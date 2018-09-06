Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weight Watchers International, Inc.    WTW

WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (WTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Weight Watchers International : Helps The New York Giants Kick Off The Season With The Ultimate Tailgate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) ("WW") unveiled a season-long partnership with the New York Giants, kicking off at the home opener on September 9, 2018 with The Ultimate Tailgate experience at MetLife Stadium.

At Sunday's game, WW will host the ultimate WW Freestyle™ food truck experience, serving up WW Freestyle-inspired tailgate favorites curated by renowned chef and WW ambassador, Eric Greenspan. Fans will have the chance to participate in fun and interactive games and activities, capture memories and grab a tasty bite before the game.

"At WW, we aim to meet people where they are to help them on their wellness journey, which means being a part of the things they love. In the fall, that means football and tailgating," said Stacey Mowbray, President, North America of WW. "We know people want to be healthy year-round, and by partnering with the New York Giants, we'll inspire healthy habits for one of sports' greatest fan bases."

Chef Eric Greenspan, known as the 'king of comfort food,' will be onsite to share his recipes and tips for healthy tailgating with Giants fans. On gameday, tailgaters will be treated to healthy tailgate favorites such as mac and cheese, lobster rolls and blueberry-raspberry crumble.

"Marrying my passion for food, WW Freestyle and football is a win-win-win," said Chef Eric Greenspan, "As a life-long Giants fan, I can't wait to meet fellow fans and show them how you can live your best life all season-long, be healthy and enjoy some of your favorite fall and tailgate dishes."

In addition to the opening day tailgate, the partnership with the New York Giants includes season-long gameday signage, digital and social support and in-bowl promotion on opening day.

For more information, please visit www.weightwatchers.com/fan.

About Weight Watchers International, Inc.
Weight Watchers is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group meetings, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity and positive mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the Weight Watchers approach to healthy living, please visit www.weightwatchers.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at www.weightwatchersinternational.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Brooke Theiss, Weight Watchers
347.463.8239 
Brooke.Theiss@weightwatchers.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-watchers-helps-the-new-york-giants-kick-off-the-season-with-the-ultimate-tailgate-300708376.html

SOURCE Weight Watchers International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
11:01pWEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Helps The New York Giants Kick Off The Season Wi..
PR
08/23WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Trademark Application for "WEIGHT WATCHERS FREES..
AQ
08/23WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Debuts at #9 on Fortune Magazine's Change the Wo..
PR
08/16WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : An Application for the Trademark "HEALTHY HABITS..
AQ
08/09WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, R..
AQ
08/09WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Julie Rice to Join Board of Directors for Weight..
PR
08/09WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Trademark Application for "DIGITAL + STUDIO" Fil..
AQ
08/08TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Weight Watchers and iFresh
AC
08/07WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
08/07WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : adds 1m subscribers in a year
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Weight Watchers gains after Oppenheimer calls out transformation 
08/29Weight Watchers up 1.2% as Oppenheimer launches coverage 
08/27I Got 43% Return On My Obesity-Themed Portfolio. Janus Henderson Investors Di.. 
08/17STOCK EXCHANGE : Caught Leaning Into A China Trade? Now What? 
08/15Weight Watchers -2% after share offering 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.