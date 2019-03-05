Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Weight Watchers International, Inc.    WTW

WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Weight Watchers International, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 08:06pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Weight Watchers International, Inc. investors (“Weight Watchers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTW) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2019, Weight Watchers issued a press release and conducted a conference call with investors and stock analysts disclosing the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018. Weight Watchers announced that its subscriber count had declined to 3.9 million describers, and stated that enrollment would continue declining during 2019. Specifically, Weight Watchers was targeting revenues of only $1.4 billion for fiscal year 2019, significantly less than the nearly $1.7 billion in revenues it had led the market to expect, and earnings per share ("EPS") of only $1.25 to $1.50, far lower than the EPS of $3.36 that the Company had previously led the market to expect.

On this news, shares of Weight Watchers' fell $10.20 per share, or nearly 35%, to close at $19.37 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Weight Watchers securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
08:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Weight Wa..
BU
06:32pWW – the new Weight Watchers – Announces Participation in Upcomin..
GL
03:35pKOHL : profit view beats forecast as tie-ups, new items lure shoppers
RE
02:43pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weight Watch..
PR
03/04ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Weight Watche..
BU
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Investors Focus On Lighthizer, ..
DJ
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : plunges, Best Buy and Campbell Soup jump
AQ
02/26WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on profit w..
AQ
02/26WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 401 M
EBIT 2019 265 M
Net income 2019 125 M
Debt 2019 1 424 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,51
P/E ratio 2020 12,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 1 469 M
Chart WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindy F. Grossman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Nicholas Hotchkin Chief Financial Officer
Gary D. Foster Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Lysaght Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-46.25%1 469
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.23%7 535
HOMESERVE PLC14.67%4 237
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC34.57%1 443
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD3.15%1 308
NUTRISYSTEM INC.-1.57%1 275
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.