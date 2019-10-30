Weichai Power : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT)
0
10/30/2019
濰柴動力股份有限公司
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2338)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019 (MAIN TEXT)
Stock Code: 000338
Abbreviation: Weichai Power
Announcement No.: 2019-033
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 2019
(MAIN TEXT)
SECTION 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board of directors, the Supervisory Committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that no false presentations or misleading statements are contained herein, nor with any material omissions, and severally and jointly accept responsibilities for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this quarterly report.
All directors have attended the Board meeting in respect of reviewing this quarterly report.
Tan Xuguang, principal of the Company, Kwong Kwan Tong, principal in‐charge of accounting and Li Xia, head of accounting department (in charge person of accounting), warrant that the financial statements contained in the quarterly report are true, accurate and complete.
SECTION 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
2.1 Major accounting data and financial indicators
Whether the Company has made retrospective adjustment or restatement of accounting data of the prior years □ Yes √No
Unit: RMB
Change for the end
As at the end of
of reporting
period as
As at the end of the
last year
compared to end of
reporting period
last year
Total assets (RMB)
223,726,604,498.05
205,276,365,174.18
8.99%
Net assets attributable to
shareholders of
42,877,114,285.21
39,313,734,834.02
9.06%
listed company (RMB)
Change for the period from
Change for the
the beginning of the year
From the beginning
to the end of the reporting
reporting period
Reporting period
of the year to the
period over the
over the
end of the reporting
corresponding
corresponding
period
period of last year
period of last year
Revenue (RMB)
35,845,761,369.43
-0.20%
126,708,257,889.91
7.21%
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of listed company
1,770,753,119.83
10.07%
7,058,241,497.72
17.61%
(RMB)
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of listed company
1,494,633,694.65
-0.93%
6,447,076,829.66
13.35%
after extraordinary gain/loss
(RMB)
Net cash flows from operating
--
--
4,014,711,229.81
-38.15%
activities (RMB)
Basic earnings per share
0.22
10.95%
0.89
18.55%
(RMB/share)
Diluted earnings per share
0.22
10.95%
0.89
18.55%
(RMB/share)
Weighted average return on net
4.15%
-0.18%
17.20%
0.73%
assets
Extraordinary gain/loss items and amounts
√ Applicable □ N/A
Unit: RMB
Item
Amount from the beginning
Description
of the year to the end of the
reporting period
Gains or losses from disposal of non-current assets (including the
part of assets impairment provision already made and written
103,406,089.71
off)
Government subsidy accounted into profit and loss for the
current period, excluding those closely associated with the
140,420,761.47
business of the Company which were given in a fixed amount or
volume in compliance with state standard
Profit and loss from debt restructuring
8,891,743.08
Profit and loss on the changes in fair value generated from
financial assets held for trading, derivative financial
assets, financial liabilities held for trading and derivative
financial liabilities and investment income received from
disposal of financial assets held for trading, derivative
436,033,421.23
financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading,
derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments,
other than effective hedging business relating to ordinary
operating business of the Company
Reversal of impairment provision in respect of receivables and
contract assets for which impairment test is conducted
6,768,474.42
separately
Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above
126,652,586.90
items
Less: Effects of income tax
106,732,364.94
Effects of minority interests (after tax)
104,276,043.81
Total
611,164,668.06
--
Notes for the Company's extraordinary gain or loss items as defined in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses and the extraordinary gain or loss items as illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses defined as its recurring gain or loss items
□ Applicable √ N/A
During the reporting period, the Company did not define any extraordinary gain or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public No.1 - Extraordinary Gains or Losses as its recurring gain or loss items.
2.2 Total number of shareholders and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders as at the end of the reporting period
1. Number of shareholders of ordinary shares and shareholders of preference shares with resumed voting rights and information on shareholdings of the top tenshareholders
Unit: Share
Total number of shareholders of
Total number of shareholders of
preference shares with resumed
ordinary shares as at the end of the
180,939
0
voting rights as at the end of the
reporting period
reporting period, if any
f
Information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders
Nature of
Shareholding
Number of
Number of
Pledged or frozen
Name of shareholder
shareholder
ratio
shares held
restricted
Status of
Quantity
shares held
shares
HKSCC Nominees Limited
Foreign
24.43%
1,938,406,116
shareholder
Weichai Group Holdings
State-owned legal
17.72%
1,406,100,000
1,345,905,600
Limited
person
Hong Kong Securities
Overseas legal
Clearing Company
person
5.13%407,084,690
Limited
Weifang Investment
State-owned legal
Group Company
person
3.74%
296,625,408
296,625,408
Limited
China Securities Finance
Domestic non-
Corporation Limited
state-owned legal
2.06%
163,608,906
person
IVM Technical
Overseas
Consultants Wien
1.58%
125,265,203
legal person
Gesellschaft m.b.H
Central Huijin Assets
State-owned
Management Company
legal person
1.37%
108,492,800
Limited
Shandong Enterprise
Domestic
Trust Operation
non-state- owned
0.83%
66,180,960
Company Limited
legal person
Tan Xuguang
Domestic natural
0.74%
58,842,596
44,131,947
person
Hu Zhongxiang
Domestic
0.63%
50,264,177
natural
person
Information on shareholdings of the top ten non-restricted shareholders
Name of shareholder
Number of non-restricted
Types of shares
shares held
Types of shares
Quantity
HKSCC Nominees Limited
1,938,406,116
Overseas listed
1,938,406,116
foreign shares
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company
407,084,690
RMB
ordinary
407,084,690
Limited
shares
China Securities Finance Corporation
163,608,906
RMB
ordinary
163,608,906
Limited
shares
IVM Technical Consultants Wien
125,265,203
RMB
ordinary
125,265,203
Gesellschaft m.b.H
shares
Central Huijin Assets Management
108,492,800
RMB
ordinary
Company Limited
shares
108,492,800
Shandong Enterprise Trust Operation
66,180,960
RMB
ordinary
66,180,960
Company Limited
shares
Weichai Group Holdings Limited
60,194,400
RMB
ordinary
60,194,400
shares
Hu Zhongxiang
50,264,177
RMB
ordinary
50,264,177
shares
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. - Orient
Hong Rui Feng Flexible Allocation Mixed
RMB
ordinary
Securities Investment Fund (LOF)
43,424,254
43,424,254
shares
(招商银行股份有限公司－东方红睿丰灵
活配置混合型证券投资基金(LOF))
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
37,241,939
RMB
ordinary
37,241,939
shares
Statement on the connected relationship
Among the aforesaid shareholders, Mr. Tan Xuguang is the chairman of Weichai Group
Holdings Limited. The Company is not aware whether there is any connected
or acting in concert relationship among
relationship among the aforementioned shareholders, or whether there is any acting in
the aforementioned shareholders
concert relationship among them.
Description of top 10 shareholders'
Among the top 10 shareholders of the Company, Hu Zhongxiang held 49,369,177 shares
through a client credit trading guarantee securities account of China Galaxy Securities
involvement in financing and securities
lending businesses
Co., Ltd..
Whether any of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares and the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period
□ Yes √ No
None of the top ten shareholders of ordinary shares or the top ten non-restricted shareholders of ordinary shares of the Company conducted any transactions on agreed repurchases during the reporting period.
2. Total number of shareholders of preference shares and information on shareholdings of the top ten shareholders of preference shares as at the end of the reportingperiod
□ Applicable √ N/A
SECTION 3 IMPORTANT EVENTS
3.1 Information on and reasons for the changes of financial statistics and financial indicators during the reporting period
√ Applicable □ N/A
Unit: RMB
Item on Statements
As at the end of
As at the end of
Percentage
Reason
the reporting
change
period
last year
It is mainly attributable to the
increase in structured deposits
in the current period.
Financial assets held for trading
5,915,503,031.17
4,115,199,600.23
43.75%
Construction in progress
It is mainly attributable to the
5,523,692,606.42
2,848,101,239.62
93.94%
increase
in
investments
in
some construction projects of
the Company in the current
year.
Short-term loans
8,037,340,704.45
5,472,765,901.24
46.86%
It is mainly attributable to the
general
working
capital
requirements.
Long-term payables
3,520,442,033.45
9,895,419,535.20
-64.42%
It is mainly attributable to the
effect of implementation of
new lease standards.
From the
Corresponding
Percentage
Item on Statements
Reason
beginning of year
change
to the end of
period of last year
the reporting period
Research & development expenses
3,585,775,633.45
2,684,165,691.90
33.59%
It is mainly attributable to the
increase in research and
development expenditure
during the period.
It is mainly attributable to the
increase
in
structured
Finance expenses
141,092,090.41
99,589,936.90
41.67%
deposits in the current period
and the
recognition
of
interest income in investment
income.
Investment income
It is mainly attributable to the
490,916,366.16
336,382,718.03
45.94%
increase
in
income
of
structured
deposits
in
the
current period.
Gain on change of fair value
It is mainly attributable to the
127,437,168.43
27,992,650.96
355.25%
increase in gain on cross
currency swap instruments.
Impairment loss of assets
It is mainly attributable to the
-389,707,627.13
-266,412,361.68
-46.28%
increase in provision for
decline in value of inventories.
Net cash flows from operating
It is mainly attributable to the
activities
4,014,711,229.81
6,491,451,894.12
-38.15%
impact caused by the time
point of cash collection from
sales of merchandises.
Net cash flows from investing
It is mainly attributable to the
activities
-6,687,742,942.65
-4,566,690,774.44
-46.45%
increase in structured deposits
and acquisition of fixed assets
in the current period.
3.2 Analysis and description on the progress of important events, their impacts and solutions
□Applicable √ N/A
Progress of implementation of share repurchase □Applicable √ N/A
Progress of implementation of the disposal of repurchased shares by way of centralized bidding
Applicable √ N/A
3.3 Commitments made by the Company's de facto controllers, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers entities and other related committing parties not yet implemented during the reporting period
√ Applicable
□ N/A
The
Commitments
Type of
Contents of commitments
Time of
Period of
Implementation
commitment
by
commitment
commitments
commitments
situation
Shaanxi
Other
I. Issues relating to the qualification
9 April 2007
Before 30
Implementation
Other
Automotive
commitments
of Shaanxi Zhongqi:
June 2007
of commitments
Group Co.,
1. The business scope of Shaanxi
was not yet
commitments
Ltd., Shaanxi
Zhongqi covers the production and sale
completed.
to medium
Heavy-duty
of full-set automobiles ("Sale and
and minority
export trade (licensed operation) of
Motor
automobiles (excluding sedans), auto
shareholders
Company
parts and components and engines
of the
Limited
produced by the company" as stated in
Company
its Business License of Corporate Legal
Person). According to the announcement "Vehicle Manufacturers and Products" made by the State Development and Reform Commission (the "SDRC"), Shaanxi Automotive, the other shareholder of Shaanxi Zhongqi, remained as the manufacturer of the "Shaan-qi" branded automobiles.
In establishing Shaanxi Zhongqi jointly with TAGC, the contribution from Shaanxi Automotive was represented by the operating assets relating to the operation of heavy-duty automobile production, whereas the corresponding undertakings and human resources were taken over by Shaanxi Zhongqi. Whilst the qualification of Shaanxi Automotive for producing and selling heavy-dutyfull-set automobileproducts shall be succeeded by Shaanxi Zhongqi, the formalities for the change of qualification have not been completed under the influence of the "Delong-league" crisis and other factors. Shaanxi Automotive has committed to cooperate in procuring the change of qualification as
mentioned above according to the law.
II. Issues relating to land lease:
Shaanxi Zhongqi leased from Shaanxi Automotive land parcels and buildings located in No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City and Caojia Town in Qishan County.
Shaanxi Automotive failed to provide the relevant title documents including property ownership certificates, land use certificates or leasing registration certificates, etc.
Shaanxi Automotive and Shaanxi Zhongqi undertook that they
shall fully negotiate and communicate with local governments to seek elimination of the irregularities existing in the leased land and properties, within the shortest possible timeframe. Where losses are suffered by Shaanxi Zhongqi in this regard, Shaanxi Automotive shall be responsible for its full compensation.
1.Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a
Implementation
Shaanxi Fast
Other
subsidiary controlled by the Company 1 December
One year
of commitments
commitments
leased from Shaanxi Auto Gear General
was not yet
Gear Co., Ltd.
2006
completed.
Works (currently named Shaanxi Fast
Gear Automotive Transmission Co.,
Ltd., and hereinafter "Fast
Transmission") two parcels of land
located in Daqing Road,
Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang
Yuan Town in Qishan County and
Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in
Shaanxi Province. The aforesaid two
parcels of land were acquired by Fast
Transmission by way of allocation, but
Fast Transmission failed to provide
competent government authorities
with documents testifying agreed
leasing of the land use rights
concerning such allocated land.
2. SFGC leased from Fast
Transmission buildings located in the
west section of Daqing Road, Lianhu
District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan
Town in Qishan Country and Shucang
Village in Baoji County. For some of the
buildings, title documents including
property ownership certificates,
corresponding land use rightcertificates
and leasing registration etc. have not
yet been obtained.
3. Fast Transmission and SFGC
undertook to fully negotiate
and communicate with the local
governments to seek lawful and
effective regulations or adjustments to
the leasing of land and properties
within one year and seek elimination of
the existing circumstances of
irregularities in respect of the leasing of
land parcels and properties.
During the merger by absorption with
TAGC, Weichai Power built some
properties on a parcel of land acquired
by way of land grant, allocation and
Implementation
leasing which is to the west of Weizhou
Weichai
Other
1 December
One year
of commitments
Power Co.,
Road and to the south of Min Sheng
2006
was not yet
commitments
completed.
Ltd.
Road East Street by Weifang Diesel
Engine Factory (currently named
Weichai Group Holdings Limited, and
hereinafter "Weichai Group").
Application has been made by Weichai
Power for the grant (transfer) of six
parcels of land under Weichai Group
where the aforesaid buildings are
located, to obtain the land use rights by
way of land grant to the aforesaid land
parcels.
Whether the
commitments
have been
No
implemented
timely
If implementation of commitments is not yet completed, state detailed reasons for not completing implementation
of commitments and next plan
1. Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Automotive Group Co., Ltd. and Shaanxi Heavy‐duty Motor Company Limited
According to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 9 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）9 号行政监 管措施决定书》), Shaanxi Automotive Group, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., issued announcements in designated media on 13 August 2014, stating the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: "I. Since 2007, Shaanxi Automotive has striven to transfer the qualification for producing full- set heavy-duty vehicles to Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power. However, in actual practice, due to the change of austerity measures and industry policies of the state, competent authorities including the State Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology do not permit the segregation and partial transfer of qualification with respect to full-set automobile. As such, the "change of holder of sale and production qualification in respect of full- set heavy-duty vehicle products to Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." as stated in the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 92 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission 《( 中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）92 号行政监管措施决定书》) has not been completed due to the aforesaid policy ground albeit efforts made by various parties. Going forward, the Company will actively trace the changes of state policies applicable to the automobile industry. Once permitted under policies, we commit that transfer of sale and production qualification in respect of full-setheavy-duty vehicles will be completed within half a year. II. Since its establishment in 2002, Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited has undergone rapid and healthy development and fully safeguarded the interests of investors. The qualification issue has never had any impact on the normal operation and development of the company. This management approach has also won recognition from competent state authorities. Shareholders from both sides and relevant regulatory bodies have been satisfied with the operation, development and result of performance of the company. III. The land and buildings located at No. 39 and No. 71 of Xingfu Bei Road in Xincheng District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province are listed under the "Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road (《幸福路地区综合改造工作方案》)" in accordance with the Notice Concerning the Issuance of Comprehensive Renovation Work Plan for the Neighborhood at Xingfu Road (《关于印发幸福路地区综合改造工作方案的通 知》) under Shi Zheng Bang Fa No. (2013) 89 issued by the General Office of Xi'an People's Government, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited moved to its registered address namely Jingwei Industrial Park, Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xi'an in 2006 and obtained state-owned land use right in respect of land parcels occupying approximately 2,700 mu, satisfying its operation and development needs. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the company will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd."
2. Regarding the commitments made by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd.
According to the Decision Concerning the Administrative and Regulatory Measures under No. (2014) 10 issued by Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (《中国证券监督管理委员会山东监管局（2014）10 号行政 监管措施决定书》), Fast Transmission, through Weichai Power Co., Ltd., stated the reasons for not implementing the commitments, updates on progress, next solutions and relevant risk factors as follows: " I. Regarding the regulations on the land and parcels and buildings located in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City and Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province, which were originally committed by the group for leasing to Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd., to date, the land use right certificates and property ownership certificates for the buildings located in Wu Zhang Yuan Town in Qishan County and Shucang Village in Baoji County, both in Shaanxi Province have been completed. The land use right certificate for the land parcels in Daqing Road, Lianhu District, Xi'an City has been completed, but the property ownership certificate is on hold as suggested by the government because Lianhu District is located in the zone that has been designated as part of the government's removal area. The factories located in Lianhu District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province has been, in accordance with the Notice by Xi'an People's Government Concerning the Administration of the Construction Projects in the Comprehensive Renovation Zone in Tumen Area(《西安市人民政府关于加强土门地区综合改造区域建设项目管理的通告》) under Shi Zheng Gao No. [2013] 4 issued by Xi'an People's Government, the land parcel has been included under the Working Plan of the Comprehensive Renovation of Tumen Area, requiring enterprises to complete removal by the due date, and the relevant matters shall be implemented according to the government's arrangements. The company shall remove on a planned and step-by-step basis and this will not affect the production operation and development of Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. II. The group is a wholly state-owned enterprise and its reform and development has been strongly supported by Shaanxi Government and the local government for its region. Its land and properties have been endorsed by the local government and are not subject to risks. The group commits, once again, that it shall bear all losses to be incurred as a result of any failure to normally use/ failure to use those land parcels and buildings by Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd. which is in turn due to any claim of rights over those land parcels and buildings made by any third parties or imposition of any penalty by the relevant government bodies during the leasing period. Regarding the aforesaid matters, the group will lawfully issue announcement in a timely manner through Weichai Power Co., Ltd. "
3. Regarding the commitments made by Weichai Power
The 6 parcels of land proposed to be granted have been listed by Weifang People's Government as part of the overall planning for land use under the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, and legal procedures for granting land to Weichai Power will no longer proceed. During the transitional period under the staged implementation of the overall planning of the "From City to Industrial Park" initiative, Weichai Power shall continue to lease those land parcels in the original manner. According to the further communication between the Company and the government, the Company shall implement, by stages, the overall planning of the government's "From City to Industrial Park" initiative.
3.4. Investments in securities
√ Applicable
□ N/A
Unit: RMB
Gain or
Accumulated
Purchase
Sale
Gain/loss for
Initial
Accounting
Carrying value at
loss on
fair value
amount
amount
the period
Carrying value
Accounted for
Source
Type of
Stock
Investment
method
the beginning of
changes
at the end of
under
Short name
fair value
for the
for the
securities
code
cost
period
included in
period
changes
period
period
equity during
arising
the period
during
the period
Investment in
Domestic
Foton Motor
Fair value
Internal funding
and overseas
600166
194,000,000.00
other
equity
measurement
145,600,000.00
12,800,000.00
158,400,000.00
equity
instruments
Domestic
1,199,540,273.14
Fair value
Investment
Internal funding
000425
XCMG
in other
and
measurement
1,006,304,269.98
411,690,684.76
1,417,994,954.74
equity
overseas
instruments
equity
Total
1,393,540,273.14
--
1,151,904,269.98
424,490,684.76
1,576,394,954.74
--
--
3.5. Entrusted wealth management
□Applicable
√ N/A
The Company had no entrusted wealth management in the reporting period.
3.6. Investments in derivatives
✓Applicable
□ N/A
Unit: in ten thousand RMB
Proportion of
Name of
Whether or
Type of
Initial
Investment
Amount
Amount
Amount of
investment to the
Actual amount of
operators
not a
acquired
disposed of
Investment
net asset of the
profit and loss
Connection
Derivatives
Investment
Effective
at the
provision for
of derivatives
connected
Expiry Date
during the
during the
at the end of
Company at the
during the
investment
amount of
Date
beginning of
impairment
investment
transaction
reporting
reporting
the Period
end of the
reporting period
derivatives
the Period
(if any)
period
period
reporting period
investment
The Hong Kong
and Shanghai
Banking
Cross Currency
30
30
Corporation
No
No
0.00
-16,132.92
2,478.12
0.04%
18,415.50
Limited, the
Swap Business
September
September
Bank of China,
2015
2020
Barclays
The Hong Kong
14
14
and Shanghai
Banking
September
September
Corporation
Limited,
Cross Currency
2017
2022
Australia and
36,024.30
No
No
0.00
8,523.64
44,679.25
0.67%
New Zealand
Swap Business
Banking Group
Limited, BNP
Paribas, JP
Morgan
Overseas
Cash flow
hedge in
non-
connecting
No
No
respect of
0.00
1 January
2019-2020
1,923.37
-2,496.72
-0.04%
-19,230.62
financial
forward
institutions
2017
etc.
exchange
contracts
Overseas
21 February
2020-2024
non-
connecting
No
No
Interest rate
0.00
2017
-6,169.55
-11,962.56
-0.18%
-12,359.60
financial
swaps hedging
institutions
etc.
Overseas
22 June
1 June 2025
non-
2018
connecting
No
No
Fair value
0.00
823.38
2,137.72
0.03%
6,809.83
financial
hedging
institutions
etc.
Domestic
Structured
27 April
27 March 2020
connecting
No
No
1,643,700.00
361,500.00
1,282,200.00
1,123,200.00
517,000.00
7.75%
16,592.73
2018
financial
deposit
institution
Total
1,643,700.00
--
--
350,467.92
1,282,200.00
1,123,200.00
551,835.81
8.27%
46,252.16
Source of derivatives investment
Internal
funding
funding
Litigation involved (if applicable)
Not applicable
Date of the announcement disclosing
23 September 2015
31 August 2017
the approval by the board of directors of
22 August 2018
derivatives investment by the Board (if
11 January 2019
any)
Risk analysis of positions in derivatives
during the reporting period and
explanations of risk control measures
There is appropriate internal control system for the management of the Company to control the relevant
(including but not limited to market risk,
liquidity risk, credit risk, operation risk,
risks. At the end of reporting period, there was no significant exposure for the positions in derivatives of
the Company.
legal risk etc.)
In the course of valuation, the Company adopted valuation techniques which were appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data and other information were available for measurement, selecting inputs which were consistent with the characteristics of the assets and liabilities contemplated by market participants under the relevant assets or liabilities transactions. Priorities should be given to the use of relevant observable inputs. Where the relevant observable inputs could not be obtained in a practicablemanner or at all, unobservable inputs would be used instead.
On 1 July 2016, Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited ("Hong KongEnergy") , a subsidiary of the Company, used the 2015 bond cross currency swaps as hedging instrument, and conducted cash flow hedging on the foreign currency bond amounting to USD400 million against the cash flow fluctuation incurred by change in exchange rates. From January to September 2019, the gain on the changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB184,155,042.15 (EUR23,754,565.89). The amount included in the statement of profit and loss for the current period was RMB116,624,473.45 (EUR15,034,648.58). There was no material invalid hedge for theperiod. Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio, frequency of interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest rate curve, USD/EURexchange rate curve etc.
The effective date of 2017 bond cross currency swaps contract of Weichai International Hong KongEnergy Group Co., Limited ("Hong Kong Energy"), a subsidiary of the Company, was 14 September 2017. The gain on the changes of fair value from January to September 2019 amounted to RMB360,243,027.80 (EUR46,760,517.62). Key parameters of assumption included interest payment ratio, interest receipt ratio, frequency of interest receipt, frequency of interest payment, USD interest rate curve, EUR interest ratecurve, USD/EUR exchange rate curve etc.
Changes in market price or product fair
(3) At the inception of hedging, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow
value of invested derivatives during the
reporting period, where specific methods
hedging on forward currency contracts designated to the exchange rate risk of forecast
sale, forecast
and relevant assumptions and
purchase and firm
commitment. From January to September 2019, the post-tax loss on the changes
in
fair value of the
hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income
amounted
to
parameters used shall be disclosed in the
RMB30,425,911.20 (EUR3,924,000.00). The post-tax included in the profit or loss for the current period
analysis of derivatives' fair value
was RMB25,657,324.20 (EUR3,309,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key
parameters of assumption included contracted exchange rate, prevailing forward exchange rate, discount rate
etc.
KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, conducted cash flow hedging on interest rate swapcontracts designated to the interest rate risk of thefloating-rateborrowings for acquiring Dematic Group, a subsidiary of the Company. From January to September 2019, the amount after tax loss on the changes in fair value of the hedging instruments recognized in other comprehensive income amounted to RMB50,841,666.60 (EUR6,557,000.00). No amount was taken to profit or loss during the current period. There was no material invalid hedge for the period. Key parameters of assumption included contracted sumof payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc.
On 22 June 2018, KION Group AG, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into interest rate swapcontracts to conduct fair value hedging designated on the interest rate risk of thefixed-ratemedium-termnotes with a face value of EUR100,000,000.00 issued this period. On 30 September 2019, the aforesaid hedged items of the Group were presented as bonds payable in the financial statements of the Group with a carrying value of RMB615,333,814.20 (EUR79,359,000.00). The carrying value of the adjustment of changes in fair value of the hedged items taken to the hedged items was RMB121,277,185.80 (EUR15,641,000.00). There was no material invalid hedge for the current period. Key parameters ofassumption included contracted sum of payment, forward interest rate, discount rate etc.
There was a high degree of transparency of the market changes of the subject linked to the structured deposit
business conducted by the Company with active transactions, whose fair values could be determined based
on the prices provided or obtained by intermediary financial institutions such as banks.
Explanations of any significant changes
in the Company's accounting policies
and specific accounting and auditing
No change
principles on derivatives between the
reporting period and the last reporting
period
For details, please refer to the "Independent opinion on the Company's relevant matters by independent
Specific opinions of independent
directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 31 August 2017 and the "independent
Directors on the derivatives investment
opinion on the launch of derivative trading business by a controlling subsidiary of the Company by
and risk control of the Company
independent directors of Weichai Power Co., Ltd." disclosed by the Company on 22 August 2018 and 11
January 2019.
3.7. Meetings with researchers, public relations and interviews during the reportingperiod
✓Applicable
□ N/A
Time
Way of reception
Type of guests
Basic information of research
3 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 3 July 2019
disclosed by the Company on CNINFOwebsite
9 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of
Investor Relations Activities as of
9 July 2019
(I) disclosed by the Company
on CNINFO
website
9 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 9 July 2019
(II) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO website
15 July 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of
Investor Relations Activities as of 15 July 2019
disclosed by the Company on CNINFOwebsite
2 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 2 September
2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
3 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of
Investor Relations Activities as of 3 September
2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
11 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of
Investor Relations Activities as of 11 September
2019 disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
17 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of
Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September
2019 (I) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
17 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook
of Investor Relations Activities as of 17
September 2019 (II) disclosed by the Company
on CNINFO website
17 September 2019
On-site research
Corporation
For details, please refer to the Logbook of
Investor Relations Activities as of 17 September
2019 (III) disclosed by the Company on CNINFO
website
3.8. External guarantees in violation ofregulations
Applicable✓N/A
The Company did not have external guarantees in violation of regulations during the reporting period.
3.9. Non‐operating funds of the listed company occupied by its controlling shareholders and their associates
Applicable✓N/A
There were no non-operating funds of the listed company occupied by its controlling shareholders and their associates during the reporting period.
