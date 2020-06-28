Weichai Power : Tan Xuguang Visits Weichai Power Shanghai Technology Innovation Center and Hosts Sympos...

In the morning of June 15, Tan Xuguang visited Weichai Power Shanghai Technology Innovation Center and hosted a symposium for scientific research personnel in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Standing in front of the prototype vehicle in the laboratory of the Technology Innovation Center, Tan Xuguang learned about its technical parameters and performance, as well as the customers' feedback. He emphasized on the concept of 'aiming at customers' maximum satisfaction' and taking customers' needs as the essential input for product design. He also said to speed up the application of high technology to make the product more comfortable for customers born after 1990s and 2000s.

Tan Xuguang visited the R&D staff of the Technology Innovation Center, asked about their life and work situations, encouraged young employees to cherish the platform and opportunity, and ensure that the new products are launched as soon as possible under the culture of 'maximizing efficiency to the highest'.

Afterwards, Tan Xuguang hosted a symposium to communicate with scientific research personnel, and shared and help understand General Secretary Xi Jinping's reply to 25 scientific and technological workers. Tan Xuguang asked all technological personnel to make good use of the Group's resource, focus on overcoming key core technologies, and make greater contributions to the development of the Group.