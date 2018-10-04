WW Teams Up With Barclays Center To Surprise And Delight Through First-Of-Its-Kind Culinary Integration And Flagship WW Freestyle™ Café: BKLYN

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WW (NYSE: WTW) unveiled a year-long partnership with Barclays Center and the launch of the WW FreestyleTM Café: BKLYN, a first-of-its-kind WW space within the arena that offers a diverse menu of healthy and delectable Mediterranean dishes as well as Cense Wine. In addition to the WW Freestyle Café: BKLYN, Barclays Center's millions of annual attendees can also savor WW Freestyle-inspired dishes at 10 of the arena's other food and beverage stands.

World-renowned celebrity chef Cat Cora, the newest WW ambassador, curated the menus for the café and select concession stands, in close collaboration with Levy Restaurants, Barclays Center's food and beverage partner, and WW. The new WW Freestyle Café: BKLYN furthers the WW purpose to inspire healthy habits that fit into people's lives, while showcasing the livability of the WW Freestyle program. Launched last year, WW Freestyle builds on the highly successful and effective SmartPoints® system by expanding ZeroPointTM foods – those that form the basis of a healthy pattern of eating – from only fruits and vegetables to a list of more than 200 satisfying foods.

"People want to be able to make healthier choices, whether that's at home or out at their favorite sporting event or concert," said Stacey Mowbray, President, North America at WW. "Our partnerships with Barclays Center and Chef Cat Cora, as well as the launch of the WW Freestyle Café: BKLYN at Barclays Center, are all great examples of how we're meeting people wherever they are on their journey toward health and well-being."

WW Partnership with Barclays Center

The new partnership gives Barclays Center event attendees multiple ways to enjoy healthy options at a premier destination for sports and entertainment:

WW Freestyle Café: BKLYN: This flagship venue debuts a variety of Mediterranean-inspired entrees, sides and desserts, with recipes curated by Celebrity Chef and WW ambassador, Cat Cora such as: grilled street corn (0 SmartPoints per serving); sesame lamb meatballs (8 SmartPoints per serving); a Mediterranean Buddha Bowl (9 SmartPoints per serving) and baked "fried" jalapeño poppers (4 SmartPoints per serving). The café will also serve Cense Wine, a portfolio of premium wines developed in partnership with a Napa Valley winemaker, which are SmartPoints-friendly and rich in flavor and aroma.

WW Freestyle-Inspired Menu Integrations: Barclays Center event attendees will also have the option to enjoy WW Freestyle-inspired fare at 10 concession stands spanning an array of tastes and cuisines throughout the arena.

"At Barclays Center we strive to cater to the needs of a broad range of guests through our culinary offerings," said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global. "WW Freestyle Café: BKLYN does exactly that. The first-of-its-kind in a sports and entertainment venue, this café offers a diverse menu curated by a world-renowned health and wellness brand, and delivers a fresh variety of healthy options for our fans to enjoy."

Chef Cat Cora Joins WW Family as Newest Ambassador

Known for her featured role as the first female "Iron Chef" on Food Network's Iron Chef America, Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, and proud mother of six. She has joined the WW community to help advance the brand's mission to inspire healthy habits through flavorful and nourishing recipes for the WW Freestyle Café: BKYLN.

"I have always been a strong advocate of healthy cooking and love the versatility and flavor you can create with recipes on WW Freestyle," said Chef Cat Cora. "Showing up at Barclays Center is such a significant step WW is taking toward making healthy choices available wherever people are. We chose a Mediterranean theme because it's a cuisine I personally love and know is good for you. The menu features a number of ZeroPoint foods, like nonfat Greek Yogurt, chickpeas, chicken breast and lots of veggies, giving me the freedom to create fun and flavorful dishes Barclays Center attendees can enjoy and feel great about eating."

For more information, please visit ww.com.

About WW

WW is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight-management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a positive mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

About BSE Global

BSE Global, formerly Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, develops and operates state-of-the-art venues and manages premier sports franchises, delivering dynamic content and experiences for audiences. BSE oversees programming, marketing, sales, and operations for Barclays Center; NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum; LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre; and Webster Hall. BSE manages and controls the Brooklyn Nets and its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, as well as the business operations of the NHL's New York Islanders.

Barclays Center, which opened on September 28, 2012, offers 17,732 seats for basketball, 15,795 for hockey, and up to 19,000 seats for concerts, and has 101 luxury suites, four bars/lounges, four clubs, and Parm Italian Restaurant & 40/40 CLUB by Tanduay Rum.

NYCB LIVE reopened on April 5, 2017 after undergoing an extensive renovation. The venue offers 14,500 seats for basketball, MMA and boxing, 13,900 for hockey, up to 15,000 for concerts, and 4,500 seats for its theater configuration.

With a focus on emerging businesses, BSE identifies and creates alliances, strategic partnerships and other business opportunities to ensure the success of its assets.

