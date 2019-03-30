Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Weight Watchers International, Inc.    WTW

WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 in Weight Watchers International, Inc. to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 08:23am EDT

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (“Weight Watchers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WTW) of the May 3, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Weight Watchers stock or options between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/WTW. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Weight Watchers common stock between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019 (the “Class Period”). The case, Potts v. Weight Watchers International, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-02005 was filed on March 4, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge William H. Pauley, III.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps and meal-delivery services, and that other tech advances were driving down Weight Watchers’ new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (2) that diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (3) that Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; and (4) that a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits.

On November 1, 2018, Weight Watchers announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2018, ended September 30, 2018. Weight Watchers reported that it had lost 300,000 subscribers in the quarter, bringing its subscriber count down to 4.2 million, causing the Company’s reported net revenues of $366 million to significantly underperform the $379 million defendants had led the market to expect.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $68.49 per share on November 1, 2019 to $48.13 per share on November 2, 2019—a $21.46 or 29.73% drop.

Then on February 26, 2019, after the close of trading, Weight Watchers announced its financial results for the 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal year. The fourth quarter subscriber count had fallen again, this time to 3.9 million, and defendants admitted that enrollment would continue declining during fiscal year 2019 (“FY19”), with CEO Mindy Grossman conceding that even though January is typically the best time for health-focused brands, January had been a particularly “hard month” for Weight Watchers.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $29.57 per share on February 26, 2019 to $19.37 per share on February 27, 2019—a $10.20 or 34.5% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Weight Watcher’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
08:23aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
03/29WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah Winfrey Surprises WW Members With Calls To..
PR
03/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Growth Fears Linger
DJ
03/20WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against We..
PR
03/20LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
03/19DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/16Rosen Law Firm Encourages Weight Watchers International, Inc. Investors with ..
BU
03/15WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Loo..
BU
03/13Rosen Law Firm Encourages Weight Watchers International, Inc. Investors with ..
BU
03/11LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 401 M
EBIT 2019 265 M
Net income 2019 125 M
Debt 2019 1 424 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,57
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 1 349 M
Chart WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindy F. Grossman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Nicholas Hotchkin Chief Financial Officer
Gary D. Foster Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Lysaght Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-47.73%1 349
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-0.27%7 320
HOMESERVE PLC18.43%4 445
FRONTDOOR INC29.31%2 918
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD17.19%1 499
AA21.33%728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About