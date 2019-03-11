Robbins Arroyo LLP: Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Weight Watchers
International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) filed a class action complaint against
the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of
1934 between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019. Weight Watchers offers a
subscription-based weight loss program.
Weight Watchers Accused of Inflating Stock Price and Insider
Trading
According to the complaint, in 2017, Weight Watchers provided guidance
for its earnings and subscriber count for the upcoming fiscal year 2018
and three-year fiscal 2020. Since then, it had repeatedly stated its
confidence in its ability to reach five million subscribers and drive
revenues in excess of $2 billion by the end of 2020. In May 2018, Weight
Watchers raised its FY18 financial guidance and provided positive
commentary regarding its business metrics, financial prospects, and
strong subscription and retention momentum. Later that month, Weight
Watchers announced a secondary stock offering for $69 per share, and
raised almost $600 million in gross proceeds for its controlling
shareholder, Artal. In August 2018, executives disclosed the loss of
100,000 subscribers. As a result, the stock price dropped 15%. Less than
a week later, Artal sold 6 million of its personally-held shares,
generating another $464.34 million in proceeds. A few months later, the
stock price dropped another 30% when Weight Watchers announced the loss
of 300,000 subscribers, but emphasized its confidence to reach its
goals. Finally, the truth came out in February 2019 when Weight Watchers
issued a press release announcing the continuing decline of its
subscribers and enrollment rate. In response, the stock plummeted over
30%, closing at only $19.37 per share on February 27, 2019, and it
continues to trade significantly below the stock’s class period high.
Weight Watchers Shareholders Have Legal Options
