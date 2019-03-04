Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Robbins
today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of
purchasers of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) common
stock during the period between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019 (the
“Class Period”). This action was filed in the Southern District of New
York and is captioned Potts v. Weight Watchers Int’l, Inc., et al.,
No. 19-cv-2005.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Weight Watchers common stock during the Class
Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on
behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead
plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to
share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as
lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move
the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this
action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or
interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel
H. Rudman or Mary
K. Blasy of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
The complaint charges Weight Watchers, certain of its officers and its
controlling shareholder with violations of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934. Weight Watchers is a subscription-based commercial
weight-management program that offers various products and services to
assist weight loss and maintenance internationally.
The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made
false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse
information regarding Weight Watchers’ business, operations and
prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to
disclose that Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber
demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness
apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving
down Weight Watchers’ new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention
rates; that diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much
larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers
typically experienced, made it highly unlikely that the Company would
retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; that Weight Watchers
was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to
drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; and
that a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and
profits. As a result of defendants’ false statements and/or omissions,
the price of Weight Watchers common stock was artificially inflated to
more than $103 per share during the Class Period.
On November 1, 2018, Weight Watchers announced disappointing financial
results for the third quarter of 2018, ended September 30, 2018. Weight
Watchers reported that it had lost 300,000 subscribers in the quarter,
bringing its subscriber count down to 4.2 million, causing the Company’s
reported net revenues of $366 million to significantly underperform the
$379 million defendants had led the market to expect. On this news, the
price of Weight Watchers common stock declined almost 30%, to close at
$48.13 per share on November 2, 2018.
Then on February 26, 2019, after the close of trading, Weight Watchers
announced its financial results for the 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal
year. The fourth quarter subscriber count had fallen again, this time to
3.9 million, and defendants admitted that enrollment would continue
declining during fiscal year 2019 (“FY19”), with CEO Mindy Grossman
conceding that even though January is typically the best time for
health-focused brands, January had been a particularly “hard month” for
Weight Watchers. The Company said that it was now only targeting
revenues of $1.4 billion during FY19, nowhere near the $2 billion in
annual revenues it had been projecting it would achieve by the end of
2020 and well below the nearly $1.7 billion it had led the market to
expect for FY19. Weight Watchers also disclosed that it was now only
targeting earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.50 for FY19, far lower than
the $3.36 defendants had led the market to expect. The price of Weight
Watchers common stock declined 34% on this news, falling $10.20 per
share to close at $19.37 per share on February 27, 2019.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Weight
Watchers common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The
plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive
experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions
involving financial fraud.
