Weidai Ltd. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
06/04/2019 | 12:30am EDT
HANGZHOU, China, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:
- Net revenues were RMB949.7 million (US$141.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.6% from RMB934.9 million in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 4.4% from RMB993.5 million sequentially.
- Loan facilitation service fees were RMB766.9 million (US$114.3 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 7.4% from RMB714.4 million in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 9.2% from RMB844.7 million sequentially.
- Post-facilitation service fees were RMB83.5 million (US$12.4 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.4% from RMB82.3 million in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 0.8% from RMB84.2 million sequentially.
- Net income was RMB109.0 million (US$16.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB124.6 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB110.0 million sequentially.
- Adjusted net income[1] was RMB134.6 million (US$20.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB157.6 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB133.2 million sequentially.
First quarter 2019 Operational Highlights:
Loan volume
The following table sets forth the volume of loans we facilitated and originated (including loans funded by institutional funding partners) for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended,
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
RMB
% of total loan
volume
RMB
% of total
loan volume
(in millions, except for percentages)
Total loan volume
17,117
100.0
15,247
100.0
Including:
Loans funded by institutional funding
partners
891
5.2
733
4.8
Loan balance
Total loan balance decreased to RMB19.6 billion (US$2.9 billion) as of March 31, 2019 from RMB19.9 billion as of December 31, 2018.
First quarter 2019 Financial Results
Net revenues decreased by 4.4% to RMB949.7 million (US$141.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB993.5 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to decreases in loan facilitation service fees and post-facilitation service fees. The decrease was partially offset by increases in other revenues and net financing income. The Company's take rate[2] decreased to 4.8% in the first quarter of 2019 from 5.0% in the previous quarter.
- Loan facilitation service fees decreased by 9.2% to RMB766.9 million (US$114.3 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB844.7 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in loan volume and loan balance. In the first quarter of 2019, the impact of applying ASC 606 resulted in a decrease in loan facilitation service fees of RMB21.6 million.
- Post-facilitation service fees decreased by 1.0% to RMB83.5 million (US$12.4 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB84.2 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan volume and loan balance.
- Other revenues increased by 19.2% to RMB51.6 million (US$7.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB43.3 million in the previous quarter.
- Net financing income increased by 123.9% to RMB47.7 million (US$7.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB21.3 million in the previous quarter.
Provision for loans and advances decreased by 25.3% to RMB244.1 million (US$36.4 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB326.6 million in the previous quarter. Provision for loans and advances as a percentage of total loan volume decreased to 1.60% in the first quarter of 2019 from 1.91% in the previous quarter, but remained higher than the other quarters in 2018 (0.59%, 0.47% and 1.09% in the first, second and third quarter of 2018, respectively). Provision for loans and advances as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 25.7% in the first quarter of 2019 from 32.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Operating costs and expenses decreased by 7.1% to RMB580.8 million (US$86.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB625.3 million in the previous quarter. Operating costs and expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 61.2% in the first quarter of 2019 from 62.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Provision for financial guarantee liabilities increased by 148.1% to RMB53.9 million (US$8.0 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB21.7 million in the previous quarter.
- Origination and servicing expenses decreased by 9.0% to RMB376.4 million (US$56.1 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB413.8 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to continued cost optimization efforts. Origination and servicing expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 39.6% in the first quarter of 2019 from 41.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Sales and marketing expenses increased by 24.8% to RMB48.9 million (US$7.3 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB39.2 million in the previous quarter, which was primarily due to an increase in online marketing activities in the first quarter of 2019.
- General and administrative expenses decreased by 48.7% to RMB58.0 million (US$8.6 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB112.9 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in staff costs.
- Research and development expenses increased by 15.7% to RMB43.7 million (US$6.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB37.8 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to continued investment in technology infrastructure and systems.
Share-based compensation expenses increased by 10.4% to RMB25.6 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB23.2 million in the previous quarter.
Income tax expenses were RMB38.1 million (US$5.7 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB21.5 million income tax benefits in the previous quarter.
Net income remained relatively stable at RMB109.0 million (US$16.2 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB110.0 million in the previous quarter.
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased by 3.0% to RMB105.4 million (US$15.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB108.7 million in the previous quarter.
Adjusted net income remained relatively stable at RMB134.6 million (US$20.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB133.2 million in the previous quarter.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted net income helps identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that adjusted net income provides useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[1] Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before share-based compensation expenses.
[2] "Take rate" is defined as dividing net revenue of a certain period by the period end loan balance.
About Weidai Ltd.
Weidai Ltd. is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with both online investors and institutional funding partners through its platform.
For more information, please visit http://weidai.investorroom.com/.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7112 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on March 29, 2019 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Weidai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Weidai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited the following: Weidai's goal and strategies; Weidai's expansion plans; Weidai's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Weidai's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Weidai's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, investors and financial institutions and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; Weidai's assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China; and Weidai's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Weidai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Christensen
Mr. Christian Arnell
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
WEIDAI LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,741,911
1,472,593
219,423
Restricted cash
1,619,937
838,961
125,009
Loans and advances, net
1,482,368
1,155,368
172,156
Contract assets
-
944,495
140,735
Short-term investments
4,100
222,920
33,216
Prepaid expenses and other assets
560,165
483,135
71,988
Amounts due from related parties
21,797
17,198
2,562
Total current assets
5,430,278
5,134,670
765,089
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
19,368
27,901
4,157
Long-term investments
13,333
13,333
1,987
Loans and advances, net
421,564
402,260
59,939
Prepaid expenses and other assets
7,606
5,606
834
Property, equipment and software, net
88,731
81,568
12,154
Goodwill
5,812
5,812
866
Contract assets
-
366,060
54,545
Deferred tax assets
329,796
317,498
47,309
Total non-current assets
886,210
1,220,038
181,791
Total assets
6,316,488
6,354,708
946,880
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities (including current liabilities of
the consolidated VIE and subsidiaries without
recourse to the primary beneficiary of 3,571,677
and RMB2,231,239(US$332,465) as of
December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019,
respectively):
Payable to institutional funding partners and
online investors
1,005,236
504,402
75,158
Current account with online investors and
borrowers.
2,005,605
1,197,838
178,483
Income tax payable
70,679
94,959
14,149
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
501,439
451,253
67,240
Amounts due to related parties
28,728
14,705
2,191
Deferred revenue
11,962
-
-
Contract liabilities
-
22,918
3,415
Total current liabilities
3,623,649
2,286,075
340,636
Non-current liabilities (including non-current
liabilities of the consolidated VIE and
subsidiaries without recourse to the primary
beneficiary of RMB475,613 and RMB726,598
(US$108,266) as of December 31, 2018 and
March 31, 2019, respectively):
Payable to institutional funding partners and
online investors
450,160
425,875
63,457
Deferred revenue
11,343
-
-
Contract liabilities
-
6,041
900
Other non-current liabilities
14,110
14,615
2,178
Deferred tax liabilities
-
280,067
41,731
Total non-current liabilities
475,613
726,598
108,266
Total liabilities
4,099,262
3,012,673
448,902
Shareholders' equity
Class A ordinary shares (par value of
US$0.000002 per share; 35,375,777 and
35,375,777 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019,
respectively)
-
-
-
Class B ordinary shares (par value of
US$0.000002 per share; 35,071,400 and
35,071,400 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019,
respectively)
1
1
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,170,956
1,196,580
178,296
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,700)
(8,253)
(1,230)
Retained earnings
1,040,443
2,144,968
319,610
Total Weidai Ltd. shareholders' equity
2,208,700
3,333,296
496,676
Noncontrolling interests
8,526
8,739
1,302
Total shareholders' equity
2,217,226
3,342,035
497,978
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
6,316,488
6,354,708
946,880
Weidai Ltd.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
Net revenues:
Loan facilitation service fees
844,735
766,930
114,276
Post facilitation service fees
84,174
83,464
12,437
Other revenues
43,301
51,617
7,691
Financing income
62,164
86,666
12,914
Less: Funding costs
(40,860)
(38,977)
(5,808)
Net financing income
21,304
47,689
7,106
Total net revenues
993,514
949,700
141,510
Provision for loans and advances
(326,631)
(244,124)
(36,376)
Net revenues after provision for
loans and advances
666,883
705,576
105,134
Operating costs and expenses:
Provision for financial guarantee
liabilities
(21,712)
(53,872)
(8,027)
Origination and servicing expenses
(413,750)
(376,374)
(56,081)
Sales and marketing expenses
(39,151)
(48,873)
(7,282)
General and administrative expenses
(112,906)
(57,958)
(8,636)
Research and development expenses
(37,771)
(43,684)
(6,509)
Total operation costs and expenses
(625,290)
(580,761)
(86,535)
Income from operations
41,593
124,815
18,599
Interest income, net
21,247
12,358
1,841
Government subsidies
32,427
10,591
1,578
Other expenses, net
(6,785)
(710)
(106)
Net income before income taxes
88,482
147,054
21,912
Income tax benefits/(expenses)
21,496
(38,096)
(5,676)
Net income
109,978
108,958
16,236
Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests
(1,304)
(3,566)
(531)
Net income and comprehensive
income attributable to Weidai
Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders
108,674
105,392
15,705
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.61
1.50
0.22
Diluted
1.61
1.49
0.22
Shares used in earnings per share
computation:
Basic
58,556,551
70,447,177
70,447,177
Diluted
58,556,551
70,929,790
70,929,790
Weidai Ltd.
UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
Net income
109,978
108,958
16,236
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
23,216
25,624
3,818
Adjusted net income
133,194
134,582
20,054
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weidai-ltd-announces-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-300861281.html
SOURCE Weidai Ltd.
© PRNewswire 2019
