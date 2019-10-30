MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Weichai Power Co., Ltd. 2338 CNE1000004L9 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. (2338) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/29 12.7 HKD -0.78% 09:17a WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (main text) PU 09:12a WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (full report) PU 2011 WEICHAI POWER'H' : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2011 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Weichai Power : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (FULL REPORT) 0 10/30/2019 | 09:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 濰柴動力股份有限公司 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2338) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Reference is made to an announcement made by Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange dated 30 October 2019, which is for information only. The full text of the announcement in Chinese is published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company. By order of the Board of Directors Tan Xuguang Chairman and CEO Weifang, Shandong, PRC 30 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Xuguang, Mr. Zhang Quan, Mr. Xu Xinyu, Mr. Sun Shaojun, Mr. Yuan Hongming and Mr. Yan Jianbo; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Yuepu, Mr. Jiang Kui, Mr. Gordon Riske and Mr. Michael Martin Macht; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Zhong, Mr. Wang Gongyong, Mr. Ning Xiangdong, Mr. Li Hongwu and Mr. Wen Daocai. WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 October 2019 1 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) SECTION 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE The board of directors, the Supervisory Committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that no false presentations or misleading statements are contained herein, nor with any material omissions, and severally and jointly accept responsibilities for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this quarterly report. All directors have attended the Board meeting in respect of reviewing this quarterly report. Tan Xuguang, principal of the Company, Kwong Kwan Tong, principal in‐charge of accounting and Li Xia, head of accounting department (in charge person of accounting), warrant that the financial statements contained in the quarterly report are true, accurate and complete. 2 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) SECTION 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Major accounting data and financial indicators Whether the Company has made retrospective adjustment or restatement of accounting data of the prior years □ Yes √No Unit: RMB As at the end of the As at the end of Change for the end of reporting reporting period last year period as compared to end of last year Total assets (RMB) 223,726,604,498.05 205,276,365,174.18 8.99% Net assets attributable to shareholders of listed company 42,877,114,285.21 39,313,734,834.02 9.06% (RMB) Reporting period Change for the From the beginning Change for the period from reporting period the beginning of the year over the of the year to the to the end of the reporting corresponding end of the reporting period over the period of last year corresponding period of period last year Revenue (RMB) 35,845,761,369.43 -0.20% 126,708,257,889.91 7.21% Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company 1,770,753,119.83 10.07% 7,058,241,497.72 17.61% (RMB) Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company after 1,494,633,694.65 -0.93% 6,447,076,829.66 13.35% extraordinary gain/loss (RMB) Net cash flows from operating -- -- 4,014,711,229.81 -38.15% activities (RMB) Basic earnings per share 0.22 10.95% 0.89 18.55% (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share 0.22 10.95% 0.89 18.55% (RMB/share) Weighted average return on net 4.15% -0.18% 17.20% 0.73% assets Extraordinary gain/loss items and amounts √ Applicable □ N/A 3 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Unit: RMB Item Amount from the beginning of Description the year to the end of the reporting period Gains or losses from disposal of non-current assets (including the part of assets impairment provision already made and written 103,406,089.71 off) Government subsidy accounted into profit and loss for the current period, excluding those closely associated with the 140,420,761.47 business of the Company which were given in a fixed amount or volume in compliance with state standard Profit and loss from debt restructuring 8,891,743.08 Profit and loss on the changes in fair value generated from financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading and derivative financial liabilities and investment income received from disposal of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial 436,033,421.23 assets, financial liabilities held for trading, derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments, other than effective hedging business relating to ordinary operating business of the Company Reversal of impairment provision in respect of receivables and contract assets for which impairment test is conducted 6,768,474.42 separately Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above 126,652,586.90 items Less: Effects of income tax 106,732,364.94 Effects of minority interests (after tax) 104,276,043.81 Total 611,164,668.06 -- Notes for the Company's extraordinary gain or loss items as defined in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses and the extraordinary gain or loss items as illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses defined as its recurring gain or loss items □ Applicable √ N/A During the reporting period, the Company did not define any extraordinary gain or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses as its recurring gain or loss items. 2.2 Total number of shareholders and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders as at the end of the reporting period 1. Number of shareholders of ordinary shares and shareholders of preference shares with resumed voting rights and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders 4 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Unit: Share Total number of shareholders of Total number of shareholders of preference shares with resumed ordinary shares as at the end of the 180,939 0 voting rights as at the end of the reporting period reporting period, if any Information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders f Nature of Number of Pledged or frozen Shareholding Number of Name of shareholder ratio restricted shareholder shares held Status of Quantity shares held shares HKSCC Nominees Limited Foreign 24.43% 1,938,406,116 shareholder Weichai Group Holdings State-owned legal 17.72% 1,406,100,000 1,345,905,600 Limited person Hong Kong Securities Overseas legal Clearing Company person 5.13% 407,084,690 Limited Weifang Investment State-owned legal Group Company person 3.74% 296,625,408 296,625,408 Limited China Securities Finance Domestic non- Corporation Limited state-owned legal 2.06% 163,608,906 person IVM Technical Overseas Consultants Wien 1.58% 125,265,203 legal person Gesellschaft m.b.H Central Huijin Assets State-owned Management Company legal person 1.37% 108,492,800 Limited Shandong Enterprise Domestic Trust Operation non-state- owned 0.83% 66,180,960 Company Limited legal person Tan Xuguang Domestic natural 0.74% 58,842,596 44,131,947 person Hu Zhongxiang Domestic natural 0.63% 50,264,177 person 5 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Information on shareholdings of the top ten non-restricted shareholders Name of shareholder Number of non-restricted Types of shares shares held Types of shares Quantity HKSCC Nominees Limited 1,938,406,116 Overseas listed 1,938,406,116 foreign shares Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company 407,084,690 RMB ordinary 407,084,690 Limited shares China Securities Finance Corporation 163,608,906 RMB ordinary 163,608,906 Limited shares IVM Technical Consultants Wien 125,265,203 RMB ordinary 125,265,203 Gesellschaft m.b.H shares Central Huijin Assets Management 108,492,800 RMB ordinary Company Limited shares 108,492,800 Shandong Enterprise Trust Operation 66,180,960 RMB ordinary 66,180,960 Company Limited shares Weichai Group Holdings Limited 60,194,400 RMB ordinary 60,194,400 shares Hu Zhongxiang 50,264,177 RMB ordinary 50,264,177 shares China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. - Orient 43,424,254 RMB ordinary Hong Rui Feng Flexible Allocation Mixed shares Securities Investment Fund (LOF) (招商银 43,424,254 行股份有限公司－东方红睿丰灵活配置 混合型证券投资基金(LOF)) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 37,241,939 RMB ordinary 37,241,939 shares Statement on the connected relationship Among the aforesaid shareholders, Mr. Tan Xuguang is the chairman of Weichai Group or acting in concert relationship among Holdings Limited. The Company is not aware whether there is any connected the aforementioned shareholders relationship among the aforementioned shareholders, or whether there is any acting in concert relationship among them. Description of top 10 shareholders' Among the top 10 shareholders of the Company, Hu Zhongxiang held 49,369,177 shares involvement in financing and securities through a client credit trading guarantee securities account of China Galaxy Securities lending businesses Co., Ltd.. Whether any of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares and the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period □ Yes √ No None of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares or the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period. 2. Total number of shareholders of preference shares and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders of preference shares as at the end of the reportingperiod □ Applicable √ N/A 6 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) SECTION 3 IMPORTANT EVENTS 3.1 Information on and reasons for the changes of financial statistics and financial indicators during the reporting period √ Applicable □ N/A Unit: RMB Item on Statements As at the end of As at the end of Percentage Reason the reporting last year change period Financial assets held for trading It is mainly attributable to the increase in structured deposits in the current period. 5,915,503,031.17 4,115,199,600.23 43.75% Construction in progress It is mainly attributable to the 5,523,692,606.42 2,848,101,239.62 93.94% increase in investments in some construction projects of the Company in the current year. Short-term loans It is mainly attributable to the 8,037,340,704.45 5,472,765,901.24 46.86% general working capital requirements. Long-term payables It is mainly attributable to the 3,520,442,033.45 9,895,419,535.20 -64.42% effect of implementation of new lease standards. Item on Statements From the beginning Corresponding Percentage Reason of year to the end of period of last year change the reporting period Research & development expenses 3,585,775,633.45 2,684,165,691.90 33.59% It is mainly attributable to the increase in research and development expenditure during the period. Finance expenses It is mainly attributable to the increase in structured 141,092,090.41 99,589,936.90 41.67% deposits in the current period and the recognition of interest income in investment income. Investment income It is mainly attributable to the 490,916,366.16 336,382,718.03 45.94% increase in income of structured deposits in the current period. 7 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Gain on change of fair value 127,437,168.43 27,992,650.96 355.25% It is mainly attributable to the increase in gain on cross currency swap instruments. Impairment loss of assets It is mainly attributable to the -389,707,627.13 -266,412,361.68 -46.28% increase in provision for decline in value of inventories. Net cash flows from operating It is mainly attributable to the activities 4,014,711,229.81 6,491,451,894.12 -38.15% impact caused by the time point of cash collection from sales of merchandises. Net cash flows from investing It is mainly attributable to the activities -6,687,742,942.65 -4,566,690,774.44 -46.45% increase in structured deposits and acquisition of fixed assets in the current period. 3.2 Analysis and description on the progress of important events, their impacts and solutions □ Applicable √ N/A Progress of implementation of share repurchase □ Applicable √ N/A Progress of implementation of the disposal of repurchased shares by way of centralized bidding □ Applicable √ N/A 3.3 Commitments made by the Company's de facto controllers, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers entities and other related committing parties not yet implemented during the reporting period √ Applicable □ N/A The Commitments Type of Contents of commitments Time of Period of Implementation commitment by commitment commitments commitments situation Other commitments Shaanxi Other I. Issues relating to the qualification of 9 April 2007 Before 30 June Implementation to medium and Automotive commitments Shaanxi Zhongqi: 1. The business scope 2007 of commitments minority of Shaanxi Zhongqi covers the Group Co., production and sale of full-set was not yet shareholders of the Ltd., Shaanxi automobiles ("Sale and export trade completed. Company (licensed operation) of automobiles Heavy-duty (excluding sedans), auto parts and Motor components and engines produced by the company" as stated in its Business Company License of Corporate Legal Limited 8 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Person). According to the announcement "Vehicle Manufacturers and Products" made by the State Development and Reform Commission (the "SDRC"), Shaanxi Automotive, the other shareholder of Shaanxi Zhongqi, remained as the manufacturer of the "Shaan-qi" branded automobiles. 2. In establishing Shaanxi Zhongqi jointly with TAGC, the contribution from Shaanxi Automotive was represented by the operating assets relating to the operation of heavy-duty automobile production, whereas the corresponding undertakings and human resources were taken over by Shaanxi Zhongqi. Whilst the qualification of Shaanxi Automotive for producing and selling heavy-dutyfull-set automobile products shall be succeeded by Shaanxi Zhongqi, the formalities for the change of qualification have not been completed under the influence of the "Delong-league" crisis and other factors. Shaanxi Automotive has committed to cooperate in procuring the change of qualification as mentioned above according to the law. II. Issues relating to land lease: 1. Shaanxi Zhongqi leased from Shaanxi Automotive land parcels and buildings located in No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City and Caojia Town in Qishan County. 2. Shaanxi Automotive failed to provide the relevant title documents including property ownership certificates, land use certificates or leasing registration certificates, etc. 3. Shaanxi Automotive and Shaanxi Zhongqi undertook that they shall fully negotiate and communicate with local governments to seek elimination of the irregularities existing in the leased land and properties, within the shortest possible timeframe. Where losses are suffered by Shaanxi Zhongqi in this regard, Shaanxi Automotive shall be responsible for its full compensation. Shaanxi Fast Other 1.Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a 1 December One year Implementation subsidiary controlled by the Company of commitments commitments 2006 Gear Co., Ltd. leased from Shaanxi Auto Gear General was not yet Works (currently named Shaanxi Fast completed. Gear Automotive Transmission Co., Ltd., and hereinafter "Fast Transmission") two parcels of land located in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang 9 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province. The aforesaid two parcels of land were acquired by Fast Transmission by way of allocation, but Fast Transmission failed to provide competent government authorities with documents testifying agreed leasing of the land use rights concerning such allocated land. 2. SFGC leased from Fast Transmission buildings located in the west section of Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan Country and Shucang Village in Baoji County. For some of the buildings, title documents including property ownership certificates, corresponding land use right certificates and leasing registration etc. have not yet been obtained. 3. Fast Transmission and SFGC undertook to fully negotiate and communicate with the local governments to seek lawful and effective regulations or adjustments to the leasing of land and properties within one year and seek elimination of the existing circumstances of irregularities in respect of the leasing of land parcels and properties. During the merger by absorption with TAGC, Weichai Power built some Other properties on a parcel of land acquired One year Implementation Weichai by way of land grant, allocation and 1 December commitments leasing which is to the west of Weizhou 2006 of commitments Power Co., was not yet Road and to the south of Min Sheng completed. Ltd. Road East Street by Weifang Diesel Engine Factory (currently named Weichai Group Holdings Limited, and hereinafter "Weichai Group"). Application has been made by Weichai Power for the grant (transfer) of six parcels of land under Weichai Group where the aforesaid buildings are located, to obtain the land use rights by way of land grant to the aforesaid land parcels. Whether the No commitments have been implemented timely 10 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) If implementation of commitments is not yet completed, state detailed reasons for not completing implementation of commitments and next plan Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Automotive Group Co., Ltd. and Shaanxi Heavy‐duty Motor Company Limited According to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 9 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission ( 《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（ 2014 ） 9 号 行政监管措施决定书》 ), Shaanxi Automotive Group, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., issued announcements in designated media on 13 August 2014, stating the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: "I. Since 2007, Shaanxi Automotive has striven to transfer the qualification for producing full-set heavy-duty vehicles to Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power. However, in actual practice, due to the change of austerity measures and industry policies of the state, competent authorities including the State Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology do not permit the segregation and partial transfer of qualification with respect to full-set automobile. As such, the "change of holder of sale and production qualification in respect of full- set heavy-duty vehicle products to Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." as stated in the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 92 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission 《 ( 中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（ 2014 ） 92 号行政监管措施决定书》 ) has not been completed due to the aforesaid policy ground albeit efforts made by various parties. Going forward, the Company will actively trace the changes of state policies applicable to the automobile industry. Once permitted under policies, we commit that transfer of sale and production qualification in respect of full-set heavy-duty vehicles will be completed within half a year. II. Since its establishment in 2002, Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited has undergone rapid and healthy development and fully safeguarded the interests of investors. The qualification issue has never had any impact on the normal operation and development of the company. This management approach has also won recognition from competent state authorities. Shareholders from both sides and relevant regulatory bodies have been satisfied with the operation, development and result of performance of the company. III. The land and buildings located at No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province are listed under the "Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road ( 《幸福路地区综合改造工作方案》 )" in accordance with the Notice Concerning the Issuance of Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road ( 《关于印发幸福路地区综合改造工作方案的通 知》 ) under Shi Zheng Bang Fa No. (2013) 89 issued by the General Office of Xi'an People's Government, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited moved to its registered address namely Jingwei Industrial Park, Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xi'an in 2006 and obtained state-owned land use right in respect of land parcels occupying approximately 2,700 mu, satisfying its operation and development needs. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the company will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd." Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. According to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 10 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission ( 《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（ 2014 ） 10 号行政监管措施决定书》 ), Fast Transmission, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., stated the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: " I. Regarding the regulations on the land and parcels and buildings located in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province, which were originally committed by the group for leasing to Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd., to date, the land use right certificates and property ownership certificates for the buildings located in Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province have been completed. The land use right certificate for the land parcels in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City has been completed, but the property ownership certificate is on hold as suggested by the government because Lianhu District is located in the zone that has been designated as part of the government's removal area. The factories located in Lianhu District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province has been, in accordance with the Notice by Xi'an People's Government Concerning the Administration of the Construction Projects in the Comprehensive Renovation Zone in Tumen Area( 《西安市人民政府关于加强土门地区综合改造 区域建设项目管理的通告》 ) under Shi Zheng Gao No. [2013] 4 issued by Xi'an People's Government, the land parcel has been included under the Working Plan of the Comprehensive Renovation of Tumen Area, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. The company shall remove on a planned and step-by-step basis and this will not affect the production operation and development of Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. II. The group is a wholly state-owned enterprise and its reform and development has been strongly supported by Shaanxi Government and the local government for its region. Its land and properties have been endorsed by the local government and are not subject to risks. The group commits, once again, that it shall bear all losses to be incurred as a result of any failure to normally use/ failure to use those land parcels and buildings by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. which is in turn due to any claim of rights over those land parcels and buildings made by any third parties or imposition of any penalty by the relevant government bodies during the leasing period. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the group will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd. " 11 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 3. Regarding the commitments made by Weichai Power The 6 parcels of land proposed to be granted have been listed by Weifang People's Government as part of the overall planning for land use under the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, and legal procedures for granting land to Weichai Power will no longer proceed. During the transitional period under the staged implementation of the overall planning of the "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, Weichai Power shall continue to lease those land parcels in the original manner. According to the further communication between the Company and the government, the Company shall implement, by stages, the overall planning of the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative. 12 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 3.4. Investments in securities √ Applicable □ N/A Unit: RMB Gain or loss on fair Accumulated fair Purchase Sale Carrying value at value value changes Gain/loss Type of Stock Short Initial Investment Accounting amount amount Carrying value at Accounted securities code cost method the beginning of changes included in for the for the the end of period for under Source name for the period arising equity during period period period during the the period period Domestic 600166 Foton 194,000,000.00 Fair value Investment and in other overseas Motor measurement equity Internal instruments equity 145,600,000.00 12,800,000.00 158,400,000.00 funding Domestic 000425 XCMG 1,199,540,273.14 Fair value Investment and measurement Internal 1,006,304,269.98 411,690,684.76 1,417,994,954.74 in other overseas funding equity equity instruments Total 1,393,540,273.14 -- 1,151,904,269.98 424,490,684.76 1,576,394,954.74 -- -- 3.5. Entrusted wealth management □Applicable √ N/A The Company had no entrusted wealth management in the reporting period. 13 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 3.6. Investments in derivatives ✓Applicable □ N/A Unit: in ten thousand RMB Name of Proportion of Whether or Type of Initial Investment Amount Amount Amount of investment to Actual amount of operators Connection not a acquired disposed of Investment the net asset of profit and loss Derivatives provision for of derivatives connected Investment Effective Date Expiry Date at the during the during the at the end of the Company at during the investment transaction investment amount of beginning of reporting reporting impairment the Period the end of the reporting period derivatives the Period period period (if any) reporting period investment The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking 30 30 Corporation Limited, the No No Cross Currency 0.00 September September -16,132.92 2,478.12 0.04% 18,415.50 Bank of China, Swap Business 2015 2020 Barclays The Hong Kong 14 14 and Shanghai Banking September September Corporation Limited, 2017 2022 Australia and No No 0.00 8,523.64 44,679.25 0.67% 36,024.30 New Zealand Cross Currency Banking Group Swap Business Limited, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Overseas Cash flow hedge in non- connecting No No respect of 0.00 1 January 2019-2020 1,923.37 -2,496.72 -0.04% -19,230.62 financial forward institutions 2017 etc. exchange contracts Overseas 21 February 2020-2024 non- connecting No No Interest rate 0.00 2017 -6,169.55 -11,962.56 -0.18% -12,359.60 financial swaps hedging institutions etc. Overseas 22 June 2018 1 June 2025 non- connecting No No Fair value 0.00 823.38 2,137.72 0.03% 6,809.83 financial hedging institutions etc. Domestic Structured 27 April 2018 27 March 2020 connecting No No 1,643,700.00 361,500.00 1,282,200.00 1,123,200.00 517,000.00 7.75% 16,592.73 financial deposit institution Total 1,643,700.00 -- -- 350,467.92 1,282,200.00 1,123,200.00 551,835.81 8.27% 46,252.16 Source of derivatives investment Internal funding funding Litigation involved (if applicable) Not applicable Date of the announcement disclosing 23 September 2015 31 August 2017 the approval by the board of directors of derivatives investment by the Board (if 22 August 2018 11 January 2019 any) Risk analysis of positions in derivatives during the reporting period and There is appropriate internal control system for the management of the Company to control the relevant explanations of risk control measures risks. At the end of reporting period, there was no significant exposure for the positions in derivatives of the (including but not limited to market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, operation risk, Company. legal risk etc.) 14 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) In the course of valuation, the Company adopted valuation techniques which were appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data and other information were available for measurement, selecting inputs which were consistent with the characteristics of the assets and liabilities contemplated by market participants under the relevant assets or liabilities transactions. Priorities should be given to the use of relevant observable inputs. Where the relevant observable inputs could not be obtained in a practicable manner or at all, unobservable inputs would be used instead. (1) On 1 July 2016, Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited ("Hong Kong Energy") , a subsidiary of the Company, used the 2015 bond cross currency swaps as hedging instrument, and conducted cash flow hedging on the foreign currency bond amounting to USD400 million against the cash flow fluctuation incurred by change in exchange rates. From January to September 2019, the gain on the changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB184,155,042.15 (EUR23,754,565.89). The amount included in the statement of profit and loss for the current period was RMB116,624,473.45 (EUR15,034,648.58). There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio, frequency of interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest rate curve, USD/EUR exchange rate curve etc. (2) The effective date of 2017 bond cross currency swaps contract of Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited ("Hong Kong Energy"), a subsidiary of the Company, was 14 September 2017. The gain on the changes of fair value from January to September 2019 amounted to RMB360,243,027.80 (EUR46,760,517.62). Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio, frequency of interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest rate Changes in market price or product fair curve, USD/EUR exchange rate curve etc. value of invested derivatives during the (3) At the inception of hedging, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow hedging reporting period, where specific methods on forward currency contracts designated to the exchange rate risk of forecast sale, forecast purchase and and relevant assumptions and firm commitment. From January to September 2019, the post-tax loss on the changes in fair value of the parameters used shall be disclosed in the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB30,425,911.20 analysis of derivatives' fair value (EUR3,924,000.00). The post-tax included in the profit or loss for the current period was RMB25,657,324.20 (EUR3,309,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted exchange rate, prevailing forward exchange rate, discount rate etc. (4) KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow hedging on interest rate swap contracts designated to the interest rate risk of the floating-rate borrowings for acquiring Dematic Group, a subsidiary of the Company. From January to September 2019, the amount after tax loss on the changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB50,841,666.60 (EUR6,557,000.00). No amount was taken to profit or loss during the current period. There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted sum of payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc. (5) On 22 June 2018, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into interest rate swap contracts to conduct fair value hedging designated on the interest rate risk of the fixed-ratemedium-term notes with a face value of EUR100,000,000.00 issued this period. On 30 September 2019, the aforesaid hedged items of the Group were presented as bonds payable in the financial statements of the Group with a carrying value of RMB615,333,814.20 (EUR79,359,000.00). The carrying value of the adjustment of changes in fair value of the hedged items taken to the hedged items was RMB121,277,185.80 (EUR15,641,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the current period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted sum of payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc. There was a high degree of transparency of the market changes of the subject linked to the structured deposit business conducted by the Company with active transactions, whose fair values could be determined based on the prices provided or obtained by intermediary financial institutions such as banks. Explanations of any significant changes in the Company's accounting policies and specific accounting and auditing No change principles on derivatives between the reporting period and the last reporting period For details, please refer to the "Independent opinion on the Company's relevant matters by independent Specific opinions of independent directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 31 August 2017 and the "independent Directors on the derivatives investment opinion on the launch of derivative trading business by a controlling subsidiary of the Company by and risk control of the Company independent directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 22 August 2018 and 11 January 2019. 15 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 3.7. Meetings with researchers, public relations and interviews during the reportingperiod ✓Applicable □ N/A Time Way of reception Type of guests Basic information of research 3 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 3 July 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 9 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 9 July 2019 (I) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 9 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 9 July 2019 (II) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 15 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 15 July 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 2 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 2 September 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 3 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 3 September 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 11 September On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor 2019 Relations Activities as of 11 September 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 17 September On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor 2019 Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (I) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 17 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (II) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 17 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (III) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 3.8. External guarantees in violation ofregulations

Applicable ✓ N/A The Company did not have external guarantees in violation of regulations during the reporting period. 3.9. Non‐operating funds of the listed company occupied by its controlling shareholders and their associates

Applicable ✓ N/A There were no non-operating funds of the listed company occupied by its controlling shareholders and their associates during the reporting period. 16 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) SECTION 4 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 4.1 Financial Statements 4.1.1 Consolidated balance sheet Prepared by: WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 30 September 2019 Unit: RMB Item 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 35,656,958,528.19 38,209,952,558.31 Settlement provisions Capital lent to other financial institutions Financial assets held for trading 5,915,503,031.17 4,115,199,600.23 Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 24,848,850,968.78 18,056,440,277.52 Accounts receivable 19,295,903,607.45 13,155,363,494.20 Receivable financing 2,299,143,910.96 6,936,224,398.10 Prepayments 1,159,734,063.57 1,109,227,313.17 Insurance receivables Reinsurance receivables Contract reserve of reinsurance receivables Other receivables 1,022,970,240.33 1,087,148,524.03 Incl.: Interests receivable 133,708,638.09 23,747,780.97 Dividends receivable 16,081,381.20 1,608,696.50 Purchase restituted financial assets Inventories 21,186,964,785.77 20,674,287,133.47 17 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Contract assets 1,415,293,360.20 935,892,539.90 Held-for-sale assets 24,237,289.50 5,525,306.60 Non-current assets due within one year 2,603,842,347.00 2,127,858,173.40 Other current assets 1,599,308,448.41 1,692,343,618.45 Total current assets 117,028,710,581.33 108,105,462,937.38 Non-current assets: Granted loans and advances Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables 7,824,444,871.80 6,483,298,008.60 Long-term equity investments 4,686,360,335.24 4,463,591,313.13 Investments in other equity instruments 1,775,509,890.12 1,315,633,672.96 Other non-current financial assets 238,413,842.40 192,949,412.40 Investment property 566,170,937.52 593,459,307.58 Fixed assets 23,678,864,995.18 29,454,072,247.73 Construction in progress 5,523,692,606.42 2,848,101,239.62 Productive biological assets Oil and gas assets Right-of-use assets 9,190,483,078.33 Intangible assets 22,799,609,031.32 23,299,455,749.37 Development expenditure 443,197,596.11 440,148,223.16 Goodwill 23,407,800,301.60 23,037,386,296.04 Long-term prepaid expenses 221,610,611.13 228,459,134.85 Deferred tax assets 5,829,503,167.00 4,458,451,001.33 Other non-current assets 512,232,652.55 355,896,630.03 Total non-current assets 106,697,893,916.72 97,170,902,236.80 Total assets 223,726,604,498.05 205,276,365,174.18 Current liabilities: Short-term loans 8,037,340,704.45 5,472,765,901.24 Loans from central bank Capital borrowed from other financial institutions 18 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Financial liabilities held for trading 108,336,617.04 213,435,765.47 Derivative financial liabilities Notes payable 22,117,720,837.24 15,925,016,265.08 Accounts payable 28,872,740,086.94 30,869,354,934.85 Advance from customers Contract liabilities 7,296,850,543.43 8,722,443,043.80 Selling financial assets of repurchase Absorbing deposit and interbank deposit Security trading commission Security underwriting fees Payroll payables 5,074,653,405.17 5,184,666,613.19 Taxes payable 2,378,597,714.24 2,506,794,642.37 Other payables 6,938,507,825.18 6,502,173,092.72 Incl.: Interests payable 66,804,543.21 101,293,322.06 Dividends payable 1,199,786,998.30 295,006,756.48 Handling fees and commission payable Reinsurance payables Held-for-sale liabilities Non-current liabilities due within one year 8,922,348,495.17 6,898,699,368.61 Other current liabilities 6,133,084,348.48 6,121,799,350.16 Total current liabilities 95,880,180,577.34 88,417,148,977.49 Non-current liabilities: Insurance contract reserve Long-term borrowings 9,379,550,281.45 10,908,512,233.85 Bonds payable 13,085,248,978.50 12,265,020,075.27 Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities 9,288,616,477.23 Long-term payables 3,520,442,033.45 9,895,419,535.20 Long-term payroll payable 11,982,082,005.15 9,580,057,732.13 19 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Provisions 335,972,154.00 364,979,471.20 Deferred income 4,388,447,620.29 3,256,007,618.70 Deferred tax liabilities 5,749,330,198.00 5,772,705,450.50 Other non-current liabilities 3,353,562,696.96 2,557,186,306.15 Total non-current liabilities 61,083,252,445.03 54,599,888,423.00 Total liabilities 156,963,433,022.37 143,017,037,400.49 Equity holders' interest: Share capital 7,933,873,895.00 7,997,238,556.00 Other equity instruments Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserves 107,758,719.83 113,699,432.76 Less: Treasury stock 499,911,217.21 Other comprehensive income -1,559,474,019.25 -1,570,594,557.01 Special reserves 185,567,940.07 155,056,854.10 Surplus reserves 237,736,834.40 674,283,390.61 General risk provision Retained earnings 35,971,650,915.16 32,443,962,374.77 Total equity attributable to equity holders of parent 42,877,114,285.21 39,313,734,834.02 company Minority interests 23,886,057,190.47 22,945,592,939.67 Total equity holders' interests 66,763,171,475.68 62,259,327,773.69 Total liabilities and equity holders' interests 223,726,604,498.05 205,276,365,174.18 Legal representative: Tan Xuguang Principal in charge of accounting: Kwong Kwan Tong Head of accounting department: Li Xia 4.1.2 Balance sheet of the parent company Unit: RMB Item 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 16,263,709,387.37 19,192,409,975.78 Financial assets held for trading Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 22,059,588,642.72 21,026,407,121.15 20 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Accounts receivable 5,986,384,175.01 1,069,759,568.00 Receivable financing Prepayments 269,546,338.88 385,395,385.93 Other receivables 339,932,292.38 501,826,716.43 Incl.: Interests receivable 120,399,175.58 10,662,718.08 Dividends receivable 292,560,465.75 Inventories 1,765,734,236.74 1,971,178,990.99 Contract assets Held-for-sale assets Non-current assets due within one year Other current assets 164,194,933.94 Total current assets 46,684,895,073.10 44,311,172,692.22 Non-current assets: Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments 15,029,178,616.64 14,531,123,322.77 Investments in other equity 182,882,200.00 170,082,200.00 instruments Other non-current financial assets Investment property 1,115,733,669.95 1,372,826,553.46 Fixed assets 2,717,878,702.02 2,561,908,781.20 Construction in progress 2,150,731,689.53 922,996,632.68 Productive biological assets Oil and gas assets Right-of-use assets Intangible assets 514,695,628.81 447,349,640.19 Development expenditure Goodwill 341,073,643.76 341,073,643.76 Long-term prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets 1,100,763,670.02 949,075,808.16 Other non-current assets 2,266,184,774.12 2,266,184,774.12 21 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Total non-current assets 25,419,122,594.85 23,562,621,356.34 Total assets 72,104,017,667.95 67,873,794,048.56 Current liabilities: Short-term loans Financial liabilities held for trading Derivative financial liabilities Notes payable 12,289,762,938.36 11,756,416,668.11 Accounts payable 9,963,841,226.66 9,543,570,906.39 Advance from customers Contract liabilities 1,254,007,887.89 1,481,303,661.91 Payroll payables 907,340,147.47 916,685,488.49 Taxes payable 464,776,335.00 569,997,419.03 Other payables 3,014,960,849.93 1,783,055,862.95 Incl.: Interests payable Dividends payable 1,190,081,084.25 Held-for-sale liabilities Non-current liabilities due within one year Other current liabilities 1,688,459,561.00 1,681,702,830.61 Total current liabilities 29,583,148,946.31 27,732,732,837.49 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings Bonds payable Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities Long-term payables 5,515,822.60 5,515,822.60 Long-term payroll payable 23,114,750.75 13,444,746.89 Provisions Deferred income 865,961,026.91 803,454,411.80 Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities 894,591,600.26 822,414,981.29 Total liabilities 30,477,740,546.57 28,555,147,818.78 22 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Equity holders' interest: Share capital 7,933,873,895.00 7,997,238,556.00 Other equity instruments Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserves 695,679,231.81 1,084,612,950.62 Less: Treasury stock 499,911,217.21 Other comprehensive income -78,324,424.61 -47,258,130.00 Special reserves 88,990,939.63 74,867,864.57 Surplus reserves 2,871,365,767.98 2,811,115,722.19 Retained earnings 30,114,691,711.57 27,897,980,483.61 Total equity holders' interests 41,626,277,121.38 39,318,646,229.78 Total liabilities and equity holders' 72,104,017,667.95 67,873,794,048.56 interests 4.1.3 Consolidated income statement for the period Unit: RMB Item Amount for current Period Amount for corresponding period of last year 1. Total revenue 35,845,761,369.43 35,918,554,341.41 Including: Revenue 35,845,761,369.43 35,918,554,341.41 Interest income Premium income earned Handling fees and commission income 2. Total cost of sales 33,122,408,568.27 33,174,694,137.96 Including: Cost of sales 27,652,679,995.15 28,271,747,409.19 Interest expenses Handling fees and commission expenses Payments on surrenders Claim expenses-net Provision for insurance liability reserve-net Policyholder dividends 23 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Expenses for reinsurance Taxes and surcharges 94,584,195.57 107,133,183.00 Distribution and selling 2,575,151,869.30 2,406,362,808.94 expenses General and administrative 1,612,209,191.87 1,413,473,075.20 expenses Research & development 1,188,033,797.19 933,033,239.02 expenses Finance expenses -250,480.80 42,944,422.61 Incl.: Interest expenses 326,993,576.74 312,109,006.81 Interest income 261,694,899.19 259,934,641.98 Add: Other income 50,300,268.90 50,232,431.23 Investment income (losses are 118,217,864.82 115,206,712.19 indicated with "-" ) Including: Share of profit of associates and jointly- controlled 18,793,734.03 22,724,984.03 enterprises Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost Foreign exchange gains (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gains on net exposure hedging (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gains on fair value changes 101,930,133.65 1,118,814.71 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Credit impairment losses 45,038,064.85 -57,120,636.32 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Asset impairment losses (losses -122,454,416.47 -87,086,144.06 are indicated with "-" ) Gain on disposal of assets -11,303,114.10 3,319,788.02 (losses are indicated with "-") 3. Operating profit (losses are indicated 2,905,081,602.81 2,769,531,169.22 with "-") Add: Non-operating income 83,742,907.07 47,220,342.61 Less: Non-operating expenses 21,788,428.13 49,560,954.89 4. Total profits (total losses are indicated 2,967,036,081.75 2,767,190,556.94 with "-") 24 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Less: Income tax expenses 530,671,332.87 602,032,872.18 5. Net profits (net losses are indicated 2,436,364,748.88 2,165,157,684.76 with "-") (1) Breakdown by continuity of operations 1. Net profit from continuing 2,436,364,748.88 2,165,157,684.76 operations (net losses are with "-") 2. Net profit from discontinued operations (net losses are indicated with "-") (2) Breakdown by attributable interests 1. Net profit attributable to 1,770,753,119.83 1,608,704,023.13 owners of the parent 2. Minority interests 665,611,629.05 556,453,661.63 6. Net other comprehensive income after -301,215,455.50 714,688,474.38 tax Net other comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the -113,756,305.74 226,066,827.42 parent after tax (1) Those other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit -390,400,579.93 24,344,118.99 or loss 1. Changes arising from -331,888,293.00 56,822,008.09 re- measurement of defined benefit plan 2. Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit or loss using the equity method 3. Change in fair value of -58,512,286.93 -32,477,889.10 investment in other equity instruments 4.Change in fair value of credit risk of enterprise 5. Others (2) Those other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or 276,644,274.19 201,722,708.43 loss 1. Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or -10,543.50 700,051.59 loss using the equity method 25 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 2. Change in fair value of other debt investments 3. Change in fair value of available- for-sale financial assets 4. Amount of financial assets to be reclassified and taken to other comprehensive income 5. Gains or losses on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets 6. Provision for impairment of credit in respect of other debt investments 7. Cashflow hedging reserve 6,581,873.94 47,606,056.57 8. Exchange differences on 270,072,943.75 153,416,600.27 foreign currency translation 9. Others Net other comprehensive income -187,459,149.76 488,621,646.96 attributable to minority interest after tax 7. Total comprehensive income 2,135,149,293.38 2,879,846,159.14 Total comprehensive income 1,656,996,814.09 1,834,770,850.55 attributable to owners of the parent Total comprehensive income 478,152,479.29 1,045,075,308.59 attributable to minority interest 8. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share 0.22 0.20 (2) Diluted earnings per share 0.22 0.20 Legal representative: Tan Xuguang Principal in charge of accounting: Kwong Kwan Tong Head of accounting department: Li Xia 26 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 4.1.4 Income statement of the parent company for the period Unit: RMB Item Amount for current Period Amount for corresponding period of last year 1. Revenue 7,837,054,703.48 7,891,905,166.94 Less: Cost of sales 5,911,395,396.07 6,103,819,546.13 Taxes and surcharges 31,067,942.67 34,830,776.94 Distribution and selling 105,839,466.28 212,608,174.26 expenses General and administrative 211,007,950.44 229,475,875.28 expenses Research & development 488,741,720.07 430,587,613.77 expenses Finance expenses -78,181,409.85 -27,541,068.69 Incl.: Interest expenses Interest income 81,027,384.85 49,457,340.97 Add: Other income 4,420,759.78 23,759,729.17 Investment income (losses 22,832,149.38 26,029,385.01 are indicated with "-" ) Including: Share of profit of associates and jointly- controlled 22,832,129.93 25,621,385.01 enterprises Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost Gains on net exposure hedging (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gains on fair value changes (losses are indicated with "-" ) Credit impairment losses -42,454,899.86 -78,574,142.96 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Asset impairment losses 1,551,724.14 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gain on disposal of assets 3,425.85 55,802.62 (losses are indicated with "-") 27 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 2. Operating profit (losses are indicated 1,151,985,072.95 880,946,747.23 with "-" ) Add: Non-operating income 7,164,489.37 1,455,474.63 Less: Non-operating expenses 10,045,469.94 1,845,343.17 3. Total profits (total losses are 1,149,104,092.38 880,556,878.69 indicated with "-" ) Less: Income tax expenses 120,519,652.67 123,254,334.21 4. Net profits (net losses are indicated 1,028,584,439.71 757,302,544.48 with "-" ) (1) Net profit from continuing operations (net losses are indicated 1,028,584,439.71 757,302,544.48 with "-" ) (2) Net profit from discontinued operations (net losses are indicated with "-" ) 5. Net other comprehensive income -37,607,679.53 -10,880,000.00 after tax (1) Those other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit -37,607,679.53 -10,880,000.00 or loss 1. Changes arising from re- measurement of defined benefit plan 2. Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit or loss using the equity method 3. Change in fair value of -37,607,679.53 -10,880,000.00 investment in other equity instruments 4.Change in fair value of credit risk of enterprise 5. Others (2) Those other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss 1. Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss using the equity method 2. Change in fair value of other debt investments 28 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 3. Change in fair value of available- for-sale financial assets 4. Amount of financial assets to be reclassified and taken to other comprehensive income 5. Gains or losses on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets 6. Provision for impairment of credit in respect of other debt investments 7. Cashflow hedging reserve 8. Exchange differences on foreign currency translation 9. Others 6.Total comprehensive income 990,976,760.18 746,422,544.48 7. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share 0.13 0.09 (2) Diluted earnings per share 0.13 0.09 4.1.5 Consolidated income statement from the beginning of the year to the end of the period Unit: RMB Item Amount for current Period Amount for corresponding period of last year 1. Total revenue 126,708,257,889.91 118,182,461,250.29 Including: Revenue 126,708,257,889.91 118,182,461,250.29 Interest income Premium income earned Handling fees and commission income 2. Total cost of sales 115,788,547,925.66 108,387,390,247.29 Including: Cost of sales 98,753,822,448.28 92,607,596,623.70 Interest expenses Handling fees and commission expenses 29 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Payments on surrenders Claim expenses-net Provision for insurance liability reserve-net Policyholder dividends Expenses for reinsurance Taxes and surcharges 469,604,608.84 506,427,540.54 Distribution and selling 7,944,888,246.92 7,879,958,285.22 expenses General and administrative 4,893,364,897.77 4,609,652,169.03 expenses Research & development 3,585,775,633.45 2,684,165,691.90 expenses Finance expenses 141,092,090.41 99,589,936.90 Incl.: Interest expenses 923,866,580.60 924,256,520.80 Interest income 741,359,528.23 823,002,533.27 Add: Other income 140,420,761.47 108,571,869.00 Investment income (losses are 490,916,366.16 336,382,718.03 indicated with "-" ) Including: Share of profit of associates and jointly- controlled 142,518,491.95 158,958,028.09 enterprises Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost Foreign exchange gains (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gains on net exposure hedging (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gains on fair value changes 127,437,168.43 27,992,650.96 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Credit impairment losses -139,139,191.29 -162,367,911.14 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Asset impairment losses (losses -389,707,627.13 -266,412,361.68 are indicated with "-" ) Gain on disposal of assets 32,668,579.14 7,505,947.50 (losses are indicated with "-") 3. Operating profit (losses are indicated 11,182,306,021.03 9,846,743,915.67 30 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) with "-") Add: Non-operating income 187,552,741.54 189,411,314.42 Less: Non-operating expenses 52,180,254.24 102,087,051.70 4. Total profits (total losses are indicated 11,317,678,508.33 9,934,068,178.39 with "-") Less: Income tax expenses 1,988,493,453.31 1,886,681,408.73 5. Net profits (net losses are indicated 9,329,185,055.02 8,047,386,769.66 with "-") (1) Breakdown by continuity of operations 1. Net profit from continuing 9,329,185,055.02 8,047,386,769.66 operations (net losses are with "-") 2. Net profit from discontinued operations (net losses are indicated with "-") (2) Breakdown by attributable interests 1. Net profit attributable to 7,058,241,497.72 6,001,291,382.62 owners of the parent 2. Minority interests 2,270,943,557.30 2,046,095,387.04 6. Net other comprehensive income after -521,033,271.70 549,913,645.06 tax Net other comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the 24,532,358.19 184,711,938.33 parent after tax (1) Those other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit -346,138,875.91 -25,331,243.37 or loss 1. Changes arising from -691,718,277.29 74,184,061.94 re- measurement of defined benefit plan 2. Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit -104,627.70 -1,135,343.38 or loss using the equity method 3. Change in fair value of 345,684,029.08 -98,379,961.93 investment in other equity instruments 4.Change in fair value of credit risk of enterprise 5. Others 31 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) (2) Those other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or 370,671,234.10 210,043,181.70 loss 1. Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or -4,372,006.89 1,702,993.41 loss using the equity method 2. Change in fair value of other debt investments 3. Change in fair value of available- for-sale financial assets 4. Amount of financial assets to be reclassified and taken to other comprehensive income 5. Gains or losses on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets 6. Provision for impairment of credit in respect of other debt investments 7. Cashflow hedging reserve 42,048,757.57 18,474,636.46 8. Exchange differences on 332,994,483.42 189,865,551.83 foreign currency translation 9. Others Net other comprehensive income -545,565,629.89 365,201,706.73 attributable to minority interest after tax 7. Total comprehensive income 8,808,151,783.32 8,597,300,414.72 Total comprehensive income 7,082,773,855.91 6,186,003,320.95 attributable to owners of the parent Total comprehensive income 1,725,377,927.41 2,411,297,093.77 attributable to minority interest 8. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share 0.89 0.75 (2) Diluted earnings per share 0.89 0.75 Legal representative: Tan Xuguang Principal in charge of accounting: Kwong Kwan Tong Head of accounting department: Li Xia 32 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 4.1.6 Income statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of the period Unit: RMB Item Amount for current Period Amount for corresponding period of last year 1. Revenue 32,245,617,914.49 28,697,270,964.24 Less: Cost of sales 23,510,534,234.28 20,883,118,302.29 Taxes and surcharges 184,122,428.73 220,199,143.72 Distribution and selling 793,823,881.21 1,014,123,085.41 expenses General and administrative 756,452,928.69 905,084,497.07 expenses Research & development 1,552,070,300.52 1,098,968,591.90 expenses Finance expenses -189,143,912.49 -121,672,615.15 Incl.: Interest expenses Interest income 198,336,573.48 151,438,159.31 Add: Other income 43,907,987.73 49,905,181.93 Investment income (losses 633,717,968.81 600,920,771.09 are indicated with "-" ) Including: Share of profit of associates and jointly- controlled 82,969,721.41 78,915,922.00 enterprises Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost Gains on net exposure hedging (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gains on fair value changes (losses are indicated with "-" ) Credit impairment losses -76,959,977.28 -83,582,542.57 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Asset impairment losses -5,423,751.68 70,865.72 (losses are indicated with "-" ) Gain on disposal of assets -3,497,073.62 1,496,613.13 (losses are indicated with "-") 2. Operating profit (losses are indicated 6,229,503,207.51 5,266,260,848.30 with "-" ) 33 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Add: Non-operating income 13,152,720.65 4,681,581.29 Less: Non-operating expenses 10,278,518.52 4,436,871.14 3. Total profits (total losses are 6,232,377,409.64 5,266,505,558.45 indicated with "-" ) Less: Income tax expenses 737,221,035.08 723,050,560.26 4. Net profits (net losses are indicated 5,495,156,374.56 4,543,454,998.19 with "-" ) (1) Net profit from continuing operations (net losses are indicated 5,495,156,374.56 4,543,454,998.19 with "-" ) (2) Net profit from discontinued operations (net losses are indicated with "-" ) 5. Net other comprehensive income -31,066,294.61 -63,920,000.00 after tax (1) Those other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit -31,066,294.61 -63,920,000.00 or loss 1. Changes arising from re- measurement of defined benefit plan 2. Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit or loss using the equity method 3. Change in fair value of -31,066,294.61 -63,920,000.00 investment in other equity instruments 4.Change in fair value of credit risk of enterprise 5. Others (2) Those other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss 1. Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss using the equity method 2. Change in fair value of other debt investments 3. Change in fair value of available- for-sale financial assets 34 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 4. Amount of financial assets to be reclassified and taken to other comprehensive income 5. Gains or losses on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets 6. Provision for impairment of credit in respect of other debt investments 7. Cashflow hedging reserve 8. Exchange differences on foreign currency translation 9. Others 6.Total comprehensive income 5,464,090,079.95 4,479,534,998.19 7. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share 0.69 0.56 (2) Diluted earnings per share 0.69 0.56 4.1.7 Consolidated cash flow statement from the beginning of the year to the end of the period Unit: RMB Item Amount for current Period Amount for corresponding period of last year 1. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods 103,365,771,888.76 98,478,414,768.41 and provision of services Net increase in customers' deposit and interbank deposit Net increase in loans from central bank Net increase in capital borrowed from other financial institutions Cash received from premiums of original insurance contract Net cash received from reinsurance Net increase in policyholder 35 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) deposit and investment Cash received from interests, handling fees and commission Net increase in capital borrowed Net increase in cash received under repurchasing Net cash received from entrusted sale and purchase of securities Refund of taxes 431,071,227.98 336,021,747.26 Other cash received relating to 1,359,316,270.01 1,198,645,909.29 operating activities Subtotal of cash inflows from operating 105,156,159,386.75 100,013,082,424.96 activities Cash paid for purchase of goods 68,887,947,414.05 59,955,375,413.50 and receiving of services Net increase in customers' loans and advances Net increase in fund deposited in central bank and interbank Cash paid for claims under original insurance contract Net increase in capital lent to other financial institutions Cash paid for interests, handling fees and commission Cash paid for dividends to policyholders Cash paid to and for staff 19,336,878,827.95 17,710,869,690.45 Cash paid for all types of taxes 5,405,841,153.49 5,962,371,644.12 Other cash paid relating to 7,510,780,761.45 9,893,013,782.77 operating activities Subtotal of cash outflows from 101,141,448,156.94 93,521,630,530.84 operating activities Net cash flows from operating activities 4,014,711,229.81 6,491,451,894.12 2. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of 12,067,876,585.00 6,751,417,095.00 investments Cash from return on investments 260,730,539.00 241,223,844.71 36 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other 37,066,997.04 28,952,426.34 long-term assets Net cash received from disposal of 108,601,950.68 subsidiaries and other business units Other cash received relating to 6,977,595.59 investing activities Subtotal of cash inflows from investing 12,372,651,716.63 7,130,195,316.73 activities Cash paid for acquisition and construction of fixed assets, intangible 3,821,141,210.56 2,468,949,254.91 assets and other long-term assets Cash paid for investment 15,229,731,304.72 9,191,693,958.66 Net increase in pledged loans Net cash paid for acquisition of 12,895,827.70 subsidiaries and other business units Other cash paid relating to 9,522,144.00 23,347,049.90 investing activities Subtotal of cash outflows from 19,060,394,659.28 11,696,886,091.17 investing activities Net cash flows from investing activities -6,687,742,942.65 -4,566,690,774.44 3. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from capital 102,611,586.97 11,439,720.00 contribution Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from capital contribution 102,611,586.97 11,439,720.00 of minority shareholders Cash received from borrowings 18,047,332,528.00 13,122,384,736.04 Other cash received relating to 59,075,529.00 78,147,926.70 financing activities Subtotal of cash inflows from financing 18,209,019,643.97 13,211,972,382.74 activities Cash paid for repayment of 16,354,093,409.26 11,610,709,580.69 borrowings Cash paid for distribution of 3,777,215,336.00 3,454,644,094.53 dividends, profit or for interest Including: Dividends and profit 1,032,472,200.75 844,579,713.84 distributed to minority shareholders by 37 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) subsidiaries Other cash paid relating to 790,570,645.13 1,248,776,985.82 financing activities Subtotal of cash outflows from 20,921,879,390.39 16,314,130,661.04 financing activities Net cash flows from financing activities -2,712,859,746.42 -3,102,158,278.30 4. Effects of changes in exchange rates 15,957,498.05 74,603,219.31 on cash and cash equivalents 5. Net increase in cash and cash -5,369,933,961.21 -1,102,793,939.31 equivalents Add: balances of cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the 34,379,938,275.41 26,254,590,256.11 period 6. Balances of cash and cash 29,010,004,314.20 25,151,796,316.80 equivalents as at the end of the period 4.1.8 Cash flow statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of the period Unit: RMB Item Amount for current Period Amount for corresponding period of last year 1. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods 29,482,934,239.44 30,102,537,478.93 and provision of services Refund of taxes Other cash received relating to 678,703,846.34 592,721,607.97 operating activities Subtotal of cash inflows from operating 30,161,638,085.78 30,695,259,086.90 activities Cash paid for purchase of goods 25,156,703,731.77 22,336,341,263.50 and receiving of services Cash paid to and for staff 1,479,339,704.86 1,244,789,691.89 Cash paid for all types of taxes 2,334,820,936.94 2,633,368,276.89 Other cash paid relating to 882,242,843.59 763,183,367.03 operating activities Subtotal of cash outflows from 29,853,107,217.16 26,977,682,599.31 operating activities Net cash flows from operating 308,530,868.62 3,717,576,487.59 38 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) activities 2. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of 876,585.00 251,615,695.00 investments Cash from return on investments 703,710,355.37 609,243,568.84 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other 8,655,114.00 96,245.71 long-term assets Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units Other cash received relating to 241,783,376.18 180,422.79 investing activities Subtotal of cash inflows from investing 955,025,430.55 861,135,932.34 activities Cash paid for acquisition and construction of fixed assets, intangible 1,564,837,260.58 547,979,797.33 assets and other long-term assets Cash paid for investment 446,269,523.56 1,714,044,580.00 Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units Other cash paid relating to 992,479,092.93 investing activities Subtotal of cash outflows from 2,011,106,784.14 3,254,503,470.26 investing activities Net cash flows from investing activities -1,056,081,353.59 -2,393,367,537.92 3. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from capital contribution Cash received from borrowings Other cash received relating to financing activities Subtotal of cash inflows from financing activities Cash paid for repayment of borrowings Cash paid for distribution of 2,222,957,768.28 2,061,263,942.36 dividends, profit or for interest Other cash paid relating to 39 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) financing activities Subtotal of cash outflows from 2,222,957,768.28 2,061,263,942.36 financing activities Net cash flows from financing activities -2,222,957,768.28 -2,061,263,942.36 4. Effects of changes in exchange rates -9,550.02 54,160.02 on cash and cash equivalents 5. Net increase in cash and cash -2,970,517,803.27 -737,000,832.67 equivalents Add: balances of cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the 19,074,554,698.78 14,138,495,877.47 period 6. Balances of cash and cash 16,104,036,895.51 13,401,495,044.80 equivalents as at the end of the period 4.2 Descriptions of adjustment of financial statements 4.2.1 Adjustment to the opening financial statements for the year of implementation of the New Standard on Financial Instruments, New Standard on Income and New Standard on Lease in 2019 Applicable □ Not applicable Consolidated balance sheet Unit: RMB Item 31 December 2018 1 January 2019 Adjustment Current assets: Cash and cash 38,209,952,558.31 38,209,952,558.31 equivalents Settlement provisions Capital lent to other financial institutions Financial assets held for 4,115,199,600.23 4,115,199,600.23 trading Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 18,056,440,277.52 18,056,440,277.52 Accounts receivable 13,155,363,494.20 13,155,363,494.20 Receivable financing 6,936,224,398.10 6,936,224,398.10 Prepayments 1,109,227,313.17 1,109,227,313.17 40 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Insurance receivables Reinsurance receivables Contract reserve of reinsurance receivables Other receivables 1,087,148,524.03 1,087,148,524.03 Incl.: Interests 23,747,780.97 23,747,780.97 receivable Dividends 1,608,696.50 1,608,696.50 receivable Purchase restituted financial assets Inventories 20,674,287,133.47 20,674,287,133.47 Contract assets 935,892,539.90 935,892,539.90 Held-for-sale assets 5,525,306.60 5,525,306.60 Non-current assets due 2,127,858,173.40 2,127,858,173.40 within one year Other current assets 1,692,343,618.45 1,692,343,618.45 Total current assets 108,105,462,937.38 108,105,462,937.38 Non-current assets: Granted loans and advances Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables 6,483,298,008.60 6,483,298,008.60 Long-term equity 4,463,591,313.13 4,463,591,313.13 investments Investments in other 1,315,633,672.96 1,315,633,672.96 equity instruments Other non-current 192,949,412.40 192,949,412.40 financial assets Investment property 593,459,307.58 593,459,307.58 Fixed assets 29,454,072,247.73 21,284,886,674.72 -8,169,185,573.01 Construction in progress 2,848,101,239.62 2,848,101,239.62 41 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Productive biological assets Oil and gas assets Right-of-use assets 10,847,665,335.76 10,847,665,335.76 Intangible assets 23,299,455,749.37 23,299,455,749.37 Development 440,148,223.16 440,148,223.16 expenditure Goodwill 23,037,386,296.04 23,037,386,296.04 Long-term prepaid 228,459,134.85 228,459,134.85 expenses Deferred tax assets 4,458,451,001.33 4,628,227,385.60 169,776,384.27 Other non-current 355,896,630.03 355,896,630.03 assets Total non-current assets 97,170,902,236.80 100,019,158,383.82 2,848,256,147.02 Total assets 205,276,365,174.18 208,124,621,321.20 2,848,256,147.02 Current liabilities: Short-term loans 5,472,765,901.24 5,472,765,901.24 Loans from central bank Capital borrowed from other financial institutions Financial liabilities held 213,435,765.47 213,435,765.47 for trading Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities Notes payable 15,925,016,265.08 15,925,016,265.08 Accounts payable 30,869,354,934.85 30,869,354,934.85 Advance from customers Contract liabilities 8,722,443,043.80 8,722,443,043.80 Selling financial assets of repurchase Absorbing deposit and interbank deposit Security trading commission 42 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Security underwriting fees Payroll payables 5,184,666,613.19 5,184,666,613.19 Taxes payable 2,506,794,642.37 2,506,794,642.37 Other payables 6,502,173,092.72 6,502,173,092.72 Incl.: Interests 101,293,322.06 101,293,322.06 payable Dividends 295,006,756.48 295,006,756.48 payable Handling fees and commission payable Reinsurance payables Held-for-sale liabilities Non-current liabilities 6,898,699,368.61 7,565,337,793.50 666,638,424.89 due within one year Other current liabilities 6,121,799,350.16 6,121,799,350.16 Total current liabilities 88,417,148,977.49 89,083,787,402.38 666,638,424.89 Non-current liabilities: Insurance contract reserve Long-term borrowings 10,908,512,233.85 10,908,512,233.85 Bonds payable 12,265,020,075.27 12,265,020,075.27 Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities 11,889,548,623.68 11,889,548,623.68 Long-term payables 9,895,419,535.20 360,915,002.28 -9,534,504,532.92 Long-term payroll 9,580,057,732.13 9,580,057,732.13 payable Provisions 364,979,471.20 364,979,471.20 Deferred income 3,256,007,618.70 3,256,007,618.70 Deferred tax liabilities 5,772,705,450.50 5,893,450,286.14 120,744,835.64 Other non-current 2,557,186,306.15 2,557,186,306.15 liabilities Total non-current liabilities 54,599,888,423.00 57,075,677,349.40 2,475,788,926.40 43 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Total liabilities 143,017,037,400.49 146,159,464,751.78 3,142,427,351.29 Equity holders' interest: Share capital 7,997,238,556.00 7,997,238,556.00 Other equity instruments Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserves 113,699,432.76 113,699,432.76 Less: Treasury stock 499,911,217.21 499,911,217.21 Other comprehensive -1,570,594,557.01 -1,584,006,377.44 -13,411,820.43 income Special reserves 155,056,854.10 155,056,854.10 Surplus reserves 674,283,390.61 674,283,390.61 General risk provision Retained earnings 32,443,962,374.77 32,324,975,192.29 -118,987,182.48 Total equity attributable to equity holders of parent 39,313,734,834.02 39,181,335,831.11 -132,399,002.91 company Minority interests 22,945,592,939.67 22,783,820,738.31 -161,772,201.36 Total equity holders' 62,259,327,773.69 61,965,156,569.42 -294,171,204.27 interests Total liabilities and equity 205,276,365,174.18 208,124,621,321.20 2,848,256,147.02 holders' interests Descriptions of adjustments made: With effect from 1 January 2019 (the "date of first adoption"), the Group has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Lease (the "New Standard on Lease"; the standard on lease before amendment is referred as the "Original Standard on Lease") amended by MOF in 2018. For the contracts already existed before the date of first adoption, the Group chose not to re-assess whether they were of lease or included lease on the date of first adoption. For the contracts signed or changed after the date of first adoption, the Group has assessed whether the contracts were of lease or included lease according to the definitions stated in the New Standard on Lease. The definitions stated in the New Standard on Lease do not have major impacts on the scope of the Group's contracts fulfilling the definitions of lease. The Group as lessee The Group adjusted the beginning amount of the retained earnings and other relevant items on financial statements on the first date of adoption when the New Standard on Lease was first adopted based on the cumulative impact of first adoption of the New Standard on Lease without adjusting the information for the comparable period. For the operating leases before the first date of adoption, the Group adopted one or more than one simplified treatments as follows 44 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) based on each lease option: Leases to be completed within 12 months of the first date of adoption shall be treated as short-term leases;

short-term leases; When measuring the lease liabilities, a single discount rate is adopted for leases with similar characteristics;

The measurement of right-of-use assets does not include initial direct cost;

right-of-use assets does not include initial direct cost; For the leases with extension option or termination option, the Group determines the lease term based on the exercise of options in practice prior to the first date of adoption and other latest developments;

The Group assesses whether the contracts with leases are onerous before the first date of adoption according to "Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No.13 - Contingencies" and adjusts the right-of-use assets based on the provision for loss made in the

balance sheet before the first date of adoption as an alternative to performing an impairment review on the right-of-use assets;

right-of-use assets based on the provision for loss made in the balance sheet before the first date of adoption as an alternative to performing an impairment review on the right-of-use assets; For the change of the lease before the first date of adoption, accounting treatments shall be in accordance with the final arrangements of the change of the lease.

For the operating leases before the first date of adoption, the Group assumed that the New Standard on Lease is adopted to measure right-of-use assets once the lease term commenced, with the carrying amount discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the first date of adoption.

For the finance leases before the first date of adoption, the Group measured the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the original carrying amounts of the assets under finance lease and the finance lease payable respectively on the first date of adoption.

On the first date of adoption, the Group made the adjustments as follows in connection with the adoption of the New Standard on Lease:

The Group recognized lease liabilities of RMB17,418,755,002.55 and right-of-use assets of RMB10,847,665,335.76 on 1 January 2019. For the operating leases before the first date of adoption, the Group measures the lease liabilities according to the present value discounted at the incremental borrowing rate on the first date of adoption, where the range of discount rate of the incremental borrowing is between 0%-15%. Based on each lease option, the Group measured right-of-use assets according to the assumption that the carrying amount under this standard was adopted once the lease term commenced.

The reconciliation information of the lease liabilities recognized by the Group on 1 January 2019 and the major operating lease commitments disclosed in the 2018 annual financial statements is as follows: Unit: RMB Item 1 January 2019 1. Operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018 3,595,922,598.51 Lease liabilities according to the present value discounted at the incremental 3,120,052,462.73 borrowing rate on the first date of adoption Less: Recognized exemption - short-term lease 98,369,947.08 Lease liabilities recognized for adopting the New Standard on Lease and relevant 3,021,682,515.65 to the original operating leases Add: Finance lease payable as at 31 December 2018 14,397,072,486.90 2. Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 17,418,755,002.55 Presented as: Non-current liabilities due within one year 5,529,206,378.87 Lease liabilities 11,889,548,623.68 45 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) The composition of the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets as at 1 January 2019 is as follows: Unit: RMB Item 1 January 2019 Right-of-use assets： Right-of-use assets in respect of the operating leases recognized before the first 2,678,479,762.75 date of adoption Assets under financial lease recognized under the Original Standard on Lease 8,169,185,573.01 Total: 10,847,665,335.76 The Group as lessor The Group did not make any transitional adjustment for leases in which the Group is a lessor and such leases were accounted for according to the New Standard on Lease since the first date of adoption. On the first date of adoption, for the renewed leases for the existing leased properties which the Group has signed but whose lease period has not commenced, they will be deemed as a change with respect to the existing lease contracts on the first date of adoption. Such change had no impact on the balance sheet as of 1 January 2019. However, since 1 January 2019, the lease receivables after the change in the lease terms after the change will be recognized as rental income on a straight-line basis. Since the first date of adoption, the Group allocates the consideration in respect of the contract in accordance with the principles of transaction price allocation described in Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue. The change had no material impact on the financial statements of the period. Sales and leaseback transactions For the sales and leaseback transactions which existed before the first date of adoption, the Group did not reassess, on the first date of adoption, whether the transfer of assets complies with the requirements on accounting treatment for sales pursuant to the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue. For the transactions after the first date of adoption, the Group, as a seller and lessee, applied the requirements under Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue to assess and determine whether asset transfer in a sales and leaseback transaction constitute sales. If the transfer of assets in the sales and leaseback transaction does not constitute a sale, the Group would determine the proceeds as financial liabilities. Balance sheet of the parent company Unit: RMB Item 31 December 2018 1 January 2019 Adjustment Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 19,192,409,975.7819,192,409,975.78 Financial assets held for trading Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 46 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 21,026,407,121.15 21,026,407,121.15 Accounts receivable 1,069,759,568.00 1,069,759,568.00 Receivable financing Prepayments 385,395,385.93 385,395,385.93 Other receivables 501,826,716.43 501,826,716.43 Incl.: Interests 10,662,718.08 10,662,718.08 receivable Dividends 292,560,465.75 292,560,465.75 receivable Inventories 1,971,178,990.99 1,971,178,990.99 Contract assets Held-for-sale assets Non-current assets due within one year Other current assets 164,194,933.94 164,194,933.94 Total current assets 44,311,172,692.22 44,311,172,692.22 Non-current assets: Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity 14,531,123,322.77 14,531,123,322.77 investments Investments in other 170,082,200.00 170,082,200.00 equity instruments Other non-current financial assets Investment property 1,372,826,553.46 1,372,826,553.46 Fixed assets 2,561,908,781.20 2,561,908,781.20 Construction in progress 922,996,632.68 922,996,632.68 Productive biological 47 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) assets Oil and gas assets Right-of-use assets Intangible assets 447,349,640.19 447,349,640.19 Development expenditure Goodwill 341,073,643.76 341,073,643.76 Long-term prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets 949,075,808.16 949,075,808.16 Other non-current 2,266,184,774.12 2,266,184,774.12 assets Total non-current assets 23,562,621,356.34 23,562,621,356.34 Total assets 67,873,794,048.56 67,873,794,048.56 48 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Current liabilities: Short-term loans Financial liabilities held for trading Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities Notes payable 11,756,416,668.11 11,756,416,668.11 Accounts payable 9,543,570,906.39 9,543,570,906.39 Advance from customers Contract liabilities 1,481,303,661.91 1,481,303,661.91 Payroll payables 916,685,488.49 916,685,488.49 Taxes payable 569,997,419.03 569,997,419.03 Other payables 1,783,055,862.95 1,783,055,862.95 Incl.: Interests payable Dividends payable Held-for-sale liabilities Non-current liabilities due within one year Other current liabilities 1,681,702,830.61 1,681,702,830.61 Total current liabilities 27,732,732,837.49 27,732,732,837.49 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings Bonds payable Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities Long-term payables 5,515,822.60 5,515,822.60 Long-term payroll 13,444,746.89 13,444,746.89 payable 49 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) Provisions Deferred income 803,454,411.80 803,454,411.80 Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities 822,414,981.29 822,414,981.29 Total liabilities 28,555,147,818.78 28,555,147,818.78 Equity holders' interest: Share capital 7,997,238,556.00 7,997,238,556.00 Other equity instruments Incl: Preference shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserves 1,084,612,950.62 1,084,612,950.62 Less: Treasury stock 499,911,217.21 499,911,217.21 Other comprehensive -47,258,130.00 -47,258,130.00 income Special reserves 74,867,864.57 74,867,864.57 Surplus reserves 2,811,115,722.19 2,811,115,722.19 Retained earnings 27,897,980,483.61 27,897,980,483.61 Total equity holders' 39,318,646,229.78 39,318,646,229.78 interests Total liabilities and equity 67,873,794,048.56 67,873,794,048.56 holders' interests The New Standard on Lease has no impact on the financial statements of the parent company as at 1 January 2019. 4.2.2 Descriptions of retrospective adjustment to comparative data in previous period following the implementation of the New Standard on Financial Instruments or New Standard on Lease in 2019 □ Applicable √ Not applicable 50 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (Full Report) 4.3 Auditors' report Whether the third quarterly report is audited or not Yes √ No The third quarterly report of the Company is not audited. WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Tan Xuguang, Chairman 30 October 2019 51 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 13:11:04 UTC 0 Latest news on WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 09:17a WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (main text) PU 09:12a WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (full report) PU 2011 WEICHAI POWER'H' : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo.. PU Financials (CNY) Sales 2019 170 B EBIT 2019 15 198 M Net income 2019 9 557 M Finance 2019 13 766 M Yield 2019 3,96% P/E ratio 2019 9,67x P/E ratio 2020 9,78x EV / Sales2019 0,47x EV / Sales2020 0,43x Capitalization 94 228 M Chart WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 12,79 CNY Last Close Price 11,45 CNY Spread / Highest target 45,2% Spread / Average Target 11,7% Spread / Lowest Target -31,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 43.02% 13 135 DENSO CORPORATION 5.49% 35 678 CONTINENTAL AG 4.65% 28 081 APTIV 46.79% 23 155 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --.--% 18 855 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 15.59% 17 092