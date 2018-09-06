Weight Watchers International : Helps The New York Giants Kick Off The Season With The Ultimate Tailgate

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) ("WW") unveiled a season-long partnership with the New York Giants, kicking off at the home opener on September 9, 2018 with The Ultimate Tailgate experience at MetLife Stadium.

At Sunday's game, WW will host the ultimate WW Freestyle™ food truck experience, serving up WW Freestyle-inspired tailgate favorites curated by renowned chef and WW ambassador, Eric Greenspan. Fans will have the chance to participate in fun and interactive games and activities, capture memories and grab a tasty bite before the game.

"At WW, we aim to meet people where they are to help them on their wellness journey, which means being a part of the things they love. In the fall, that means football and tailgating," said Stacey Mowbray, President, North America of WW. "We know people want to be healthy year-round, and by partnering with the New York Giants, we'll inspire healthy habits for one of sports' greatest fan bases."

Chef Eric Greenspan, known as the 'king of comfort food,' will be onsite to share his recipes and tips for healthy tailgating with Giants fans. On gameday, tailgaters will be treated to healthy tailgate favorites such as mac and cheese, lobster rolls and blueberry-raspberry crumble.

"Marrying my passion for food, WW Freestyle and football is a win-win-win," said Chef Eric Greenspan, "As a life-long Giants fan, I can't wait to meet fellow fans and show them how you can live your best life all season-long, be healthy and enjoy some of your favorite fall and tailgate dishes."

In addition to the opening day tailgate, the partnership with the New York Giants includes season-long gameday signage, digital and social support and in-bowl promotion on opening day.

For more information, please visit www.weightwatchers.com/fan.

About Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Weight Watchers is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group meetings, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity and positive mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the Weight Watchers approach to healthy living, please visit www.weightwatchers.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at www.weightwatchersinternational.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Brooke Theiss, Weight Watchers

347.463.8239

Brooke.Theiss@weightwatchers.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-watchers-helps-the-new-york-giants-kick-off-the-season-with-the-ultimate-tailgate-300708376.html

SOURCE Weight Watchers International, Inc.