1,783,055,862.95
Incl.: Interests payable
Dividends payable
1,190,081,084.25
Held-for-sale liabilities
Non-current liabilities due within
one year
Other current liabilities
1,688,459,561.00
1,681,702,830.61
Total current liabilities
29,583,148,946.31
27,732,732,837.49
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
Bonds payable
Incl: Preference shares
Perpetual bonds
Lease liabilities
Long-term payables
5,515,822.60
5,515,822.60
Long-term payroll payable
23,114,750.75
13,444,746.89
Provisions
Deferred income
865,961,026.91
803,454,411.80
Deferred tax liabilities
Other non-current liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
894,591,600.26
822,414,981.29
Total liabilities
30,477,740,546.57
28,555,147,818.78
22
Equity holders' interest:
Share capital
7,933,873,895.00
7,997,238,556.00
Other equity instruments
Incl: Preference shares
Perpetual bonds
Capital reserves
695,679,231.81
1,084,612,950.62
Less: Treasury stock
499,911,217.21
Other comprehensive income
-78,324,424.61
-47,258,130.00
Special reserves
88,990,939.63
74,867,864.57
Surplus reserves
2,871,365,767.98
2,811,115,722.19
Retained earnings
30,114,691,711.57
27,897,980,483.61
Total equity holders' interests
41,626,277,121.38
39,318,646,229.78
Total liabilities and equity holders'
72,104,017,667.95
67,873,794,048.56
interests
4.1.3 Consolidated income statement for the period
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount for current Period
Amount for corresponding period of last
year
1. Total revenue
35,845,761,369.43
35,918,554,341.41
Including: Revenue
35,845,761,369.43
35,918,554,341.41
Interest income
Premium income earned
Handling fees and
commission income
2. Total cost of sales
33,122,408,568.27
33,174,694,137.96
Including: Cost of sales
27,652,679,995.15
28,271,747,409.19
Interest expenses
Handling fees and
commission expenses
Payments on surrenders
Claim expenses-net
Provision for insurance
liability reserve-net
Policyholder dividends
23
Expenses for reinsurance
Taxes and surcharges
94,584,195.57
107,133,183.00
Distribution and selling
2,575,151,869.30
2,406,362,808.94
expenses
General and administrative
1,612,209,191.87
1,413,473,075.20
expenses
Research & development
1,188,033,797.19
933,033,239.02
expenses
Finance expenses
-250,480.80
42,944,422.61
Incl.: Interest expenses
326,993,576.74
312,109,006.81
Interest income
261,694,899.19
259,934,641.98
Add: Other income
50,300,268.90
50,232,431.23
Investment income (losses are
118,217,864.82
115,206,712.19
indicated with "-" )
Including: Share of profit of
associates and jointly- controlled
18,793,734.03
22,724,984.03
enterprises
Income from
derecognition of financial assets at
amortised cost
Foreign exchange gains (losses
are indicated with "-" )
Gains on net exposure hedging
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Gains on fair value changes
101,930,133.65
1,118,814.71
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Credit impairment losses
45,038,064.85
-57,120,636.32
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Asset impairment losses (losses
-122,454,416.47
-87,086,144.06
are indicated with "-" )
Gain on disposal of assets
-11,303,114.10
3,319,788.02
(losses are indicated with "-")
3. Operating profit (losses are indicated
2,905,081,602.81
2,769,531,169.22
with "-")
Add: Non-operating income
83,742,907.07
47,220,342.61
Less: Non-operating expenses
21,788,428.13
49,560,954.89
4. Total profits (total losses are indicated
2,967,036,081.75
2,767,190,556.94
with "-")
24
Less: Income tax expenses
530,671,332.87
602,032,872.18
5. Net profits (net losses are indicated
2,436,364,748.88
2,165,157,684.76
with "-")
(1) Breakdown by continuity of
operations
1. Net profit from continuing
2,436,364,748.88
2,165,157,684.76
operations (net losses are with "-")
2. Net profit from discontinued
operations (net losses are indicated with
"-")
(2) Breakdown by attributable
interests
1.
Net profit attributable to
1,770,753,119.83
1,608,704,023.13
owners of the parent
2.
Minority interests
665,611,629.05
556,453,661.63
6. Net other comprehensive income after
-301,215,455.50
714,688,474.38
tax
Net other comprehensive income
attributable to shareholders of the
-113,756,305.74
226,066,827.42
parent after tax
(1) Those other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
-390,400,579.93
24,344,118.99
or loss
1. Changes arising from
-331,888,293.00
56,822,008.09
re- measurement of defined benefit plan
2. Other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
or loss using the equity method
3. Change in fair value of
-58,512,286.93
-32,477,889.10
investment in other equity instruments
4.Change in fair value of
credit risk of enterprise
5. Others
(2) Those other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
276,644,274.19
201,722,708.43
loss
1. Other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
-10,543.50
700,051.59
loss using the equity method
25
2. Change in fair value of
other debt investments
3.
Change in fair value of
available- for-sale financial assets
4.
Amount of financial assets
to be reclassified and taken to other
comprehensive income
5.
Gains or losses on
reclassification of held-to-maturity
investments to available-for-sale
financial assets
6.
Provision for impairment
of credit in respect of other debt
investments
7.
Cashflow hedging reserve
6,581,873.94
47,606,056.57
8.
Exchange differences on
270,072,943.75
153,416,600.27
foreign currency translation
9.
Others
Net other comprehensive income
-187,459,149.76
488,621,646.96
attributable to minority interest after tax
7. Total comprehensive income
2,135,149,293.38
2,879,846,159.14
Total comprehensive income
1,656,996,814.09
1,834,770,850.55
attributable to owners of the parent
Total comprehensive income
478,152,479.29
1,045,075,308.59
attributable to minority interest
8. Earnings per share:
(1) Basic earnings per share
0.22
0.20
(2) Diluted earnings per share
0.22
0.20
Legal representative: Tan Xuguang
Principal in charge of accounting: Kwong Kwan Tong
Head of accounting department: Li Xia
26
4.1.4 Income statement of the parent company for the period
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount for current Period
Amount for corresponding period of last
year
1. Revenue
7,837,054,703.48
7,891,905,166.94
Less: Cost of sales
5,911,395,396.07
6,103,819,546.13
Taxes and surcharges
31,067,942.67
34,830,776.94
Distribution and selling
105,839,466.28
212,608,174.26
expenses
General and administrative
211,007,950.44
229,475,875.28
expenses
Research & development
488,741,720.07
430,587,613.77
expenses
Finance expenses
-78,181,409.85
-27,541,068.69
Incl.: Interest expenses
Interest income
81,027,384.85
49,457,340.97
Add: Other income
4,420,759.78
23,759,729.17
Investment income (losses
22,832,149.38
26,029,385.01
are indicated with "-" )
Including: Share of profit of
associates and jointly- controlled
22,832,129.93
25,621,385.01
enterprises
Income from
derecognition of financial assets at
amortised cost
Gains on net exposure
hedging (losses are indicated with "-" )
Gains on fair value changes
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Credit impairment losses
-42,454,899.86
-78,574,142.96
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Asset impairment losses
1,551,724.14
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Gain on disposal of assets
3,425.85
55,802.62
(losses are indicated with "-")
27
2. Operating profit (losses are indicated
1,151,985,072.95
880,946,747.23
with "-" )
Add: Non-operating income
7,164,489.37
1,455,474.63
Less: Non-operating expenses
10,045,469.94
1,845,343.17
3. Total profits (total losses are
1,149,104,092.38
880,556,878.69
indicated with "-" )
Less: Income tax expenses
120,519,652.67
123,254,334.21
4. Net profits (net losses are indicated
1,028,584,439.71
757,302,544.48
with "-" )
(1) Net profit from continuing
operations (net losses are indicated
1,028,584,439.71
757,302,544.48
with "-" )
(2) Net profit from discontinued
operations (net losses are indicated
with "-" )
5. Net other comprehensive income
-37,607,679.53
-10,880,000.00
after tax
(1) Those other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
-37,607,679.53
-10,880,000.00
or loss
1. Changes arising from
re- measurement of defined benefit
plan
2. Other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
or loss using the equity method
3. Change in fair value of
-37,607,679.53
-10,880,000.00
investment in other equity instruments
4.Change in fair value of
credit risk of enterprise
5. Others
(2) Those other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
loss
1. Other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
loss using the equity method
2. Change in fair value of
other debt investments
28
3.
Change in fair value of
available- for-sale financial assets
4.
Amount of financial
assets to be reclassified and taken to
other comprehensive income
5.
Gains or losses on
reclassification of held-to-maturity
investments to available-for-sale
financial assets
6.
Provision for impairment
of credit in respect of other debt
investments
7.
Cashflow hedging
reserve
8.
Exchange differences on
foreign currency translation
9.
Others
6.Total comprehensive income
990,976,760.18
746,422,544.48
7. Earnings per share:
(1) Basic earnings per share
0.13
0.09
(2) Diluted earnings per share
0.13
0.09
4.1.5 Consolidated income statement from the beginning of the year to the end of the period
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount for current Period
Amount for corresponding period of last
year
1. Total revenue
126,708,257,889.91
118,182,461,250.29
Including: Revenue
126,708,257,889.91
118,182,461,250.29
Interest income
Premium income earned
Handling fees and
commission income
2. Total cost of sales
115,788,547,925.66
108,387,390,247.29
Including: Cost of sales
98,753,822,448.28
92,607,596,623.70
Interest expenses
Handling fees and
commission expenses
29
Payments on surrenders
Claim expenses-net
Provision for insurance
liability reserve-net
Policyholder dividends
Expenses for reinsurance
Taxes and surcharges
469,604,608.84
506,427,540.54
Distribution and selling
7,944,888,246.92
7,879,958,285.22
expenses
General and administrative
4,893,364,897.77
4,609,652,169.03
expenses
Research & development
3,585,775,633.45
2,684,165,691.90
expenses
Finance expenses
141,092,090.41
99,589,936.90
Incl.: Interest expenses
923,866,580.60
924,256,520.80
Interest income
741,359,528.23
823,002,533.27
Add: Other income
140,420,761.47
108,571,869.00
Investment income (losses are
490,916,366.16
336,382,718.03
indicated with "-" )
Including: Share of profit of
associates and jointly- controlled
142,518,491.95
158,958,028.09
enterprises
Income from
derecognition of financial assets at
amortised cost
Foreign exchange gains (losses
are indicated with "-" )
Gains on net exposure hedging
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Gains on fair value changes
127,437,168.43
27,992,650.96
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Credit impairment losses
-139,139,191.29
-162,367,911.14
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Asset impairment losses (losses
-389,707,627.13
-266,412,361.68
are indicated with "-" )
Gain on disposal of assets
32,668,579.14
7,505,947.50
(losses are indicated with "-")
3. Operating profit (losses are indicated
11,182,306,021.03
9,846,743,915.67
30
with "-")
Add: Non-operating income
187,552,741.54
189,411,314.42
Less: Non-operating expenses
52,180,254.24
102,087,051.70
4. Total profits (total losses are indicated
11,317,678,508.33
9,934,068,178.39
with "-")
Less: Income tax expenses
1,988,493,453.31
1,886,681,408.73
5. Net profits (net losses are indicated
9,329,185,055.02
8,047,386,769.66
with "-")
(1) Breakdown by continuity of
operations
1. Net profit from continuing
9,329,185,055.02
8,047,386,769.66
operations (net losses are with "-")
2. Net profit from discontinued
operations (net losses are indicated with
"-")
(2) Breakdown by attributable
interests
1.
Net profit attributable to
7,058,241,497.72
6,001,291,382.62
owners of the parent
2.
Minority interests
2,270,943,557.30
2,046,095,387.04
6. Net other comprehensive income after
-521,033,271.70
549,913,645.06
tax
Net other comprehensive income
attributable to shareholders of the
24,532,358.19
184,711,938.33
parent after tax
(1) Those other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
-346,138,875.91
-25,331,243.37
or loss
1. Changes arising from
-691,718,277.29
74,184,061.94
re- measurement of defined benefit plan
2. Other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
-104,627.70
-1,135,343.38
or loss using the equity method
3. Change in fair value of
345,684,029.08
-98,379,961.93
investment in other equity instruments
4.Change in fair value of
credit risk of enterprise
5. Others
31
(2) Those other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
370,671,234.10
210,043,181.70
loss
1. Other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
-4,372,006.89
1,702,993.41
loss using the equity method
2.
Change in fair value of
other debt investments
3.
Change in fair value of
available- for-sale financial assets
4.
Amount of financial assets
to be reclassified and taken to other
comprehensive income
5.
Gains or losses on
reclassification of held-to-maturity
investments to available-for-sale
financial assets
6.
Provision for impairment
of credit in respect of other debt
investments
7.
Cashflow hedging reserve
42,048,757.57
18,474,636.46
8.
Exchange differences on
332,994,483.42
189,865,551.83
foreign currency translation
9.
Others
Net other comprehensive income
-545,565,629.89
365,201,706.73
attributable to minority interest after tax
7. Total comprehensive income
8,808,151,783.32
8,597,300,414.72
Total comprehensive income
7,082,773,855.91
6,186,003,320.95
attributable to owners of the parent
Total comprehensive income
1,725,377,927.41
2,411,297,093.77
attributable to minority interest
8. Earnings per share:
(1) Basic earnings per share
0.89
0.75
(2) Diluted earnings per share
0.89
0.75
Legal representative: Tan Xuguang
Principal in charge of accounting: Kwong Kwan Tong
Head of accounting department: Li Xia
32
4.1.6 Income statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of the period
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount for current Period
Amount for corresponding period of last
year
1. Revenue
32,245,617,914.49
28,697,270,964.24
Less: Cost of sales
23,510,534,234.28
20,883,118,302.29
Taxes and surcharges
184,122,428.73
220,199,143.72
Distribution and selling
793,823,881.21
1,014,123,085.41
expenses
General and administrative
756,452,928.69
905,084,497.07
expenses
Research & development
1,552,070,300.52
1,098,968,591.90
expenses
Finance expenses
-189,143,912.49
-121,672,615.15
Incl.: Interest expenses
Interest income
198,336,573.48
151,438,159.31
Add: Other income
43,907,987.73
49,905,181.93
Investment income (losses
633,717,968.81
600,920,771.09
are indicated with "-" )
Including: Share of profit of
associates and jointly- controlled
82,969,721.41
78,915,922.00
enterprises
Income from
derecognition of financial assets at
amortised cost
Gains on net exposure
hedging (losses are indicated with "-" )
Gains on fair value changes
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Credit impairment losses
-76,959,977.28
-83,582,542.57
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Asset impairment losses
-5,423,751.68
70,865.72
(losses are indicated with "-" )
Gain on disposal of assets
-3,497,073.62
1,496,613.13
(losses are indicated with "-")
2. Operating profit (losses are indicated
6,229,503,207.51
5,266,260,848.30
with "-" )
33
Add: Non-operating income
13,152,720.65
4,681,581.29
Less: Non-operating expenses
10,278,518.52
4,436,871.14
3. Total profits (total losses are
6,232,377,409.64
5,266,505,558.45
indicated with "-" )
Less: Income tax expenses
737,221,035.08
723,050,560.26
4. Net profits (net losses are indicated
5,495,156,374.56
4,543,454,998.19
with "-" )
(1) Net profit from continuing
operations (net losses are indicated
5,495,156,374.56
4,543,454,998.19
with "-" )
(2) Net profit from discontinued
operations (net losses are indicated
with "-" )
5. Net other comprehensive income
-31,066,294.61
-63,920,000.00
after tax
(1) Those other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
-31,066,294.61
-63,920,000.00
or loss
1. Changes arising from
re- measurement of defined benefit
plan
2. Other comprehensive
income not to be reclassified into profit
or loss using the equity method
3. Change in fair value of
-31,066,294.61
-63,920,000.00
investment in other equity instruments
4.Change in fair value of
credit risk of enterprise
5. Others
(2) Those other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
loss
1. Other comprehensive
income to be reclassified into profit or
loss using the equity method
2. Change in fair value of
other debt investments
3. Change in fair value of
available- for-sale financial assets
34
4.
Amount of financial
assets to be reclassified and taken to
other comprehensive income
5.
Gains or losses on
reclassification of held-to-maturity
investments to available-for-sale
financial assets
6.
Provision for impairment
of credit in respect of other debt
investments
7.
Cashflow hedging
reserve
8.
Exchange differences on
foreign currency translation
9.
Others
6.Total comprehensive income
5,464,090,079.95
4,479,534,998.19
7. Earnings per share:
(1) Basic earnings per share
0.69
0.56
(2) Diluted earnings per share
0.69
0.56
4.1.7 Consolidated cash flow statement from the beginning of the year to the end of the period
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount for current Period
Amount for corresponding period of last
year
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods
103,365,771,888.76
98,478,414,768.41
and provision of services
Net increase in customers'
deposit and interbank deposit
Net increase in loans from central
bank
Net increase in capital borrowed
from other financial institutions
Cash received from premiums of
original insurance contract
Net cash received from
reinsurance
Net increase in policyholder
35
deposit and investment
Cash received from interests,
handling fees and commission
Net increase in capital borrowed
Net increase in cash received
under repurchasing
Net cash received from entrusted
sale and purchase of securities
Refund of taxes
431,071,227.98
336,021,747.26
Other cash received relating to
1,359,316,270.01
1,198,645,909.29
operating activities
Subtotal of cash inflows from operating
105,156,159,386.75
100,013,082,424.96
activities
Cash paid for purchase of goods
68,887,947,414.05
59,955,375,413.50
and receiving of services
Net increase in customers' loans
and advances
Net increase in fund deposited in
central bank and interbank
Cash paid for claims under original
insurance contract
Net increase in capital lent to
other financial institutions
Cash paid for interests, handling
fees and commission
Cash paid for dividends to
policyholders
Cash paid to and for staff
19,336,878,827.95
17,710,869,690.45
Cash paid for all types of taxes
5,405,841,153.49
5,962,371,644.12
Other cash paid relating to
7,510,780,761.45
9,893,013,782.77
operating activities
Subtotal of cash outflows from
101,141,448,156.94
93,521,630,530.84
operating activities
Net cash flows from operating activities
4,014,711,229.81
6,491,451,894.12
2. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of
12,067,876,585.00
6,751,417,095.00
investments
Cash from return on investments
260,730,539.00
241,223,844.71
36
Net cash received from disposal of
fixed assets, intangible assets and other
37,066,997.04
28,952,426.34
long-term assets
Net cash received from disposal of
108,601,950.68
subsidiaries and other business units
Other cash received relating to
6,977,595.59
investing activities
Subtotal of cash inflows from investing
12,372,651,716.63
7,130,195,316.73
activities
Cash paid for acquisition and
construction of fixed assets, intangible
3,821,141,210.56
2,468,949,254.91
assets and other long-term assets
Cash paid for investment
15,229,731,304.72
9,191,693,958.66
Net increase in pledged loans
Net cash paid for acquisition of
12,895,827.70
subsidiaries and other business units
Other cash paid relating to
9,522,144.00
23,347,049.90
investing activities
Subtotal of cash outflows from
19,060,394,659.28
11,696,886,091.17
investing activities
Net cash flows from investing activities
-6,687,742,942.65
-4,566,690,774.44
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from capital
102,611,586.97
11,439,720.00
contribution
Including: Cash received by
subsidiaries from capital contribution
102,611,586.97
11,439,720.00
of minority shareholders
Cash received from borrowings
18,047,332,528.00
13,122,384,736.04
Other cash received relating to
59,075,529.00
78,147,926.70
financing activities
Subtotal of cash inflows from financing
18,209,019,643.97
13,211,972,382.74
activities
Cash paid for repayment of
16,354,093,409.26
11,610,709,580.69
borrowings
Cash paid for distribution of
3,777,215,336.00
3,454,644,094.53
dividends, profit or for interest
Including: Dividends and profit
1,032,472,200.75
844,579,713.84
distributed to minority shareholders by
37
subsidiaries
Other cash paid relating to
790,570,645.13
1,248,776,985.82
financing activities
Subtotal of cash outflows from
20,921,879,390.39
16,314,130,661.04
financing activities
Net cash flows from financing activities
-2,712,859,746.42
-3,102,158,278.30
4. Effects of changes in exchange rates
15,957,498.05
74,603,219.31
on cash and cash equivalents
5. Net increase in cash and cash
-5,369,933,961.21
-1,102,793,939.31
equivalents
Add: balances of cash and cash
equivalents as at the beginning of the
34,379,938,275.41
26,254,590,256.11
period
6. Balances of cash and cash
29,010,004,314.20
25,151,796,316.80
equivalents as at the end of the period
4.1.8 Cash flow statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of the period
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount for current Period
Amount for corresponding period of last
year
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods
29,482,934,239.44
30,102,537,478.93
and provision of services
Refund of taxes
Other cash received relating to
678,703,846.34
592,721,607.97
operating activities
Subtotal of cash inflows from operating
30,161,638,085.78
30,695,259,086.90
activities
Cash paid for purchase of goods
25,156,703,731.77
22,336,341,263.50
and receiving of services
Cash paid to and for staff
1,479,339,704.86
1,244,789,691.89
Cash paid for all types of taxes
2,334,820,936.94
2,633,368,276.89
Other cash paid relating to
882,242,843.59
763,183,367.03
operating activities
Subtotal of cash outflows from
29,853,107,217.16
26,977,682,599.31
operating activities
Net cash flows from operating
308,530,868.62
3,717,576,487.59
38
activities
2. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of
876,585.00
251,615,695.00
investments
Cash from return on investments
703,710,355.37
609,243,568.84
Net cash received from disposal of
fixed assets, intangible assets and other
8,655,114.00
96,245.71
long-term assets
Net cash received from disposal of
subsidiaries and other business units
Other cash received relating to
241,783,376.18
180,422.79
investing activities
Subtotal of cash inflows from investing
955,025,430.55
861,135,932.34
activities
Cash paid for acquisition and
construction of fixed assets, intangible
1,564,837,260.58
547,979,797.33
assets and other long-term assets
Cash paid for investment
446,269,523.56
1,714,044,580.00
Net cash paid for acquisition of
subsidiaries and other business units
Other cash paid relating to
992,479,092.93
investing activities
Subtotal of cash outflows from
2,011,106,784.14
3,254,503,470.26
investing activities
Net cash flows from investing activities
-1,056,081,353.59
-2,393,367,537.92
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from capital
contribution
Cash received from borrowings
Other cash received relating to
financing activities
Subtotal of cash inflows from financing
activities
Cash paid for repayment of
borrowings
Cash paid for distribution of
2,222,957,768.28
2,061,263,942.36
dividends, profit or for interest
Other cash paid relating to
39
financing activities
Subtotal of cash outflows from
2,222,957,768.28
2,061,263,942.36
financing activities
Net cash flows from financing activities
-2,222,957,768.28
-2,061,263,942.36
4. Effects of changes in exchange rates
-9,550.02
54,160.02
on cash and cash equivalents
5. Net increase in cash and cash
-2,970,517,803.27
-737,000,832.67
equivalents
Add: balances of cash and cash
equivalents as at the beginning of the
19,074,554,698.78
14,138,495,877.47
period
6. Balances of cash and cash
16,104,036,895.51
13,401,495,044.80
equivalents as at the end of the period
4.2 Descriptions of adjustment of financial statements
4.2.1 Adjustment to the opening financial statements for the year of implementation of the New Standard on Financial Instruments, New Standard on Income and New Standard on Lease in 2019
Applicable□ Not applicable Consolidated balance sheet
Unit: RMB
Item
31 December 2018
1 January 2019
Adjustment
Current assets:
Cash and cash
38,209,952,558.31
38,209,952,558.31
equivalents
Settlement provisions
Capital lent to other
financial institutions
Financial assets held for
4,115,199,600.23
4,115,199,600.23
trading
Financial assets at fair
value through profit or loss
Derivative financial
assets
Notes receivable
18,056,440,277.52
18,056,440,277.52
Accounts receivable
13,155,363,494.20
13,155,363,494.20
Receivable financing
6,936,224,398.10
6,936,224,398.10
Prepayments
1,109,227,313.17
1,109,227,313.17
40
Insurance receivables
Reinsurance receivables
Contract reserve of
reinsurance receivables
Other receivables
1,087,148,524.03
1,087,148,524.03
Incl.: Interests
23,747,780.97
23,747,780.97
receivable
Dividends
1,608,696.50
1,608,696.50
receivable
Purchase restituted
financial assets
Inventories
20,674,287,133.47
20,674,287,133.47
Contract assets
935,892,539.90
935,892,539.90
Held-for-sale assets
5,525,306.60
5,525,306.60
Non-current assets due
2,127,858,173.40
2,127,858,173.40
within one year
Other current assets
1,692,343,618.45
1,692,343,618.45
Total current assets
108,105,462,937.38
108,105,462,937.38
Non-current assets:
Granted loans and
advances
Debt investments
Available-for-sale
financial assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity
investments
Long-term receivables
6,483,298,008.60
6,483,298,008.60
Long-term equity
4,463,591,313.13
4,463,591,313.13
investments
Investments in other
1,315,633,672.96
1,315,633,672.96
equity instruments
Other non-current
192,949,412.40
192,949,412.40
financial assets
Investment property
593,459,307.58
593,459,307.58
Fixed assets
29,454,072,247.73
21,284,886,674.72
-8,169,185,573.01
Construction in progress
2,848,101,239.62
2,848,101,239.62
41
Productive biological
assets
Oil and gas assets
Right-of-use assets
10,847,665,335.76
10,847,665,335.76
Intangible assets
23,299,455,749.37
23,299,455,749.37
Development
440,148,223.16
440,148,223.16
expenditure
Goodwill
23,037,386,296.04
23,037,386,296.04
Long-term prepaid
228,459,134.85
228,459,134.85
expenses
Deferred tax assets
4,458,451,001.33
4,628,227,385.60
169,776,384.27
Other non-current
355,896,630.03
355,896,630.03
assets
Total non-current assets
97,170,902,236.80
100,019,158,383.82
2,848,256,147.02
Total assets
205,276,365,174.18
208,124,621,321.20
2,848,256,147.02
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
5,472,765,901.24
5,472,765,901.24
Loans from central bank
Capital borrowed from
other financial institutions
Financial liabilities held
213,435,765.47
213,435,765.47
for trading
Financial liabilities at fair
value through profit or loss
Derivative financial
liabilities
Notes payable
15,925,016,265.08
15,925,016,265.08
Accounts payable
30,869,354,934.85
30,869,354,934.85
Advance from
customers
Contract liabilities
8,722,443,043.80
8,722,443,043.80
Selling financial assets
of repurchase
Absorbing deposit and
interbank deposit
Security trading
commission
42
Security underwriting
fees
Payroll payables
5,184,666,613.19
5,184,666,613.19
Taxes payable
2,506,794,642.37
2,506,794,642.37
Other payables
6,502,173,092.72
6,502,173,092.72
Incl.: Interests
101,293,322.06
101,293,322.06
payable
Dividends
295,006,756.48
295,006,756.48
payable
Handling fees and
commission payable
Reinsurance payables
Held-for-sale liabilities
Non-current liabilities
6,898,699,368.61
7,565,337,793.50
666,638,424.89
due within one year
Other current liabilities
6,121,799,350.16
6,121,799,350.16
Total current liabilities
88,417,148,977.49
89,083,787,402.38
666,638,424.89
Non-current liabilities:
Insurance contract
reserve
Long-term borrowings
10,908,512,233.85
10,908,512,233.85
Bonds payable
12,265,020,075.27
12,265,020,075.27
Incl: Preference
shares
Perpetual
bonds
Lease liabilities
11,889,548,623.68
11,889,548,623.68
Long-term payables
9,895,419,535.20
360,915,002.28
-9,534,504,532.92
Long-term payroll
9,580,057,732.13
9,580,057,732.13
payable
Provisions
364,979,471.20
364,979,471.20
Deferred income
3,256,007,618.70
3,256,007,618.70
Deferred tax liabilities
5,772,705,450.50
5,893,450,286.14
120,744,835.64
Other non-current
2,557,186,306.15
2,557,186,306.15
liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
54,599,888,423.00
57,075,677,349.40
2,475,788,926.40
43
Total liabilities
143,017,037,400.49
146,159,464,751.78
3,142,427,351.29
Equity holders' interest:
Share capital
7,997,238,556.00
7,997,238,556.00
Other equity
instruments
Incl: Preference
shares
Perpetual
bonds
Capital reserves
113,699,432.76
113,699,432.76
Less: Treasury stock
499,911,217.21
499,911,217.21
Other comprehensive
-1,570,594,557.01
-1,584,006,377.44
-13,411,820.43
income
Special reserves
155,056,854.10
155,056,854.10
Surplus reserves
674,283,390.61
674,283,390.61
General risk provision
Retained earnings
32,443,962,374.77
32,324,975,192.29
-118,987,182.48
Total equity attributable to
equity holders of parent
39,313,734,834.02
39,181,335,831.11
-132,399,002.91
company
Minority interests
22,945,592,939.67
22,783,820,738.31
-161,772,201.36
Total equity holders'
62,259,327,773.69
61,965,156,569.42
-294,171,204.27
interests
Total liabilities and equity
205,276,365,174.18
208,124,621,321.20
2,848,256,147.02
holders' interests
Descriptions of adjustments made:
With effect from 1 January 2019 (the "date of first adoption"), the Group has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Lease (the "New Standard on Lease"; the standard on lease before amendment is referred as the "Original Standard on Lease") amended by MOF in 2018.
For the contracts already existed before the date of first adoption, the Group chose not to re-assess whether they were of lease or included lease on the date of first adoption.
For the contracts signed or changed after the date of first adoption, the Group has assessed whether the contracts were of lease or included lease according to the definitions stated in the New Standard on Lease. The definitions stated in the New Standard on Lease do not have major impacts on the scope of the Group's contracts fulfilling the definitions of lease.
The Group as lessee
The Group adjusted the beginning amount of the retained earnings and other relevant items on financial statements on the first date of adoption when the New Standard on Lease was first adopted based on the cumulative impact of first adoption of the New Standard on Lease without adjusting the information for the comparable period.
For the operating leases before the first date of adoption, the Group adopted one or more than one simplified treatments as follows
44
based on each lease option:
Leases to be completed within 12 months of the first date of adoption shall be treated as short-term leases;
When measuring the lease liabilities, a single discount rate is adopted for leases with similar characteristics;
The measurement of right-of-use assets does not include initial direct cost;
For the leases with extension option or termination option, the Group determines the lease term based on the exercise of options in practice prior to the first date of adoption and other latest developments;
The Group assesses whether the contracts with leases are onerous before the first date of adoption according to "Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No.13 - Contingencies" and adjusts the right-of-use assets based on the provision for loss made in the
balance sheet before the first date of adoption as an alternative to performing an impairment review on the right-of-use assets;
For the change of the lease before the first date of adoption, accounting treatments shall be in accordance with the final arrangements of the change of the lease.
For the operating leases before the first date of adoption, the Group assumed that the New Standard on Lease is adopted to measure right-of-use assets once the lease term commenced, with the carrying amount discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the first date of adoption.
For the finance leases before the first date of adoption, the Group measured the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the original carrying amounts of the assets under finance lease and the finance lease payable respectively on the first date of adoption.
On the first date of adoption, the Group made the adjustments as follows in connection with the adoption of the New Standard on Lease:
The Group recognized lease liabilities of RMB17,418,755,002.55 and right-of-use assets of RMB10,847,665,335.76 on 1 January 2019. For the operating leases before the first date of adoption, the Group measures the lease liabilities according to the present value discounted at the incremental borrowing rate on the first date of adoption, where the range of discount rate of the incremental borrowing is between 0%-15%. Based on each lease option, the Group measured right-of-use assets according to the assumption that the carrying amount under this standard was adopted once the lease term commenced.
The reconciliation information of the lease liabilities recognized by the Group on 1 January 2019 and the major operating lease commitments disclosed in the 2018 annual financial statements is as follows:
Unit: RMB
Item
1 January 2019
1. Operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018
3,595,922,598.51
Lease liabilities according to the present value discounted at the incremental
3,120,052,462.73
borrowing rate on the first date of adoption
Less: Recognized exemption - short-term lease
98,369,947.08
Lease liabilities recognized for adopting the New Standard on Lease and relevant
3,021,682,515.65
to the original operating leases
Add: Finance lease payable as at 31 December 2018
14,397,072,486.90
2. Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019
17,418,755,002.55
Presented as:
Non-current liabilities due within one year
5,529,206,378.87
Lease liabilities
11,889,548,623.68
45
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report)
The composition of the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets as at 1 January 2019 is as follows:
Unit: RMB
Item
1 January 2019
Right-of-use assets：
Right-of-use assets in respect of the operating leases recognized before the first
2,678,479,762.75
date of adoption
Assets under financial lease recognized under the Original Standard on Lease
8,169,185,573.01
Total:
10,847,665,335.76
The Group as lessor
The Group did not make any transitional adjustment for leases in which the Group is a lessor and such leases were accounted for according to the New Standard on Lease since the first date of adoption.
On the first date of adoption, for the renewed leases for the existing leased properties which the Group has signed but whose lease period has not commenced, they will be deemed as a change with respect to the existing lease contracts on the first date of adoption. Such change had no impact on the balance sheet as of 1 January 2019. However, since 1 January 2019, the lease receivables after the change in the lease terms after the change will be recognized as rental income on a straight-line basis.
Since the first date of adoption, the Group allocates the consideration in respect of the contract in accordance with the principles of transaction price allocation described in Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue. The change had no material impact on the financial statements of the period.
Sales and leaseback transactions
For the sales and leaseback transactions which existed before the first date of adoption, the Group did not reassess, on the first date of adoption, whether the transfer of assets complies with the requirements on accounting treatment for sales pursuant to the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue.
For the transactions after the first date of adoption, the Group, as a seller and lessee, applied the requirements under Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue to assess and determine whether asset transfer in a sales and leaseback transaction constitute sales. If the transfer of assets in the sales and leaseback transaction does not constitute a sale, the Group would determine the proceeds as financial liabilities.
Balance sheet of the parent company
Unit: RMB
Item
31 December 2018
1 January 2019
Adjustment
Current assets:
Cash and cash
equivalents
19,192,409,975.7819,192,409,975.78
Financial assets held for trading
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
46
Derivative financial
assets
Notes receivable
21,026,407,121.15
21,026,407,121.15
Accounts receivable
1,069,759,568.00
1,069,759,568.00
Receivable financing
Prepayments
385,395,385.93
385,395,385.93
Other receivables
501,826,716.43
501,826,716.43
Incl.: Interests
10,662,718.08
10,662,718.08
receivable
Dividends
292,560,465.75
292,560,465.75
receivable
Inventories
1,971,178,990.99
1,971,178,990.99
Contract assets
Held-for-sale assets
Non-current assets due
within one year
Other current assets
164,194,933.94
164,194,933.94
Total current assets
44,311,172,692.22
44,311,172,692.22
Non-current assets:
Debt investments
Available-for-sale
financial assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity
investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term equity
14,531,123,322.77
14,531,123,322.77
investments
Investments in other
170,082,200.00
170,082,200.00
equity instruments
Other non-current
financial assets
Investment property
1,372,826,553.46
1,372,826,553.46
Fixed assets
2,561,908,781.20
2,561,908,781.20
Construction in progress
922,996,632.68
922,996,632.68
Productive biological
47
assets
Oil and gas assets
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
447,349,640.19
447,349,640.19
Development
expenditure
Goodwill
341,073,643.76
341,073,643.76
Long-term prepaid
expenses
Deferred tax assets
949,075,808.16
949,075,808.16
Other non-current
2,266,184,774.12
2,266,184,774.12
assets
Total non-current assets
23,562,621,356.34
23,562,621,356.34
Total assets
67,873,794,048.56
67,873,794,048.56
48
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
Financial liabilities held
for trading
Financial liabilities at
fair value through profit or
loss
Derivative financial
liabilities
Notes payable
11,756,416,668.11
11,756,416,668.11
Accounts payable
9,543,570,906.39
9,543,570,906.39
Advance from
customers
Contract liabilities
1,481,303,661.91
1,481,303,661.91
Payroll payables
916,685,488.49
916,685,488.49
Taxes payable
569,997,419.03
569,997,419.03
Other payables
1,783,055,862.95
1,783,055,862.95
Incl.: Interests
payable
Dividends
payable
Held-for-sale liabilities
Non-current liabilities
due within one year
Other current liabilities
1,681,702,830.61
1,681,702,830.61
Total current liabilities
27,732,732,837.49
27,732,732,837.49
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
Bonds payable
Incl: Preference
shares
Perpetual
bonds
Lease liabilities
Long-term payables
5,515,822.60
5,515,822.60
Long-term payroll
13,444,746.89
13,444,746.89
payable
49
Provisions
Deferred income
803,454,411.80
803,454,411.80
Deferred tax liabilities
Other non-current
liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
822,414,981.29
822,414,981.29
Total liabilities
28,555,147,818.78
28,555,147,818.78
Equity holders' interest:
Share capital
7,997,238,556.00
7,997,238,556.00
Other equity
instruments
Incl: Preference
shares
Perpetual
bonds
Capital reserves
1,084,612,950.62
1,084,612,950.62
Less: Treasury stock
499,911,217.21
499,911,217.21
Other comprehensive
-47,258,130.00
-47,258,130.00
income
Special reserves
74,867,864.57
74,867,864.57
Surplus reserves
2,811,115,722.19
2,811,115,722.19
Retained earnings
27,897,980,483.61
27,897,980,483.61
Total equity holders'
39,318,646,229.78
39,318,646,229.78
interests
Total liabilities and equity
67,873,794,048.56
67,873,794,048.56
holders' interests
The New Standard on Lease has no impact on the financial statements of the parent company as at 1 January 2019.
4.2.2 Descriptions of retrospective adjustment to comparative data in previous period following the implementation of the New Standard on Financial Instruments or New Standard on Lease in 2019
□ Applicable √ Not applicable
50
4.3 Auditors' report
Whether the third quarterly report is audited or not
Yes√ No
The third quarterly report of the Company is not audited.
Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 13:11:04 UTC