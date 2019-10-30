MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Weichai Power Co., Ltd. 2338 CNE1000004L9 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. (2338) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/29 12.7 HKD -0.78% 09:17a WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (main text) PU 09:12a WEICHAI POWER : Third quarterly report for 2019 (full report) PU 2011 WEICHAI POWER'H' : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2011 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Weichai Power : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) 0 10/30/2019 | 09:17am EDT Send by mail :

(the "Company") on the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange dated 30 October 2019, which is for information only. The full text of the announcement in Chinese is published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company. By order of the Board of Directors Tan Xuguang Chairman and CEO Weifang, Shandong, PRC 30 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Xuguang, Mr. Zhang Quan, Mr. Xu Xinyu, Mr. Sun Shaojun, Mr. Yuan Hongming and Mr. Yan Jianbo; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Yuepu, Mr. Jiang Kui, Mr. Gordon Riske and Mr. Michael Martin Macht; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Zhong, Mr. Wang Gongyong, Mr. Ning Xiangdong, Mr. Li Hongwu and Mr. Wen Daocai. WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) Stock Code: 000338 Abbreviation: Weichai Power Announcement No.: 2019-033 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) 1 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) SECTION 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE The board of directors, the Supervisory Committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that no false presentations or misleading statements are contained herein, nor with any material omissions, and severally and jointly accept responsibilities for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this quarterly report. All directors have attended the Board meeting in respect of reviewing this quarterly report. Tan Xuguang, principal of the Company, Kwong Kwan Tong, principal in‐charge of accounting and Li Xia, head of accounting department (in charge person of accounting), warrant that the financial statements contained in the quarterly report are true, accurate and complete. 2 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) SECTION 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Major accounting data and financial indicators Whether the Company has made retrospective adjustment or restatement of accounting data of the prior years □ Yes √No Unit: RMB Change for the end As at the end of of reporting period as As at the end of the last year compared to end of reporting period last year Total assets (RMB) 223,726,604,498.05 205,276,365,174.18 8.99% Net assets attributable to shareholders of 42,877,114,285.21 39,313,734,834.02 9.06% listed company (RMB) Change for the period from Change for the the beginning of the year From the beginning to the end of the reporting reporting period Reporting period of the year to the period over the over the end of the reporting corresponding corresponding period period of last year period of last year Revenue (RMB) 35,845,761,369.43 -0.20% 126,708,257,889.91 7.21% Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company 1,770,753,119.83 10.07% 7,058,241,497.72 17.61% (RMB) Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company 1,494,633,694.65 -0.93% 6,447,076,829.66 13.35% after extraordinary gain/loss (RMB) Net cash flows from operating -- -- 4,014,711,229.81 -38.15% activities (RMB) Basic earnings per share 0.22 10.95% 0.89 18.55% (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share 0.22 10.95% 0.89 18.55% (RMB/share) Weighted average return on net 4.15% -0.18% 17.20% 0.73% assets Extraordinary gain/loss items and amounts √ Applicable □ N/A Unit: RMB Item Amount from the beginning Description of the year to the end of the reporting period 3 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) Gains or losses from disposal of non-current assets (including the part of assets impairment provision already made and written 103,406,089.71 off) Government subsidy accounted into profit and loss for the current period, excluding those closely associated with the 140,420,761.47 business of the Company which were given in a fixed amount or volume in compliance with state standard Profit and loss from debt restructuring 8,891,743.08 Profit and loss on the changes in fair value generated from financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading and derivative financial liabilities and investment income received from disposal of financial assets held for trading, derivative 436,033,421.23 financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading, derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments, other than effective hedging business relating to ordinary operating business of the Company Reversal of impairment provision in respect of receivables and contract assets for which impairment test is conducted 6,768,474.42 separately Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above 126,652,586.90 items Less: Effects of income tax 106,732,364.94 Effects of minority interests (after tax) 104,276,043.81 Total 611,164,668.06 -- Notes for the Company's extraordinary gain or loss items as defined in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses and the extraordinary gain or loss items as illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses defined as its recurring gain or loss items □ Applicable √ N/A During the reporting period, the Company did not define any extraordinary gain or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses as its recurring gain or loss items. 2.2 Total number of shareholders and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders as at the end of the reporting period 1. Number of shareholders of ordinary shares and shareholders of preference shares with resumed voting rights and information on shareholdings of the top tenshareholders 4 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) Unit: Share Total number of shareholders of Total number of shareholders of preference shares with resumed ordinary shares as at the end of the 180,939 0 voting rights as at the end of the reporting period reporting period, if any f Information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders Nature of Shareholding Number of Number of Pledged or frozen Name of shareholder shareholder ratio shares held restricted Status of Quantity shares held shares HKSCC Nominees Limited Foreign 24.43% 1,938,406,116 shareholder Weichai Group Holdings State-owned legal 17.72% 1,406,100,000 1,345,905,600 Limited person Hong Kong Securities Overseas legal Clearing Company person 5.13%407,084,690 Limited Weifang Investment State-owned legal Group Company person 3.74% 296,625,408 296,625,408 Limited China Securities Finance Domestic non- Corporation Limited state-owned legal 2.06% 163,608,906 person IVM Technical Overseas Consultants Wien 1.58% 125,265,203 legal person Gesellschaft m.b.H Central Huijin Assets State-owned Management Company legal person 1.37% 108,492,800 Limited Shandong Enterprise Domestic Trust Operation non-state- owned 0.83% 66,180,960 Company Limited legal person Tan Xuguang Domestic natural 0.74% 58,842,596 44,131,947 person Hu Zhongxiang Domestic 0.63% 50,264,177 natural person Information on shareholdings of the top ten non-restricted shareholders Name of shareholder Number of non-restricted Types of shares shares held Types of shares Quantity HKSCC Nominees Limited 1,938,406,116 Overseas listed 1,938,406,116 foreign shares Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company 407,084,690 RMB ordinary 407,084,690 Limited shares China Securities Finance Corporation 163,608,906 RMB ordinary 163,608,906 Limited shares 5 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) IVM Technical Consultants Wien 125,265,203 RMB ordinary 125,265,203 Gesellschaft m.b.H shares Central Huijin Assets Management 108,492,800 RMB ordinary Company Limited shares 108,492,800 Shandong Enterprise Trust Operation 66,180,960 RMB ordinary 66,180,960 Company Limited shares Weichai Group Holdings Limited 60,194,400 RMB ordinary 60,194,400 shares Hu Zhongxiang 50,264,177 RMB ordinary 50,264,177 shares China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. - Orient Hong Rui Feng Flexible Allocation Mixed RMB ordinary Securities Investment Fund (LOF) 43,424,254 43,424,254 shares (招商银行股份有限公司－东方红睿丰灵 活配置混合型证券投资基金(LOF)) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 37,241,939 RMB ordinary 37,241,939 shares Statement on the connected relationship Among the aforesaid shareholders, Mr. Tan Xuguang is the chairman of Weichai Group Holdings Limited. The Company is not aware whether there is any connected or acting in concert relationship among relationship among the aforementioned shareholders, or whether there is any acting in the aforementioned shareholders concert relationship among them. Description of top 10 shareholders' Among the top 10 shareholders of the Company, Hu Zhongxiang held 49,369,177 shares through a client credit trading guarantee securities account of China Galaxy Securities involvement in financing and securities lending businesses Co., Ltd.. Whether any of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares and the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period □ Yes √ No None of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares or the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period. 2. Total number of shareholders of preference shares and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders of preference shares as at the end of the reportingperiod □ Applicable √ N/A 6 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) SECTION 3 IMPORTANT EVENTS 3.1 Information on and reasons for the changes of financial statistics and financial indicators during the reporting period √ Applicable □ N/A Unit: RMB Item on Statements As at the end of As at the end of Percentage Reason the reporting change period last year It is mainly attributable to the increase in structured deposits in the current period. Financial assets held for trading 5,915,503,031.17 4,115,199,600.23 43.75% Construction in progress It is mainly attributable to the 5,523,692,606.42 2,848,101,239.62 93.94% increase in investments in some construction projects of the Company in the current year. Short-term loans 8,037,340,704.45 5,472,765,901.24 46.86% It is mainly attributable to the general working capital requirements. Long-term payables 3,520,442,033.45 9,895,419,535.20 -64.42% It is mainly attributable to the effect of implementation of new lease standards. From the Corresponding Percentage Item on Statements Reason beginning of year change to the end of period of last year the reporting period Research & development expenses 3,585,775,633.45 2,684,165,691.90 33.59% It is mainly attributable to the increase in research and development expenditure during the period. It is mainly attributable to the increase in structured Finance expenses 141,092,090.41 99,589,936.90 41.67% deposits in the current period and the recognition of interest income in investment income. Investment income It is mainly attributable to the 490,916,366.16 336,382,718.03 45.94% increase in income of structured deposits in the current period. 7 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) Gain on change of fair value It is mainly attributable to the 127,437,168.43 27,992,650.96 355.25% increase in gain on cross currency swap instruments. Impairment loss of assets It is mainly attributable to the -389,707,627.13 -266,412,361.68 -46.28% increase in provision for decline in value of inventories. Net cash flows from operating It is mainly attributable to the activities 4,014,711,229.81 6,491,451,894.12 -38.15% impact caused by the time point of cash collection from sales of merchandises. Net cash flows from investing It is mainly attributable to the activities -6,687,742,942.65 -4,566,690,774.44 -46.45% increase in structured deposits and acquisition of fixed assets in the current period. 3.2 Analysis and description on the progress of important events, their impacts and solutions □Applicable √ N/A Progress of implementation of share repurchase □Applicable √ N/A Progress of implementation of the disposal of repurchased shares by way of centralized bidding Applicable √ N/A 3.3 Commitments made by the Company's de facto controllers, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers entities and other related committing parties not yet implemented during the reporting period √ Applicable □ N/A The Commitments Type of Contents of commitments Time of Period of Implementation commitment by commitment commitments commitments situation Shaanxi Other I. Issues relating to the qualification 9 April 2007 Before 30 Implementation Other Automotive commitments of Shaanxi Zhongqi: June 2007 of commitments Group Co., 1. The business scope of Shaanxi was not yet commitments Ltd., Shaanxi Zhongqi covers the production and sale completed. to medium Heavy-duty of full-set automobiles ("Sale and and minority export trade (licensed operation) of Motor automobiles (excluding sedans), auto shareholders Company parts and components and engines of the Limited produced by the company" as stated in Company its Business License of Corporate Legal 8 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) Person). According to the announcement "Vehicle Manufacturers and Products" made by the State Development and Reform Commission (the "SDRC"), Shaanxi Automotive, the other shareholder of Shaanxi Zhongqi, remained as the manufacturer of the "Shaan-qi" branded automobiles. In establishing Shaanxi Zhongqi jointly with TAGC, the contribution from Shaanxi Automotive was represented by the operating assets relating to the operation of heavy-duty automobile production, whereas the corresponding undertakings and human resources were taken over by Shaanxi Zhongqi. Whilst the qualification of Shaanxi Automotive for producing and selling heavy-dutyfull-set automobileproducts shall be succeeded by Shaanxi Zhongqi, the formalities for the change of qualification have not been completed under the influence of the "Delong-league" crisis and other factors. Shaanxi Automotive has committed to cooperate in procuring the change of qualification as

mentioned above according to the law.

II. Issues relating to land lease : Shaanxi Zhongqi leased from Shaanxi Automotive land parcels and buildings located in No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City and Caojia Town in Qishan County. Shaanxi Automotive failed to provide the relevant title documents including property ownership certificates, land use certificates or leasing registration certificates, etc. Shaanxi Automotive and Shaanxi Zhongqi undertook that they shall fully negotiate and communicate with local governments to seek elimination of the irregularities existing in the leased land and properties, within the shortest possible timeframe. Where losses are suffered by Shaanxi Zhongqi in this regard, Shaanxi Automotive shall be responsible for its full compensation. 1.Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a Implementation Shaanxi Fast Other subsidiary controlled by the Company 1 December One year of commitments commitments leased from Shaanxi Auto Gear General was not yet Gear Co., Ltd. 2006 completed. Works (currently named Shaanxi Fast Gear Automotive Transmission Co., Ltd., and hereinafter "Fast Transmission") two parcels of land located in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang 9 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province. The aforesaid two parcels of land were acquired by Fast Transmission by way of allocation, but Fast Transmission failed to provide competent government authorities with documents testifying agreed leasing of the land use rights concerning such allocated land. 2. SFGC leased from Fast Transmission buildings located in the west section of Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan Country and Shucang Village in Baoji County. For some of the buildings, title documents including property ownership certificates, corresponding land use rightcertificates and leasing registration etc. have not yet been obtained. 3. Fast Transmission and SFGC undertook to fully negotiate and communicate with the local governments to seek lawful and effective regulations or adjustments to the leasing of land and properties within one year and seek elimination of the existing circumstances of irregularities in respect of the leasing of land parcels and properties. During the merger by absorption with TAGC, Weichai Power built some properties on a parcel of land acquired by way of land grant, allocation and Implementation leasing which is to the west of Weizhou Weichai Other 1 December One year of commitments Power Co., Road and to the south of Min Sheng 2006 was not yet commitments completed. Ltd. Road East Street by Weifang Diesel Engine Factory (currently named Weichai Group Holdings Limited, and hereinafter "Weichai Group"). Application has been made by Weichai Power for the grant (transfer) of six parcels of land under Weichai Group where the aforesaid buildings are located, to obtain the land use rights by way of land grant to the aforesaid land parcels. Whether the commitments have been No implemented timely 10 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) If implementation of commitments is not yet completed, state detailed reasons for not completing implementation of commitments and next plan 1. Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Automotive Group Co., Ltd. and Shaanxi Heavy‐duty Motor Company Limited According to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 9 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）9 号行政监 管措施决定书》), Shaanxi Automotive Group, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., issued announcements in designated media on 13 August 2014, stating the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: "I. Since 2007, Shaanxi Automotive has striven to transfer the qualification for producing full- set heavy-duty vehicles to Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power. However, in actual practice, due to the change of austerity measures and industry policies of the state, competent authorities including the State Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology do not permit the segregation and partial transfer of qualification with respect to full-set automobile. As such, the "change of holder of sale and production qualification in respect of full- set heavy-duty vehicle products to Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." as stated in the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 92 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission 《( 中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）92 号行政监管措施决定书》) has not been completed due to the aforesaid policy ground albeit efforts made by various parties. Going forward, the Company will actively trace the changes of state policies applicable to the automobile industry. Once permitted under policies, we commit that transfer of sale and production qualification in respect of full-setheavy-duty vehicles will be completed within half a year. II. Since its establishment in 2002, Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited has undergone rapid and healthy development and fully safeguarded the interests of investors. The qualification issue has never had any impact on the normal operation and development of the company. This management approach has also won recognition from competent state authorities. Shareholders from both sides and relevant regulatory bodies have been satisfied with the operation, development and result of performance of the company. III. The land and buildings located at No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province are listed under the "Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road (《幸福路地区综合改造工作方案》)" in accordance with the Notice Concerning the Issuance of Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road (《关于印发幸福路地区综合改造工作方案的通 知》) under Shi Zheng Bang Fa No. (2013) 89 issued by the General Office of Xi'an People's Government, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited moved to its registered address namely Jingwei Industrial Park, Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xi'an in 2006 and obtained state-owned land use right in respect of land parcels occupying approximately 2,700 mu, satisfying its operation and development needs. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the company will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd." 2. Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. According to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 10 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）10 号行政 监管措施决定书》), Fast Transmission, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., stated the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: " I. Regarding the regulations on the land and parcels and buildings located in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province, which were originally committed by the group for leasing to Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd., to date, the land use right certificates and property ownership certificates for the buildings located in Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province have been completed. The land use right certificate for the land parcels in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City has been completed, but the property ownership certificate is on hold as suggested by the government because Lianhu District is located in the zone that has been designated as part of the government's removal area. The factories located in Lianhu District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province has been, in accordance with the Notice by Xi'an People's Government Concerning the Administration of the Construction Projects in the Comprehensive Renovation Zone in Tumen Area(《西安市人民政府关于加强土门地区综合改造区域建设项目管理的通告》) under Shi Zheng Gao No. [2013] 4 issued by Xi'an People's Government, the land parcel has been included under the Working Plan of the Comprehensive Renovation of Tumen Area, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. The company shall remove on a planned and step-by-step basis and this will not affect the production operation and development of Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. II. The group is a wholly state-owned enterprise and its reform and development has been strongly supported by Shaanxi Government and the local government for its region. Its land and properties have been endorsed by the local government and are not subject to risks. The group commits, once again, that it shall bear all losses to be incurred as a result of any failure to normally use/ failure to use those land parcels and buildings by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. which is in turn due to any claim of rights over those land parcels and buildings made by any third parties or imposition of any penalty by the relevant government bodies during the leasing period. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the group will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd. " 11 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) 3. Regarding the commitments made by Weichai Power The 6 parcels of land proposed to be granted have been listed by Weifang People's Government as part of the overall planning for land use under the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, and legal procedures for granting land to Weichai Power will no longer proceed. During the transitional period under the staged implementation of the overall planning of the "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, Weichai Power shall continue to lease those land parcels in the original manner. According to the further communication between the Company and the government, the Company shall implement, by stages, the overall planning of the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative. 12 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) 3.4. Investments in securities √ Applicable □ N/A Unit: RMB Gain or Accumulated Purchase Sale Gain/loss for Initial Accounting Carrying value at loss on fair value amount amount the period Carrying value Accounted for Source Type of Stock Investment method the beginning of changes at the end of under Short name fair value for the for the securities code cost period included in period changes period period equity during arising the period during the period Investment in Domestic Foton Motor Fair value Internal funding and overseas 600166 194,000,000.00 other equity measurement 145,600,000.00 12,800,000.00 158,400,000.00 equity instruments Domestic 1,199,540,273.14 Fair value Investment Internal funding 000425 XCMG in other and measurement 1,006,304,269.98 411,690,684.76 1,417,994,954.74 equity overseas instruments equity Total 1,393,540,273.14 -- 1,151,904,269.98 424,490,684.76 1,576,394,954.74 -- -- 13 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) 3.5. Entrusted wealth management □Applicable √ N/A The Company had no entrusted wealth management in the reporting period. 3.6. Investments in derivatives ✓Applicable □ N/A Unit: in ten thousand RMB Proportion of Name of Whether or Type of Initial Investment Amount Amount Amount of investment to the Actual amount of operators not a acquired disposed of Investment net asset of the profit and loss Connection Derivatives Investment Effective at the provision for of derivatives connected Expiry Date during the during the at the end of Company at the during the investment amount of Date beginning of impairment investment transaction reporting reporting the Period end of the reporting period derivatives the Period (if any) period period reporting period investment The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Cross Currency 30 30 Corporation No No 0.00 -16,132.92 2,478.12 0.04% 18,415.50 Limited, the Swap Business September September Bank of China, 2015 2020 Barclays The Hong Kong 14 14 and Shanghai Banking September September Corporation Limited, Cross Currency 2017 2022 Australia and 36,024.30 No No 0.00 8,523.64 44,679.25 0.67% New Zealand Swap Business Banking Group Limited, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Overseas Cash flow hedge in non- connecting No No respect of 0.00 1 January 2019-2020 1,923.37 -2,496.72 -0.04% -19,230.62 financial forward institutions 2017 etc. exchange contracts Overseas 21 February 2020-2024 non- connecting No No Interest rate 0.00 2017 -6,169.55 -11,962.56 -0.18% -12,359.60 financial swaps hedging institutions etc. Overseas 22 June 1 June 2025 non- 2018 connecting No No Fair value 0.00 823.38 2,137.72 0.03% 6,809.83 financial hedging institutions etc. Domestic Structured 27 April 27 March 2020 connecting No No 1,643,700.00 361,500.00 1,282,200.00 1,123,200.00 517,000.00 7.75% 16,592.73 2018 financial deposit institution Total 1,643,700.00 -- -- 350,467.92 1,282,200.00 1,123,200.00 551,835.81 8.27% 46,252.16 Source of derivatives investment Internal funding funding Litigation involved (if applicable) Not applicable Date of the announcement disclosing 23 September 2015 31 August 2017 the approval by the board of directors of 22 August 2018 derivatives investment by the Board (if 11 January 2019 any) Risk analysis of positions in derivatives during the reporting period and explanations of risk control measures There is appropriate internal control system for the management of the Company to control the relevant (including but not limited to market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, operation risk, risks. At the end of reporting period, there was no significant exposure for the positions in derivatives of the Company. legal risk etc.) 14 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) In the course of valuation, the Company adopted valuation techniques which were appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data and other information were available for measurement, selecting inputs which were consistent with the characteristics of the assets and liabilities contemplated by market participants under the relevant assets or liabilities transactions. Priorities should be given to the use of relevant observable inputs. Where the relevant observable inputs could not be obtained in a practicablemanner or at all, unobservable inputs would be used instead. On 1 July 2016, Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited ("Hong Kong Energy") , a subsidiary of the Company, used the 2015 bond cross currency swaps as hedging instrument, and conducted cash flow hedging on the foreign currency bond amounting to USD400 million against the cash flow fluctuation incurred by change in exchange rates. From January to September 2019, the gain on the changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB184,155,042.15 (EUR23,754,565.89). The amount included in the statement of profit and loss for the current period was RMB116,624,473.45 (EUR15,034,648.58). There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio, frequency of interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest rate curve, USD/EUR exchange rate curve etc. The effective date of 2017 bond cross currency swaps contract of Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited ("Hong Kong Energy"), a subsidiary of the Company, was 14 September 2017. The gain on the changes of fair value from January to September 2019 amounted to RMB360,243,027.80 (EUR46,760,517.62). Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio, frequency of interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest rate curve, USD/EUR exchange rate curve etc. Changes in market price or product fair (3) At the inception of hedging, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow value of invested derivatives during the reporting period, where specific methods hedging on forward currency contracts designated to the exchange rate risk of forecast sale, forecast and relevant assumptions and purchase and firm commitment. From January to September 2019, the post-tax loss on the changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to parameters used shall be disclosed in the RMB30,425,911.20 (EUR3,924,000.00). The post-tax included in the profit or loss for the current period analysis of derivatives' fair value was RMB25,657,324.20 (EUR3,309,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted exchange rate, prevailing forward exchange rate, discount rate etc. KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow hedging on interest rate swap contracts designated to the interest rate risk of the floating-rate borrowings for acquiring Dematic Group, a subsidiary of the Company. From January to September 2019, the amount after tax loss on the changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB50,841,666.60 (EUR6,557,000.00). No amount was taken to profit or loss during the current period. There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted sum of payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc. On 22 June 2018, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into interest rate swap contracts to conduct fair value hedging designated on the interest rate risk of the fixed-rate medium-term notes with a face value of EUR100,000,000.00 issued this period. On 30 September 2019, the aforesaid hedged items of the Group were presented as bonds payable in the financial statements of the Group with a carrying value of RMB615,333,814.20 (EUR79,359,000.00). The carrying value of the adjustment of changes in fair value of the hedged items taken to the hedged items was RMB121,277,185.80 (EUR15,641,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the current period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted sum of payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc. There was a high degree of transparency of the market changes of the subject linked to the structured deposit business conducted by the Company with active transactions, whose fair values could be determined based on the prices provided or obtained by intermediary financial institutions such as banks. Explanations of any significant changes in the Company's accounting policies and specific accounting and auditing No change principles on derivatives between the reporting period and the last reporting period For details, please refer to the "Independent opinion on the Company's relevant matters by independent Specific opinions of independent directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 31 August 2017 and the "independent Directors on the derivatives investment opinion on the launch of derivative trading business by a controlling subsidiary of the Company by and risk control of the Company independent directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 22 August 2018 and 11 January 2019. 15 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) 3.7. Meetings with researchers, public relations and interviews during the reportingperiod ✓Applicable □ N/A Time Way of reception Type of guests Basic information of research 3 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 3 July 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFOwebsite 9 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 9 July 2019 (I) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 9 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 9 July 2019 (II) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 15 July 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 15 July 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFOwebsite 2 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 2 September 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 3 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 3 September 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 11 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 11 September 2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 17 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (I) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 17 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (II) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 17 September 2019 On-site research Corporation For details, please refer to the Logbook of Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September 2019 (III) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website 16 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT) 3.8. External guarantees in violation ofregulations

Applicable ✓ N/A The Company did not have external guarantees in violation of regulations during the reporting period. 3.9. Non‐operating funds of the listed company occupied by its controlling shareholders and their associates

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Tan Xuguang, Chairman 30 October2019

