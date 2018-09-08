Weight Watchers International : Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; KLX Energy Services Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight Watchers International Inc. (NYSE: WTW) will replace KLX Inc. (NASD: KLXI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASD: KLXE) will replace FTD Companies Inc. (NASD: FTD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. S&P 500 constituent The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) is acquiring KLX in a transaction expected to be completed on Monday, September 17 pending final conditions. Immediately prior to its acquisition, KLX will spin-off KLX Energy Services Holdings to shareholders. FTD Companies is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Weight Watchers provides weight management services. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Specialized Consumer Services Sub-Industry index.

KLX Energy Services is a provider of completion, intervention and production services and products to the major onshore oil and gas producing regions. Headquartered in Wellington, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 18, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Weight

Watchers

International Consumer Discretionary Specialized Consumer

Services DELETED KLX Industrials Aerospace & Defense

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 18, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED KLX Energy

Services Energy Oil & Gas Equipment &

Services DELETED FTD Companies Consumer Discretionary Internet & Direct

Marketing Retail

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee

New York, USA

(+1) 212 438 3907

david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji_communications@spglobal.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-watchers-international-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-klx-energy-services-holdings-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300709076.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices