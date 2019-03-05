Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Weight Watchers International, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Weight Watchers International, Inc. investors (“Weight Watchers” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: WTW)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On February 26, 2019, Weight Watchers issued a press release and
conducted a conference call with investors and stock analysts disclosing
the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2018. Weight Watchers announced that its subscriber count
had declined to 3.9 million describers, and stated that enrollment would
continue declining during 2019. Specifically, Weight Watchers was
targeting revenues of only $1.4 billion for fiscal year 2019,
significantly less than the nearly $1.7 billion in revenues it had led
the market to expect, and earnings per share ("EPS") of
only $1.25 to $1.50, far lower than the EPS of $3.36 that the Company
had previously led the market to expect.
On this news, shares of Weight Watchers' fell $10.20 per share, or
nearly 35%, to close at $19.37 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby
injuring investors.
If you purchased Weight Watchers securities, have information or would
like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of
Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006060/en/