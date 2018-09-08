Weight Watchers International : Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; KLX Energy Services Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
09/08/2018 | 12:32am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight Watchers International Inc. (NYSE: WTW) will replace KLX Inc. (NASD: KLXI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASD: KLXE) will replace FTD Companies Inc. (NASD: FTD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.  S&P 500 constituent The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) is acquiring KLX in a transaction expected to be completed on Monday, September 17 pending final conditions. Immediately prior to its acquisition, KLX will spin-off KLX Energy Services Holdings to shareholders. FTD Companies is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Weight Watchers provides weight management services. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Specialized Consumer Services Sub-Industry index.

KLX Energy Services is a provider of completion, intervention and production services and products to the major onshore oil and gas producing regions. Headquartered in Wellington, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 18, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Weight
Watchers
International

Consumer Discretionary

Specialized Consumer
Services

DELETED

KLX

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 18, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

KLX Energy
Services

Energy

Oil & Gas Equipment &
Services

DELETED

FTD Companies

Consumer Discretionary

Internet & Direct
Marketing Retail

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-watchers-international-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-klx-energy-services-holdings-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300709076.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
