LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 in Weight Watchers International, Inc. to Contact the Firm

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Weight
Watchers common stock between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019 (the
“Class Period”). The case, Potts v. Weight Watchers International,
Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-02005 was filed on March 4, 2019, and has
been assigned to Judge William H. Pauley, III.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements
and/or failing to disclose: (1) that Weight Watchers was experiencing
diminished subscriber demand due to the onslaught of new competing
smartphone fitness apps and meal-delivery services, and that other tech
advances were driving down Weight Watchers’ new subscriber growth and
its subscriber retention rates; (2) that diminished subscriber growth,
when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription
lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly
unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the
end of 2018; (3) that Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its
subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more
than $2 billion by the end of 2020; and (4) that a decreased subscriber
count would result in decreased revenues and profits.
On November 1, 2018, Weight Watchers announced disappointing financial
results for the third quarter of 2018, ended September 30, 2018. Weight
Watchers reported that it had lost 300,000 subscribers in the quarter,
bringing its subscriber count down to 4.2 million, causing the Company’s
reported net revenues of $366 million to significantly underperform the
$379 million defendants had led the market to expect.
On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $68.49 per share on
November 1, 2019 to $48.13 per share on November 2, 2019—a $21.46 or
29.73% drop.
Then on February 26, 2019, after the close of trading, Weight Watchers
announced its financial results for the 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal
year. The fourth quarter subscriber count had fallen again, this time to
3.9 million, and defendants admitted that enrollment would continue
declining during fiscal year 2019 (“FY19”), with CEO Mindy Grossman
conceding that even though January is typically the best time for
health-focused brands, January had been a particularly “hard month” for
Weight Watchers.
On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $29.57 per share on
February 26, 2019 to $19.37 per share on February 27, 2019—a $10.20 or
34.5% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
